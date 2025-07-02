Pedro Pascal Might Be The Internet's Daddy, But Rachel Zegler Just Explained The Sweet Reason Why She Actually Calls Him 'Dad'

Pedro Pascal might be the internet's daddy, and one of Hollywood's finest heartthrobs, but for Rachel Zegler, he really is like a dad. The young actress recently made that clear too, as she recalled how the Fantastic Four: First Steps actor sweetly supported her as she led the cast of the West End revival of Evita on its opening night.

At Evita's opening night festivities, Zegler shared with Hits Radio UK why she calls Pascal ‘Dad.’ The stage and Hollywood star explained that their friendship is sweet and real. It was on full display too, as the actor supported his friend from the audience, helping solidify the reported great preliminary previews of the West End revival . While in attendance, Pascal reportedly gave her a standing ovation after every number, and it’s how she spotted him in the crowd. Lovingly, she shared:

One thing about my daddy Pedro, he goes to bat for me in a way that I love so dearly. But he was standing after every number. During 'Rainbow High,' he was like [claps above her head], like in the middle of the song, and that's when I spotted him for the first time, and I was like 'Dad!' But he's the best.

I’m just so smitten with how cute this friendship is! He’s been showing up and showing out for the Y2K alum for quite some time, including through the Snow White drama earlier this year. So, it’s really no surprise she has nothing but love for her Hollywood Dad.

Now, not only do I want to see Rachel Zegler's iconic and viral balcony scene in this production, but I also want to see Pedro Pascal's reaction to it.

Thankfully, if you’re like me and wish to have seen it in person, both posted a small clip of him cheering her on on their IG stories . It’s not much, but at least it’s something, and Zegler returned the love for her Papi! Here’s a screenshot to get the idea of the brief video:

(Image credit: Rachel Zegler's Instagram Stories)

Clearly, Pascal loved every minute of his pal’s performance, and other critics are praising Evita too . But the revival already seemed promising after Zegler went viral earlier this summer for her public balcony performance to people on the street.

As mentioned, it’s just the beginning of the singer and actress’s time in Evita. It’ll have a 12-week run from July 1 to September 6 at The London Palladium, one of The West End’s most prestigious theatres. Also, along with her theater career, Zegler will return to the screen too after landing She Gets It From Me .

Meanwhile, the Gladiator II alum has plenty going on. Pascal returned to the 2025 TV guide hit The Last of Us, which you can stream with an HBO Max subscription . And that was soon followed by his first 2025 movie calendar title, Materialists. Now, the releases of Fantastic Four: First Steps and Ari Aster’s Eddington are right around the corner.

The last two films mentioned will premiere this July as well, and that will hopefully give Rachel Zegler the chance to reciprocate the hype Pedro Pascal showed at her performance.