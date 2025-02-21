32 Most Iconic Pieces Of Eyewear In Movie Fashion

Some would say that glasses aren’t cool, and those people are in fact, liars. Throughout movie history, there have been iconic moments involving both eyeglasses and sunglasses that have made huge fashion statements. In some cases, they’re even seen as a signature to the characters they’re being worn by. So if you’re worried about rocking some facial furniture at one point or another, let these trendsetters ease those troubles in their own stylish way.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. / DC)

Christopher Reeve - Superman

Behold, the glasses so iconic they could conceal a Kryptonian. Christopher Reeve’s specs from his time as Superman were a bit oversized, but in a way that is actually endearing. So much so that eyeglass designer Tom Davies designed a replica that’s currently on sale on the market.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Audrey Hepburn - Breakfast At Tiffany’s

Everyone remembers Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress from the cinematic classic Breakfast at Tiffany’s, an image that became an eternal symbol of class and elegance. But let’s not overlook the powerful accessory that is her equally memorable pair of sunglasses. If you’re looking to add this to your own collection, Oliver Goldsmith’s “Manhattan” model will have you singing “Moon River” in no time.

(Image credit: Rank Film Distributors)

Michael Caine - The Ipcress File

The legendary Michael Caine was a frequent wearer of Curry & Paxton branded eyewear, with his role in The Ipcress File being the most notable example. Rocking the Yvan model of glasses, they became a fashion statement for a very different cinematic Cold War spy. While you could debate whether it is either shown in a dark tortoise shell or black, the impact is still just as iconic.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Barbara Stanwyck - Double Indemnity

Sunglasses are as essential to film noir as mournful narrations, scheming, and murder. Double Indemnity has every one of those components, and in the case of this picture’s eyewear, Barbara Stanwyck’s shades helped cement her as a femme fatale for the ages. Not even poor Fred MacMurray knew what hit him.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Marcello Mastroianni - 8 ½

A classic example of the coolness of eyewear, Marcello Mastroianni’s thick black glasses in 8 1/2 showed the world that an everyday essential can also be a powerful accessory. Even in 2014, Mastroianni’s sunglassed look was still honored as a fashionable history lesson, when it was used as the official poster for the 67th Cannes Film Festival.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Gene Tierney - Leave Her To Heaven

Don’t let the technicolor fool you, Gene Tierney’s Ellen Berent Harland is an obsessively deadly figure. The protagonist of the 1945 film noir classic Leave Her To Heaven, Ellen is capable of scheming so devious that a fashionable pair of sunglasses can’t even hide it. Which is fine, considering the results are so compelling to watch as they unfold.

(Image credit: MGM)

Cary Grant - North by Northwest

Even when wanted for murder, Cary Grant’s Roger Thornhill was dressed to the nines. His trip through hell in Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest included the gorgeous sunglasses you see pictured here, along with that iconic grey suit. A perfect combination for fleeing a criminal conspiracy, Oliver Peoples released a line of sunnies inspired by them in 2019, for those who want to truly invest in this look.

(Image credit: Orion Pictures)

Madonna - Desperately Seeking Susan

Just as director Susan Seidelman’s Desperately Seeking Susan put Madonna on the map as an actor, the pop music legend helped land her character’s cat eye sunglasses in movie history. You can get replicas that vary in levels of brand recognition and cost, which is only even more of a signal that this look isn’t going out of style any time soon.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

Sean Connery - Thunderball

Back when Thunderball was released in 1965, Sean Connery and James Bond were already seen as the epitome of men’s style. So when that picture showed 007 rocking what appeared to be, according to Bond Suits , Cool-Ray Polaroid N135 sunglasses, everyone was immediately going to want them. Thankfully, some boutique brands still sell them, helping fans live out their Bond fantasies in a very practical way.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Grace Kelly - To Catch A Thief

One has to wonder if director Alfred Hitchcock or costume designer Edith Head shared a mutual love of sunglasses. The two used them to great effect on Cary Grant in North by Northwest, and before that, they employed them to help Grace Kelly make an impression on audiences enjoying To Catch A Thief.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Henry Cavill - The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

As he’s introduced in Guy Ritchie’s The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Henry Cavill’s Napoleon Solo couldn’t have made a cooler entrance. Crossing the Berlin Wall checkpoint while wearing the “Bowery” model of Thierry Lasry sunglasses, this cavalier hellraiser certainly approached his wardrobe with more care than he did other aspects of his spying career.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Linda Cardellini - Scooby Doo

Velma Dinkley is always on the verge of losing her glasses, no matter what sort of media you follow her into. With the 2002 live-action Scooby Doo, the casting of Linda Cardellini as the bespectacled brainiac was only outdone in one area. And that’s the fact that somehow, someone actually made her signature eyewear from the Hanna-Barbara cartoon into a living, breathing reality.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Tom Everett Scott - That Thing You Do!

There are many thoughts while watching That Thing You Do! that can come off as inspiring. And thankfully, anyone who wants to know “What type of shades is Guy ‘Skitch’ Patterson wearing?” while watching Tom Everett Scott drum himself into stardom, already has the answer. All you have to do is listen, as the man himself marvels at his “Percussionist Foster Grants” when they’re handed to him for the first time.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Meryl Streep - The Devil Wears Prada

If any fictional character was a shoo-in for making eyeglasses work, it has to be Miranda Priestley from The Devil Wears Prada. Played ever so stylishly by Meryl Streep, Ms. Priestley’s arrival sees her showing off a Tom Ford model named “Collette.” So if you’re looking to force a room full of strangers to gird their loins, you’ve now got a secret weapon.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Kingsman’s Eyeglasses

Cutler & Gross really outdid themselves when they designed the standard issue eyeglasses for Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman series. A perfect match, whether you wear oxfords or brogues, Colin Firth’s Harry Hart introduced us to this modern successor to Michael Caine’s eyewear of espionage from The Ipcress File. No matter who’s wearing them in the field, they’re a piece that is pretty instantly recognized.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Carrie-Anne Moss - The Matrix

You know your character is an eyewear legend when you get an entire model of sunglasses named after them. Walking away from seeing The Matrix for the first time, it’s the glasses and the phones that really stick with you. Well, after you put the philosophical and moral debates, and the blazing stunts aside, those two things tend to stick around. For Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity, her official frames came from the brand Blinde - and are apparently pretty rare to come by.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Tom Cruise’s Aviators - Top Gun

Whenever someone slips on a pair of aviator sunglasses, 9 times out of 10 it’s going to inspire someone to hum “Danger Zone” to themselves. By no means invented for Tony Scott’s Top Gun, the Ray-Ban RB3025s were certainly popularized by people who felt the need for speed in their daily lives. Though you don’t have to worry about inverting your wallet, as this is a common enough style that you can go easy on the throttle and spare your life savings.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

Grace Jones - A View To A Kill

007 isn’t the only person allowed to be stylish in the world of cinema. Roger Moore’s James Bond movies ended on a very ‘80s note with A View to a Kill, and that’s part of what makes Grace Jones’ May Day a sparkling addition to this very film. Her fashion sense is as on point as her assassination skills, which is shown off in the scene where she escorts an unwilling conspirator into a free fall of death.

(Image credit: Roadshow Entertainment)

Morpheus’ Frame-less Sunglasses - The Matrix

What if we told you that Morpheus’ sunglasses from The Matrix are made by the same brand that gave Trinity her own signature lunettes? Lawrence Fishburne’s “Morpheus” brand shades came from Blinde, a vendor who handled the “official” sunglasses for The Wachowski’s entry into the canon of best ‘90s movies . More recently, eyewear wizard Tom Davies recreated this look for the modern incarnation of the character in 2021’s The Matrix Resurrections. And yes, they still looked just as cool.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Annie Potts - Ghostbusters II

The only thing sharper than the wit and attitude of Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts) is her choice of eyewear. It’s hard to narrow down the exact brand and model worn by her character in Ghostbusters II, which is a shame. Janine’s leap forward from a traditionally conservative “secretary” wardrobe to her hipper‘90s forward duds came with a pair of black circular glasses that must have been an inspiration for The Incredibles’ Edna Mode.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Christian Bale - American Psycho

Oliver Peoples “O’Malley,” in the color of “Raintree.” You’ve probably been wondering about how you could get the model of Christian Bale’s eyeglasses from American Psycho for decades at this point. So now that you’ve got that answer readily before your eyes, we can focus on the bigger questions, like what American Psycho’s ending is trying to say about Patrick Bateman.

(Image credit: Miramax)

Rachel Leigh Cook - She’s All That

In the mid-20th century, we were convinced a Kryptonian could hide their secret identity behind a pair of eyeglasses. Towards the end of that very century, teen rom-coms like She’s All That built a further case for such deceptions, courtesy of Rachel Leigh Cook’s Laney Boggs. Several other pictures would use this very same tactic as an easy makeover tip to land the prom date of your dreams.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Willem Dafoe’s Tom Davies Sunglasses - Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Willem Dafoe had a really good year of eyewear in 2024. But in choosing between his Saturday Night shades, and the Tom Davies-designed piece he wore in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the afterlife wins by a hair. Named “Wolf,” after his character in the long-awaited legacy-quel, these beauties helped Mr. Dafoe keep it real on screen - and in our dreams.

(Image credit: Carolco Pictures)

Linda Hamilton - Terminator 2: Judgment Day

While Linda Hamilton’s sunglasses from Terminator 2: Judgment Day weren’t going to block out the rays of an atomic attack on 1997 L.A., they sure were handy for normal, everyday sunlight. The exact model worn by Sarah Connor in one of the best sci-fi movies seems to be unknown, but there are plenty of quality imitators that’ll make your day.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible Glasses

If you were a kid about to wear their first pair of eyeglasses in 1996, Tom Cruise may have been an influence on the ones you eventually chose. While the Jean Paul Gaulthier branded frames from Mission: Impossible wouldn’t help you catch traitorous spies, they were still pretty awesome to look at.

(Image credit: MGM)

Reese Witherspoon - Legally Blonde

Even after decades of Legally Blonde being a certified pop culture legend, fans are still in love with Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) and her sense of fashion. This makes not being able to find exact details on her appropriately pink sunglasses a bit of a pain, but worth it if you're trying to dress to impress.

(Image credit: Universal)

The Blues Brothers’ Wayfarers

On a mission from God, you need to prepare for any sort of perils on the path laid out ahead. For Jake (John Belushi) and Elwood (Dan Aykroyd) Blues, that checklist includes a full tank of gas, half a pack of cigarettes, black suits and ties, and Ray Ban’s iconic Wayfarer sunglasses. It’s certainly not an obscure piece of The Blues Brothers trivia , but it’s definitely something you should keep in mind for next Halloween.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. / DC)

Gal Gadot - Wonder Woman

2017’s Wonder Woman adaptation called out the glasses worn by Gal Gadot’s titular DC hero with dialogue that reminded us of how comic books and teenage rom-coms alike have tried to pull the wool over our eyes. So while the princess of Themyscira doesn’t look too different behind that facial furniture, at least it fits her projected images perfectly.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Daniel Radcliffe’s Harry Potter Glasses

Many a Halloween has passed where people trying to look like Daniel Radcliffe’s heroic Harry Potter have gone hunting for his signature glasses. So it’s probably not that hard to find replicas for costuming purposes, or actual eyewear business, on the open market.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ali Maki - Always Be My Maybe

One of comedian Ali Maki’s trademarks has to be her glasses. So it’s kind of hard to choose just one pair that really speaks to her personal style, even when limited only to the Netflix rom-com Always Be My Maybe. However, the gold pair shown above certainly do the job at hand.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Robert Downey Jr. - Avengers: Endgame

Throughout his Marvel Cinematic Universe run, Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark has had some pretty impressive eyewear. And while Mr. Stark’s glasses in Avengers: Infinity War would eventually be named “E.D.I.T.H.,” the actual model name you’re looking for is Dita’s Flight 006 glasses. A.I. enhancements are not included.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Margot Robbie - Barbie

The original Barbie doll had an iconic look that has lasted through the ages. So when Margot Robbie helped bring Greta Gerwig’s vision of this classic toy to life, you know they had to include that fashionable origin story—complete with the white cat-eye sunglasses that came with Mattel’s first doll in the line.