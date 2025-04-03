‘I Learned From My Time At Marvel.’ James Gunn Gets Real About What Guardians Of The Galaxy Taught Him, And I’m Even More Excited About The DCU Now

News
By published

The DCU is in good hands.

Star-Lord and other Guardians of the Galaxy walking off of ship
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

At this point the MCU is a well-oiled machine, regularly pumping out new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Then there's the still-developing DCU, which began with Creature Commandos (streaming with a Max subscription) and will fly into theaters with James Gunn's Superman. Gunn is co-CEO of the entire studio, and recently shared what he learned from his time at Marvel with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

What we know about Superman is fairly limited, but the upcoming DC movie is arriving in July. The acclaimed filmmaker spoke to EW about his vision for the Man of Steel, and explained that it'll be very much rooted in his sensibilities, just like the Guardians movies. As Gunn put it:

I think it's only setting the tone so far as that this is 100 percent a James Gunn movie, and what I want with the future films is for them to be the same — not James Gunn movies, but when I talked to Craig Gillespie who's doing Supergirl, I said, ‘I don't want all of these movies to be the same.’ What I love about DC Comics is that you can read a story like The Dark Knight, which is tonally very different because of its artist and writer than Superman for All Seasons, than All-Star Superman, than [Batman:]The Long Halloween. They're all these beautiful stories within the same world, but completely different. And that's what I think is exciting.

It sounds like Gunn wants the DCU to be a director-driven place, where filmmakers could put their owns spin on the classic IP. So while he will likely utilize the same music-heavy irreverent tone as previous projects, the Guardians visionary wants other DC directors to feel similarly empowered.

Max: Save Up To $41 On Annual Plans

Max: Save Up To $41 On Annual Plans
The streaming home for all things DC is Max. And you an save up to 16% off its choice of three plans. Alternatively, its cheapest plan starts from $9.99 a month

View Deal

While speaking about the way he wants DC directors to feel creatively empowered, James Gunn mentioned his time in the MCU, especially as the Guardians of the Galaxy were first being introduced and crossing over with other characters. As he shared:

I think that I learned from my time at Marvel. When Guardians of the Galaxy came out, people were like, ‘Well, how is this raccoon going to interact with this God of Thunder who's been set up in a totally different type of movie?’ And that was the thing that people liked the most about Infinity War. So it's about really letting the artists create these unique visions that allow us to get to know these characters in different ways.

He's not wrong. While originally it seemed hard to imagine the colorful and zany characters from Guardians of the Galaxy interacting with the likes of mainstays like Thor, Iron Man, and Captain America, that's exactly what happened. And it was fodder for both exciting narrative possibilities and plenty of comedic beats.

Between animated and live-action projects, it does certainly seem like the DCU's first slate of projects, titled Gods and Monsters, is going to be an eclectic one. James Gunn shared his excitement for those worlds to meet in the future, and what's coming for Superman characters. He said:

I look forward to the time when these characters — one of them does show up pretty soon...two of them actually — so anyway, when they get to see them in a totally different light, in a totally different genre and a film that isn't the big spectacle, action-adventure, maybe something more dramatic, maybe something more comedic, whatever, and see those characters in a slightly different light portrayed by the same actors.

I'm certainly intrigued. Gunn has already shared his commitment to the DCU being an interconnected world, and it sounds like there are already plans in motion for members of the Superman cast to return.

The new shared universe will debut in theaters when Superman is released on July 11th as part of the 2025 movie release list. James Gunn's messaging definitely has me hopeful about the shared universe, which will likely make the break between projects all the more frustrating.

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about superheroes
Halle Berry as Storm in X-Men 3

After Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday Cast Announcement, Another X-Men OG Got Real About Returning

Faran Tahir as Raza looking at screen in Iron Man movie

Iron Man Alum Breaks Silence On How ‘Surprised’ He Was To Return For Vision’s Show (And I’m Still Not Sure How This Is Going To Work)
Snow White in Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.

I Rewatched The Original Snow White For The First Time In Years, And Wow, Are We Sure This Is A Kids Movie?
See more latest
Most Popular
Abby in the snow in coat and skicap in The Last of Us Season 2
Kaitlyn Dever Almost Played The Last Of Us' Ellie In A Movie, And I'm Shocked By How Many Spoilers She Learned Years Before Joining The Show
ben and erin napier on home town
Home Town's Ben And Erin Napier Have Worked Together For Over A Decade. Here's How They Stay 'Extremely Happy' In Their Marriage
Hallmark Channel logo
Hallmark Is Entering Its Reality TV Era, And As A Fan, I Have Mixed Feelings
Halle Berry as Storm in X-Men 3
After Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday Cast Announcement, Another X-Men OG Got Real About Returning
Lex Scott Davis&#039; Erica Rollins talking on the phone and wearing pink, frilly top on Suits LA
Which OG Suits Actors Does The Suits: LA Cast Want To Show Up Next? I'm Loving What Lex Scott Davis Told Me
From left to right, Jinger Duggar Vuolo in a YouTube video and Kylie Kelce talking on her podcast.
Jinger Duggar Has Responded After The World Found Out Her Baby And Kylie Kelce’s Share A Name
Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise talking in Top Gun: Maverick
Tom Cruise Showed Up At CinemaCon and Paid Tribute To Val Kilmer And 'How Much He Loved Movies'
The cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2
90 Day Diaries Is Bringing Back A Star From The Last Resort Season 2, And I'm Thrilled They're Getting More Screentime
David Dastmalchian in Ant Man 2 adn Mr. 3 in One Piece
One Piece's Mr. 3 Actor David Dastmalchian Is Excited For Season 2, But One Thing He Said Has Me Worried About The Series' Future
Faran Tahir as Raza looking at screen in Iron Man movie
Iron Man Alum Breaks Silence On How ‘Surprised’ He Was To Return For Vision’s Show (And I’m Still Not Sure How This Is Going To Work)