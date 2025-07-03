Jason Momoa Shares Fun Aquaman-Adjacent Response To His New Street Fighter Co-Star Being Cast

Jason Momoa just keeps racking up blockbuster movie credits. The actor was most recently seen playing Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison in the 2025 movie release Minecraft, and in addition to him playing Lobo in next year’s Supergirl, he’s also signed onto the new live-action Street Fighter movie to reportedly play Blanka. Of course, a lot of people still know Momoa best as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, and he shared a fun adjacent comment involving the water-breathing superhero while responding to one of his new Street Fighter co-stars.

Andrew Schulz, who currently recurs on the Netflix subscription-exclusive comedy series Tires, has boarded Street Fighter to play Dan Hibiki in the latest film adaptation of the popular video game franchise that’s been running since 1987. Schulz went on Instagram to share the news of his casting, with his caption reading, “Mom and Dad, I did tell you playing this game all night was more important than doing homework.” Momoa had this to say in the comments section.

My man

Now off first glance, there’s nothing really special about this comment. However, anyone who’s seen either cut of Justice League will remember that this is what Aquaman said to Cyborg when he caught him midair. It’s a small thing, but I can still hear Momoa’s voice in my head when hearing those two words. Well, him and that virtual reality postman from the Rick & Morty episode “M. Night Shaym-Aliens!” It flips back and forth between them… feel free to stream either with an HBO Max subscription if you don’t know what I’m talking about.

No specific plot details for the new Street Fighter have been divulged to the public yet, but Jason Momoa and Andrew Schulz are just a couple of the many cast members that have been announced or reported on in recent months. Others include Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken, Roman Reigns as Akuma, Orville Peck as Vega, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog, Callina Lang as Chun-Li and David Dastmalchian as M. Bison. Cody Rhodes is also rumored to be in talks to play Guile. Bad Trip‘s Kitao Sakurai is directing the feature.

Street Fighter was originally supposed to come out on March 20, 2026, but it was taken off of Sony Pictures’ release calendar back in March. Production is still scheduled to begin sometime this fall, so ideally we’ll find out what its new release date is sooner rather than later. Along with the movies mentioned earlier, the next few years will also see Jason Momoa reprising Duncan Idaho and Dante Reyes in Dune 3 (which co-stars his son) and Fast 11, respectively.