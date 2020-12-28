Why Pixar Hasn’t Answered Major Questions About Toy Story And Monsters Inc., According To Soul’s Director

One of the greatest things about Pixar is the company's willingness to take big swings when it comes to creative ideas, and develop stories that nobody else on Earth is telling. This has led them to have incredible success over the last 25 years, but there is a side effect of that approach that can be summed up in one word: questions. Its fascinating to peer into the lives of toys when humans aren't around, and discover why it is that monsters scare children, but there are always lingering details that can leave fans scratching their heads. There is, however, a really simple answer for why this is: there is only so much information about a broader world that can be packed into a standard-length feature film, and only so much that is needed to tell a proper story.