James Gunn Shoots Down The Suicide Squad Rumor About Poison Ivy

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe has a ton of very exciting projects coming to theaters over the next few years. One of the most highly anticipated is James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which will be a soft reboot to the 2017 original. Gunn assembled a large and impressive cast, most of which are playing mysterious roles. A new rumor claimed that Poison Ivy may be in the upcoming blockbuster, and the filmmaker recently addressed that particular possibility.
James Gunn's upcoming DC debut will feature a handful of returning characters from David Ayer's Suicide Squad. But the cast is mostly made up of newcomers, with Gunn keeping the characters of The Suicide Squad under wraps. One rumor that started to get some momentum was that I Am Legend actress Alice Braga was playing Poison Ivy in the mysterious villain-centric movie. But Gunn has officially shut down this rumor, posting on social media.
Well, that was crystal clear. Because anticipation fo mystery around The Suicide Squad is so high, countless rumors have swirled in the time since James Gunn began filming. But the visionary Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker has official shut down any reports of Alice Braga playing the iconic Poison Ivy in his upcoming DC flick.
James Gunn's post comes from his personal Twitter. Despite his controversial past on the social media outlet, Gunn regularly uses Twitter and Instagram to directly communicate with fans. And over the past few months, that's also included shutting down various rumors about his upcoming movies. After all, the fans can't wait for both The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Alice Braga is one of the many members of The Suicide Squad cast who are playing unknown roles. In fact, most of the movie's actors haven't been revealed as their characters just yet. This has helped to steadily build anticipation for the DC blockbuster, but it's also led to countless rumors that are swirling around the internet and various outlets.
Poison Ivy is a massively popular DC villain, and fans are definitely eager to see the character join the DC Extended Universe. But it's currently unclear exactly when this might happen. While James Gunn has seemingly ruled out her possible appearance in The Suicide Squad, there are a few alternate choices to bring the femme fatale back to the big screen. We'll just have to see if The Batman gets a sequel, and if the Gotham City Sirens movie ever comes to fruition.
As for The Suicide Squad, James Gunn next superhero movie was filmed in its entirety and is currently expected to arrive in theaters on time in next summer. Hopefully as its release date gets closer, Gunn and company will finally reveal which characters will be making up Task Force X. And given how large the case is, they're likely not all going to make it out alive.
The Suicide Squad is currently set to arrive in theaters on August 6th 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.