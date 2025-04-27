American Idol Just Made Some Major Cuts, And I’m Not Surprised To Hear Carrie Underwood Had A Tougher Time With It

News
By published

Sounds like things got intense!

American Idol Season 23: Ryan Seacrest, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan.
(Image credit: Gizelle Hernandez/ABC)

When American Idol airs live Sunday on the 2025 TV schedule, we’ll kick off the finals of its 23rd season, with the Top 14 taking the stage to honor the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. It was not an easy road to pare the 144 contestants who made it past auditions down to just 14, and it sounds like Katy Perry’s replacement, Carrie Underwood, may have struggled more than her counterparts when it came to sending artists home.

On the April 21 episode — which included a huge Ryan Seacrest gaffe that might have already had Carrie Underwood upset — the field was cut from 20 singers down to 14. Fan votes determined the first 10, then Underwood, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan were tasked with picking the last four. That meant crushing six artists’ dreams all at once, which the Season 4 champion said was nearly too much for her. Underwood told USA TODAY:

My brain was almost like: 'Six! I can't do it!' We were pretty much aligned; there were a couple of concessions that had to be made, but all in all I think we're happy with how it turned out, other than six people had to go home, which is a huge jump.

Coming back to American Idol as a judge 20 years after she won the show has been quite the nostalgia kick for Carrie Underwood, and you have to imagine she’s recalling how it felt for her fate to be in the hands of the three people on the other side of that table. It’s absolutely no surprise that she would find this first big elimination tough, especially on live TV.

While she appeared to downplay the drama, saying they were “pretty much aligned,” and ultimately happy with the singers they chose to move forward, Lionel Richie painted a slightly more hectic picture of the decision that had to be made in the time of one commercial break. He said:

The 2½ minutes was: 'Come on, Carrie. Give us the answer.' (Underwood said) 'I don’t want any of them to leave!' 'Carrie, we’ve got a minute left. What is the answer?' This is her first time around, and she's on this side of the judges' table.

Luke Bryan agreed that quick decisions had to be (and were) made. He said there were two contestants who they all agreed on to advance, but choosing the other two out of the eight remaining hopefuls proved to be pretty difficult.

In the end, considering their "whole body of work" up to that point in the show, Josh King, Ché Chesterman, Desmond Roberts and Amanda Barise got the judges’ nods. The six less-fortunate singers included Baylee Littrell (son of Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell) and Zaylie Windsor, who Carrie Underwood had compared to Taylor Swift during her audition.

I’m sure the eliminations aren’t going to get easier from here on out, but we’ll have to see how Carrie Underwood handles it all. The finals kick off at 8 p.m. ET April 27 and continue Monday, April 28, on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

Sam Heughan Completed A Marathon Days Before His 45th Birthday, And Fans Had All The Lovely Responses

I Just Revisited An Old Disney Channel Movie After Years, And I Didn't Realize Just How Good It Was Until Now

What’s It Like Hanging Out With Tom Cruise And Shooting The Breeze About Top Gun? A Sportscar Expert Has A Fun And Surreal Story
See more latest
Most Popular
Tom Cruise pumps his fist in excitement in Top Gun: Maverick.
What’s It Like Hanging Out With Tom Cruise And Shooting The Breeze About Top Gun? A Sportscar Expert Has A Fun And Surreal Story
Sam Heughan on Outlander
Sam Heughan Completed A Marathon Days Before His 45th Birthday, And Fans Had All The Lovely Responses
Gideon Gemstone in blazer and shirt The Righteous Gemstones Season 4
Superman’s Jimmy Olsen Actor Was Asked What He Brought To The Role, And His Answer Was So On Brand
Becky kissing Dan&#039;s cheek in final moments of The Conners series finale
The Conners EP Reveals One Moment From The Series Finale That Was A ‘Surprise’ To The Crew, And Now I Love The Ending Even More
Halle Berry on the Drew Barrymore Show and Monica Lewinsky on Call Her Daddy.
Monica Lewinsky Had A Hilarious Comment After Halle Berry Thanked Fans For Saying She's So 'Fine' And Maybe The Most Rapped About Woman In History
Rupert Grint speaks on the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special
‘Better Be Gryffindor!!’ Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint Shared A Photo Of His New Baby Girl, And Fans Are Loving It
Starring, from left to right: Tom Jackson as Frank Cranebear; Scott Patterson as Harry &#039;Sully&#039; Sullivan; Morgan Kohan as Maggie; Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones; and Andrea Menard as Edna Cranebear.
How To Watch Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 Online And Stream Every Episode From Anywhere
Mavournee Hazel&#039;s Blue examining evidence in makeshift lab in NCIS: Sydney
NCIS: Sydney’s Season 2 Finale Ended With A Mysterious Bluebird Twist, And I’m Intrigued By The Showrunner’s Tease About What This Means For Season 3
Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy
Even Shawn Levy Sounds Like He's Geeking Out Over Ryan Gosling Joining The Star Wars Universe
Kanye West on Piers Morgan Uncensored
As Kanye West And Wife Bianca Censori Shop At Sex Store Together, An Insider Claims She’ll Only Stay Married To Him On One Condition