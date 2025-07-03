Critics Have Seen Heads Of State, And They’re Saying The Same Thing About John Cena And Idris Elba’s ‘Dumb Comedy’
Prime Video's bringing the buddy action.
There are plenty of action movies we’ve been excited to see this year, and as we wait for blockbusters like Superman and slasher sequels like I Know What You Did Last Summer, John Cena and Idris Elba are hoping to provide audiences with some humor to go with their hijinks. Heads of State will be available to stream with a Prime Video subscription when it hits the 2025 movie premiere calendar just in time for July Fourth, and critics mostly agree it’s the best kind of dumb comedy.
In Heads of State, Idris Elba and John Cena team up in the name of action, playing the British prime minister and the U.S. president, respectively. After an assassination attempt, the bickering world leaders are forced to work together to keep each other alive and thwart a global conspiracy. In CinemaBlend’s review of Heads of State, our own Nick Venable says he “had a blast,” giving the movie 4 out of 5 stars and saying:
Nate Richard of Collider agrees, giving Heads of State a 7 out of 10 for being “stupid in all the right ways.” Idris Elba and John Cena are so great together that they overshadow a lot of the film’s other shortcomings, Richard says, writing:
IndieWire’s Siddhant Adlakha gives the flick a B and calls it “a hoot,” writing:
Olly Richards of Empire rates the upcoming Idris Elba movie 4 out of 5 stars, writing that this “really good, dumb comedy” has no ambitions to be anything other than a thoroughly good time, allowing it to hit that undemanding but entertaining sweet spot that many action-comedies lack. The critic continues:
If dumb humor is what Heads of State is going for, Justin Kim of Loud and Clear thinks it perhaps didn’t go far enough. The critic left the theater not fully satisfied but still rates the movie 3 out of 5 stars, writing that it provided too much entertainment to warrant a low score. In Kim’s words:
It sounds like the critics are mostly in agreement that Heads of State is great for a dose of stupid summer fun. Go ahead and add me to that list, as I also attended an early screening and was highly amused by the banter between John Cena and Idris Elba. You won’t have to wait long or go far for this one. Heads of State hits Amazon’s Prime Video on Wednesday, July 2.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.