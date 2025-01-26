32 Iconic Outfits From '90s Movies

The 1990s were a great time for film, no doubt — just look at the 100 best movies of the '90s for proof — but it was also an unforgettable decade for fashion. Iconic ‘90s movie characters from Cher Horowitz to Mia Wallace to The Dude strutted into cinema history with their enviable wardrobes packed with cropped plaid cords, chic button-downs, cozy knit sweaters, and more, changing not only how people looked onscreen but how we all dressed in real life. From great ‘90s sci-fi movies like The Matrix and The Fifth Element to hilarious '90s comedies like But I'm A Cheerleader and B.A.P.S., these 32 fashionable flicks served up the decade's most iconic movie outfits.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Cher's Plaid Set From Clueless

Alicia Silverstone's Cher has been sparking closet envy ever since we saw her computer whip up the perfect outfit combination in the first scenes of Clueless. And her sunshine-yellow plaid suit, paired with a Collie-esque faux-fur backpack and her best accessory of all — equally stylish BFF Dionne Davenport (Stacey Dash), of course — is as instantly iconic as her trademark rebuttal of "As if!"

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Tyler Durden's Leather Jacket From Fight Club

We won't spoil that mind-blowing plot twist — though the film has been out for decades at this point — but we will say that Brad Pitt's Tyler Durden sure packs a punch in the style department. Throughout the 1999 David Fincher flick, the Fight Club character routinely sports a uniform comprised of a wide-lapeled red leather jacket, a patterned button-down and a pair of scarlet-lensed sunglasses. It's a fit so cool, it's almost too good to be true.

(Image credit: Touchstone Pictures)

The Metallic Dresses From Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

If you're going to make an impression at your high school reunion, coordinating metallic mini-dresses is certainly the way to do it. After shedding their Post-it-inventing businesswomen blazers, besties Romy (Mira Sorvino) and Michele (Lisa Kudrow) make their grand reentrance in ensembles entirely their own: a set of super-shiny, dance-friendly frocks in bubblegum pink and baby blue. Just think of the style moments a Romy and Michele sequel could bring!

(Image credit: Touchstone Pictures)

Vivian's Crimson Opera Dress From Pretty Woman

There are many memorable fashion moments in the Julia Roberts classic Pretty Woman, from the $20 white-and-blue call girl outfit we first meet Vivian Ward in, to the pretty, polka-dotted number she later wears to polo. (Heck, the movie pretty much perfected the shopping montage!) But no look was as significant as the stunning red carpet-worth gown the character wears to attend a performance of La Traviata at the San Francisco Opera alongside Richard Gere's Edward Lewis.

(Image credit: MGM)

The Desert Denim From Thelma & Louise

If you're going to be on the run from the law — in self-defense or otherwise — you might as well look great doing it. And road-tripping pals Thelma Dickinson (Geena Davis) and Louise Sawyer (Susan Sarandon) certainly do in the boundary-breaking Ridley Scott drama Thelma & Louise, which sees the two Arkansas women dash and dart away from police in dusty dungarees, sleeveless tops, ripped neckerchiefs and cowgirl hats. If being stylish was a crime, consider these two guilty.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Neo’s Trench Coat From The Matrix

From Casablanca to Kill Bill, the trench coat is a cinematic fashion staple, but nowhere has it looked cooler than when worn by Keanu Reeves as computer hacker Neo in the sci-fi masterpiece The Matrix. Per Dazed, the iconic black trench the character sports throughout the futuristic franchise was crafted by costume designer Kym Barrett with traditional Chinese robes and clergy garb in mind. Whatever the sartorial inspiration, the outcome was truly otherworldly.

(Image credit: Miramax)

Mia's Bob and Button-Down From Pulp Fiction

Proof that simple doesn't mean snooze-worthy where style is concerned, mob wife Mia Wallace (Uma Thurman, in her breakthrough role) twisted her way into cultural iconography with her blunt brunette bob, crisp white button-down and perpetually lit cigarette in Quentin Tarantino's best movie, Pulp Fiction. Costume designer Betsy Heimann reportedly modeled Mia's signature look after silent film stars and French New Wave figures.

(Image credit: Universal)

The Cheer Squad Uniforms From Bring It On

The Rancho Carne Toros in San Diego and the East Compton Clovers in Los Angeles may have been rivals on the cheer mat, but they were equals where fashion is concerned. In their peppy, contrasting red and green uniforms, the cheerleading squads led by captains Torrance (Kirsten Dunst) and Isis (Gabrielle Union) looked surprisingly sophisticated while performing their high-flying routines. And the looks are still relevant these decades later — Union even sweetly broke out her old Clovers uniform as a fun movie-themed Halloween costume alongside her daughter.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

The Orange and Blue Tuxes From Dumb and Dumber

Talk about not adhering to a black-tie dress code! Lloyd Christmas (Jim Carrey) and Harry Dunne (Jeff Daniels) made quite a bold fashion statement when they showed up to a formal fundraising event in a bright-orange and powder-blue tuxedo, respectively, in the classic Farrelly Brothers comedy Dumb and Dumber. They're simultaneously some of the best (in terms of funniness) and worst (in terms of fashion) suits ever put to celluloid.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

The Goth Schoolgirl Garb From The Craft

The Power of Four, indeed. Each of the witchy teens at the center of the '90s cult hit The Craft — played by Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell and Rachel True — was a style goddess in her own right. But together they made quite a mystical impression with their schoolgirl style edged up with a touch of the occult, from their gothic choker necklaces to their lace-up black boots. Our wardrobes invoke thee!

(Image credit: TriStar Pictures)

Catherine's White Turtleneck Dress From Basic Instinct

Funnily enough, Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone believed that nobody would care about what femme fatale Catherine Tramell was wearing during an otherwise straightforward interrogation scene. “The movie was a thriller and we were stopping the action to watch me sit still in a chair, so I thought the possibility of anybody giving two s—ts about it was zero," the actress revealed to InStyle. How wrong she was — that leggy white dress and cashmere Hermès throw helped create one of the most infamous and controversial scenes in movie history, thanks to yet another style choice: her lack of undergarments.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Janet Jackson's Hat and Hoops From Poetic Justice

On stage, on screen, on the street — Janet Jackson is a veritable style icon wherever she goes. And the music legend certainly lived up to that sartorial greatness in the 1993 romantic drama Poetic Justice as the Los Angeles-based poet-hairdresser Justice, memorably accessorized with hoop earrings and a pageboy cap to go with her still-en-vogue ensemble of baggy high-waisted jeans and a black crop top.

(Image credit: Gaumont)

Leeloo's Orange Suspenders From The Fifth Element

As a famous model-turned-actress, Milla Jovovich could pull off any costume, even ridiculous outfits from movies set in the future. Her iconic role as Leeloo in the 1997 sci-fi favorite The Fifth Element is certainly proof: the character famously wears rubber neon-orange suspenders — as citrus-bright as her dyed hair — with a ribbed crop top and gold disco pants, all designed by the one and only Jean-Paul Gaultier.

(Image credit: PolyGram)

The Dude’s Sweater From The Big Lebowski

The original Westerly men's cardigan by Pendleton Woolen Mills debuted all the way back in 1974, but it become immortalized when the lambswool sweater was worn by Jeff Lebowski. a.k.a. The Dude, in The Coen Brothers' classic The Big Lebowski. The garment became so popular thanks to the groovy Jeff Bridges character that the brand permanently brought the cardigan back in stock. Style abides!

(Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox)

Juliet’s Angel Wings From Romeo + Juliet

Baz Luhrmann's magnetic, modernized Romeo + Juliet adaptation was packed with flamboyant reimaginings of the Shakespearean classic, particularly in the costume department. The most famous example, no doubt, is the ballroom scene that brings together our titular star-crossed lovers (played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes), with Danes' Juliet looking positively ethereal in a chaste white dress and angel's wings. Nineties-era DiCaprio dressed as a literal knight in shining armor isn't too shabby, either.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Ellie Sattler's Safari Styles From Jurassic Park

Few people could make digging through dinosaur poop look fashionable, and Laura Dern is one of them. For much of the 1993 Steven Spielberg-helmed action flick, Dern's beloved Jurassic Park heroine Dr. Ellie Sattler is durably decked out in a salmon-colored shirt tied in a knot over a blue tank, a pair of khaki shorts and some jungle-ready work boots. Dern paid homage to that very outfit when she reprised the iconic character three decades later in Jurassic World Dominion.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Kathryn's Power Suit From Cruel Intentions

Any other high schooler parading around uptown Manhattan in a power suit would look foolish, but not Cruel Intentions' Kathryn Merteuil. Formidably played by Sarah Michelle Gellar, the merciless mean girl made being bad look good in a sleek Dolce & Gabbana suit, with a custom skintight corset hidden underneath and a rosary necklace filled with, well, not holy water. The only thing sharper than that tailoring? Kathryn's manipulative edge.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Josie's First Day-Of-School Feathers From Never Been Kissed

If you're a 20-something newspaper reporter trying to go undercover as a high school student to research for a story, maybe wearing a feather boa to homeroom isn't the best move. Sure, Josie Geller's all-white get-up — worn in one of the best Drew Barrymore romantic comedies, Never Been Kissed — was nonsensical, especially paired with a giant lemon-printed tot in place of a traditional backpack, but overall, it was definitely rufus!

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Wooderson's White Tee and 'Stache From Dazed & Confused

Few film breakthroughs have been as indelible as Matthew McConaughey in the Richard Linklater-directed coming-of-age comedy Dazed and Confused. One of McConaughey's best roles, his Texan townie David Wooderson wasn't just iconic because of his one-liners (including that infamous "Alright, alright, alright" drawl) but also because of his authentic '70s digs: a tight Ted Nugent T-shirt tucked into salmon-pink pants, capped off with a groovy mustache and that easy McConaughey smile.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Nisi and Mickey's Super-Shiny Coats From B.A.P.S.

Nisi (Halle Berry) and Mickey (the late Natalie Desselle) — a.k.a. the "Black American Princesses" at the focus of the cultish 1997 buddy comedy B.A.P.S. —know that a good outfit means serving looks from head to toe. Put together by Oscar-winning costume director Ruth E. Carter, those incredible sky-high hairdos are matched with heavily lacquered outerwear in tropical tangerine and animal print, plus heaps of gold jewelry and a fresh set of acrylic nails.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Corey's Rex Manning Day Outfit From Empire Records

The '90s cult favorite Empire Records takes place over the course of one day in the lives of a plucky group of record store employees. But it's no ordinary day: it's Rex Manning Day when the childhood crush of staffer Corey Mason (played by Liv Tyler) — washed-up pop star Rex Manning (Maxwell Caulfield) — comes in for an album-signing event. Of course, that means Corey wants to look her best and she sure does, in a soft blue mohair sweater, plaid skirt and combat boots that, per Elle, were the actress's own.

(Image credit: Lionsgate Films)

The Pink Camp Uniforms From But I'm a Cheerleader

One of the best and most satirical teen rom-coms out there, But I'm a Cheerleader stars Natasha Lyonne as Megan Bloomfield, a high school cheerleader whose parents send her to a conversion therapy camp to "cure" her lesbianism. All attendees of True Directions are made to wear campy color-coded uniforms — pale pink for the girls, bright blue for the boys — a hilariously subversive sendup of absurd gender stereotypes. That candy-colored clothing is made sweeter when Megan falls for another queer girl (played by Clea DuVall) in the program.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Tupac's Layered Outerwear From Juice

The 1992 crime thriller Juice was the feature film debut of rap icon Tupac Shakur, and the rapper made a great big-screen first impression. As Roland Bishop, an aimless Harlem youth walking the chilly, dangerous streets of early-nineties New York City with his friends, Tupac wears a top-notch outerwear uniform — we're talking sporty crewnecks layered over hoodies and topped with an oversized jean jacket. It may be cold, but Pac always looks cool.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman Suit From Batman Returns

Superheroes usually have pretty cool costumes, tricked out with gadgets and gizmos, but for Michelle Pfeiffer, all her Catwoman needed was a skintight latex suit and a simple whip to create a seminal cinematic villain. Beyond being "black and sexy and tight and shiny," costume designer Mary Vogt revealed to AnOther, the infamous suit shrewdly incorporated silicon stitching to mimic a calico cat. "Since she was moving around at night, it looked really fluid. That costume is all about the light – and of course, all about Michelle.”

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Selena's Purple Performing Jumpsuit From Selena

Jennifer Lopez is a fashion legend in her own right — her famous green Grammy dress literally inspired the invention of Google Images — but in 1997, she had her Golden Globe-nominated breakthrough for portraying another style icon, the late Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, in the music biopic Selena. The titular star had many notable performing outfits throughout her short-lived career, many of which were recreated for the film, but the glittering purple jumpsuit Selena wore while performing at the Houston Astrodome might just be her most unforgettable look.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

The Spice Force Five Looks From Spice World

World-famous pop group, The Spice Girls are known for their individual personas and signature styles, from Victoria Beckham's "posh" little black dresses to Geri Halliwell's Union Jack frocks. But in their 1997 musical comedy film Spice World, the gals come together for a true joint slay as the "Spice Force Five," hamming it up as seriously stylish espionage agents in matching silver fits and, of course, massive platform shoes.

(Image credit: Miramax Films)

Laney's Little Red Dress From She's All That

Some outfits deserve their own slow-mo moment, and the post-makeover red dress that artsy nerd Laney Boggs (played by Rachael Leigh Cook) wears in the classic '90s teen flick She's All That is certainly one of them. "Up until that point her palette was very drab," costume designer Denise Wingate told Interview Magazine. "That’s why when she comes down the stairs to meet Zach that moment was more about the color than the dress itself." (Cue the "Kiss Me"!) Not that we don't love her paint-splattered overalls and bookish eyeglasses, too!

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

The Beach Hats From How Stella Got Her Groove Back

Angela Bassett always looks incredible, but especially while on vacation — the tropical costuming in one of the actress's best movies, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, certainly proves that point. The island-ready looks worn by Bassett's character Stella Payne and her best friend Delilah (Whoopi Goldberg), complete with fabulous, wide-brimmed beach hats, will make you want to book a trip ASAP.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Madeline's Silver Ensemble From Death Becomes Her

When Hollywood icons like Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn and Isabella Rossellini come together, you know the fashion moments will be aplenty. The '90s dark comedy Death Becomes Her is packed with them, like the silky silver jacket that Meryl's Madeline Ashton character wears while she blasts a hole straight through the stomach of her former friend Helen Sharp (Hawn). The outfit was so iconic that Adele herself wore it while crooning to Streep at one of her Vegas shows.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Rose's Dinner Dress From Titanic

It's no surprise that, out of its whopping 11 wins, Titanic took home the Oscar for Best Costume Design at the 70th Academy Awards. The ornate lace gown that Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) wears in that romantic scene as she glides down the grand staircase to meet Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) alone was worth the award!

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Wonders' Matching Suits From That Thing You Do!

"You guys look great in red, have I told you that?" It's the go-to compliment from The Wonders' band manager Mr. White (played by Tom Hanks, who also wrote and directed the movie) in the 1996 musical comedy That Thing You Do! And honestly, he's right: the matching suits he makes bandmates Jimmy (Johnathon Schaech), Lenny (Steve Zahn), Guy (Tom Everett Scott) and the bass player (Ethan Embry) wear on tour do look great, especially when finished off with some cool sunnies for "Shades" to wear.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Dickie's Italian Wardrobe From The Talented Mr. Ripley

It would be near-impossible to make film heartthrob Jude Law ever look bad, but the classic Riviera-chic stylings that the actor wears as Dickie Greenleaf in The Talented Mr. Ripley —think striped polo, breezy white trousers, boat-ready loafers and stretches of tanned skin — arguably might be the best he's ever looked onscreen.