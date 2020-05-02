Bad Boys Star Joe Pantoliano Has ‘Severe Head Injury’ After Being Struck By Car

Joe Pantoliano and his family seem to be taking the same approach, and it’s a good step in the right direction. Seeing him smile even after what’s happening is nice, and it should definitely serve as a comfort to fans. Though, they shouldn’t be completely surprised to see him bouncing back so quickly. Between The Sopranos, Bad Boys and The Matrix, he’s had his fair share of excitement. Now, it should be pointed out that he didn’t such severe injuries when making those productions, but he’s still proven to be just as tough as the characters he plays on screen.