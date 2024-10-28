Sophie Turner Went Full The Matrix For Halloween, And Now I Feel Like It Should Be Her Next Franchise

Sophie Turner is an actress known for playing kick-ass roles. She became a household name by playing the important Game of Thrones character Sansa Stark and will continue to show her true grit in the new Prime Video series Haven as a police officer caught up in a heist. However, the British actress’s strong personality still rings true during her night off at a Halloween party going full Matrix and this needs to be her next franchise.

Actresses may have to wear wigs and wardrobes they wouldn’t normally wear outside of work, but it doesn’t mean the fun has to end once the cameras are off. Halloween is still entertaining for celebrities to delve into the Spooky Season and show off those wicked fashions. Sophie Turner sure did as she dressed up as a Matrix character for Halloween and she totally belongs in that world. Take a look at the Emmy-nominated star’s Instagram post in full leather and shades:

Yes, Sophie Turner’s Matrix costume is absolutely a red pill moment you're experiencing, meaning this really happened. The Game of Thrones actress shows she’s one with the rebellion from The Wachowskis’ sci-fi film wearing a tiny leather playsuit with a plunging neckline and micro shorts. She accessorized the ensemble with latex gloves, a tightly wrapped hair bun, and tiny sunglasses to top off the look. I’ve got to say those toy guns attached to her hips are a nice touch too.

The Halloween party the Another Me actress attended looks like a lot of fun. I love her friends' costumes as well sporting different versions of Mia Thermopolis from the Anne Hathaway rom-com The Princess Diaries. Even though Sophie Turner is in a whole other film genre than her friends, it still looks entertaining to see the mix of fun costumes.

The 28-year-old actress has been a memorable star in well-known franchises. She may not have had fighting scenes in every season of Game of Thrones , but she did get into the ation in the X-Men movies as a young Jean Grey. As for her next franchise, I propose The Matrix after seeing her in this slick Halloween costume. Whether she’d play a hero or a villain, I know Turner would mean business no matter what. As The Matrix 5 is a go with the only thing decided being that it won’t be helmed by The Wachowskis , it’s my wishful thinking that Warner Bros. looks to the English actress for a strong role.

Picturing Sophie Turner as a Matrix character in the upcoming fifth movie may be a blue-pill fantasy moment for right now. But hopefully down the line, this fan-casting choice of mine can be a red pill reality. For now, you can watch the first four Matrix films for free on The Roku Channel and The Matrix Resurrections on your Netflix subscription and your Max subscription .