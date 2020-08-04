James Gunn Shoots Down The Suicide Squad Rumor About Poison Ivy

Poison Ivy is a massively popular DC villain, and fans are definitely eager to see the character join the DC Extended Universe. But it's currently unclear exactly when this might happen. While James Gunn has seemingly ruled out her possible appearance in The Suicide Squad, there are a few alternate choices to bring the femme fatale back to the big screen. We'll just have to see if The Batman gets a sequel, and if the Gotham City Sirens movie ever comes to fruition.