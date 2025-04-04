Ana De Armas' Story Behind Meeting Keanu Reeves Involves Her Accidentally Saying She'd Never Seen The Matrix: 'That Will Never Not Be Embarrassing'
Before Ballerina, Ana de Armas made another movie with Keanu Reeves.
A lot of people, if they met Keanu Reeves in person, would probably have some amount of difficulty actually talking to him. He is the internet’s boyfriend, after all. He’s become a nearly mythic figure in Hollywood. Ana de Armas is a pretty big star herself, but there was a time when she wasn’t, and she apparently embarrassed herself in front of the actor when they first met.
Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas will share the screen later this year when the John Wick spinoff Ballerina arrives in theaters, but it will actually be the second time the two have been in a movie together. Ten years ago, they co-starred in the thriller Knock Knock. On stage receiving the CinemaCon award for Action Star of the Year (via THR), de Armas revealed that she was afraid to speak to Keanu when they had dinner together because her English wasn’t very good. She said…
De Armas may have been trying to avoid embrassassing herself with what she felt were her poor English skills, but it seems she did not avoid that. The topic of Reeves' biggest movie to date, The Matrix, came up, and the star asked de Armas if she had seen the film.
Unfortunately, she didn’t quite understand the question. She continued…
Things have come a long way. Reeves also discussed John Wick at the dinner, a movie that he had just completed. Nobody could have guessed that John Wick would become a franchise and that it would spawn spinoffs that would bring the two actors back together.
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Wick in Ballerina. It's also been confirmed that John Wick 5 is in development. Perhaps Ana de Armas will return the favor and appear in that one.
Ana de Armas might be a bit embarrassed by the story, but apparently not enough to avoid telling it in front of a lot of Hollywood elites and media. Honestly, it’s a pretty endearing tale, as most of us would probably embarrass ourselves in front of Keanu Reeves. Plus, today, Ana de Armas is a major star in her own right, somebody a lot of people would probably be too nervous to talk to if they had the chance.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I Can't Wait For Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow, But Comic Genius Tom King Has A New Adaptation In The Works That I'm Even More Excited About
Jennifer Lopez Went To Broadway In A Gorgeous Plunging Black Dress, But The Gown Wasn’t Even The Most Stunning Part