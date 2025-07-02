I Predicted Colman Domingo Would Be The Running Man's Breakout Actor, And It Sounds Like He Also Stole The Show On Set

The temperature is climbing with the roster of 2025 movies coming into frame, and the competition is getting fierce. In fact, you could say it’s left everyone running for the next big hit. Puns aside, The Running Man’s impressive first teaser has made quite the impression with all who have watched it, with Glen Powell’s charms obviously being a key ingredient.

However, with great respect to our beloved dog dad and barbeque aficionado, I do have to say that another cast member in director Edgar Wright’s upcoming picture has my attention locked in. Which is why I need to talk about how Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo is not only winning the hearts of the audience, but he’s also been proven to steal the hearts of quite a few co-stars as well.

Colman Domingo’s Bobby T Is Born To Be A Scene Stealer

Continuing to ponder what it is about this man’s performance that’s got me jazzed to see it, I came to the conclusion that Domingo is a mix between Samuel L. Jackson’s bombast and Denzel Washington’s gravitas. That’s not to say neither man mentioned here couldn’t effectively switch sides, but seeing the character of Bobby T has me feeling that it is the perfect combination.

Edgar Wright’s recent anecdote in an Empire interview backs that call and more, as he recalled how announcing Colman Domingo’s 2025 Oscar campaign led to a prime BTS moment of proof:

He was in the middle of his Oscar campaign. I actually announced his BAFTA nomination [for Sing Sing] on stage. And he had the extras in the palm of his hand. It isn't necessarily an actor’s job to whip up the extras, but it was an amazing thing to witness him conducting the audience.

You know something, this absolutely explains Colman Domingo’s 2025 Oscars dance party during one of the commercial breaks. Keeping the audience in tune with an evening of spectacle is basically the job of The Running Man host, and keeping the 300 extras Edgar Wright’s film employed to fill the audience probably made that a breeze.

That’s also the sort of thing that spills over into the overall production of such a massive undertaking. Sure enough, it’s not just the extras or the director who have taken to the Philadelphia native’s charms on this project. I hope you have a little more cheering in the tank, because co-star Katy O'Brian has something to say about the fabulous, magnificent Colman D too!

Katy O’Brian Just Got Me Even More Hyped For Colman Domingo’s Running Man Madman

Someone needs to give Ms. O’Brian a raise, stat. I don’t care how it has to happen, the marketing department needs to cut a check for the Love Lies Bleeding superstar, as she’s further hyping Colman Domingo’s appearance on social media. Previously, The Running Man cast member got fans going by claiming that the trailer “slaps so hard, my face hurts.”

That’s putting it mildly, as far as I’m concerned, which is thanks to what we’ve seen out of the execution team Running Man has served us. Seeing a little more room to spice things up, Katy O’Brian dropped another tweet that only doubled down on Mr. Domingo’s talents:

You couldn’t possibly be ready for this level of slay.

You honestly can’t buy this kind of enthusiasm, and it just keeps me going back to that trailer. If for some reason you haven’t watched that video yet, I have to thank and respect you for staying with me this long. As a reward, please enjoy this beautifully bonkers look at Bobby T and the world of The Running Man:

I will be the first to admit that our Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning crusher is indeed right. I don’t think I, or anyone else, really, could prepare for “this level of slay” coming out of The Running Man and Colman Domingo, specifically. There’s certainly a good amount of time to try, though, as the Glen Powell-led adaptation is set to streak into theaters on November 7th.