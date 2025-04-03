‘I Learned From My Time At Marvel.’ James Gunn Gets Real About What Guardians Of The Galaxy Taught Him, And I’m Even More Excited About The DCU Now
The DCU is in good hands.
At this point the MCU is a well-oiled machine, regularly pumping out new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Then there's the still-developing DCU, which began with Creature Commandos (streaming with a Max subscription) and will fly into theaters with James Gunn's Superman. Gunn is co-CEO of the entire studio, and recently shared what he learned from his time at Marvel with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.
What we know about Superman is fairly limited, but the upcoming DC movie is arriving in July. The acclaimed filmmaker spoke to EW about his vision for the Man of Steel, and explained that it'll be very much rooted in his sensibilities, just like the Guardians movies. As Gunn put it:
It sounds like Gunn wants the DCU to be a director-driven place, where filmmakers could put their owns spin on the classic IP. So while he will likely utilize the same music-heavy irreverent tone as previous projects, the Guardians visionary wants other DC directors to feel similarly empowered.
Max: Save Up To $41 On Annual Plans
The streaming home for all things DC is Max. And you an save up to 16% off its choice of three plans. Alternatively, its cheapest plan starts from $9.99 a month
While speaking about the way he wants DC directors to feel creatively empowered, James Gunn mentioned his time in the MCU, especially as the Guardians of the Galaxy were first being introduced and crossing over with other characters. As he shared:
He's not wrong. While originally it seemed hard to imagine the colorful and zany characters from Guardians of the Galaxy interacting with the likes of mainstays like Thor, Iron Man, and Captain America, that's exactly what happened. And it was fodder for both exciting narrative possibilities and plenty of comedic beats.
Between animated and live-action projects, it does certainly seem like the DCU's first slate of projects, titled Gods and Monsters, is going to be an eclectic one. James Gunn shared his excitement for those worlds to meet in the future, and what's coming for Superman characters. He said:
I'm certainly intrigued. Gunn has already shared his commitment to the DCU being an interconnected world, and it sounds like there are already plans in motion for members of the Superman cast to return.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The new shared universe will debut in theaters when Superman is released on July 11th as part of the 2025 movie release list. James Gunn's messaging definitely has me hopeful about the shared universe, which will likely make the break between projects all the more frustrating.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
After Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday Cast Announcement, Another X-Men OG Got Real About Returning
Iron Man Alum Breaks Silence On How ‘Surprised’ He Was To Return For Vision’s Show (And I’m Still Not Sure How This Is Going To Work)