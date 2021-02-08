5 Ways Disney California Adventure Is Actually Better Than Disneyland

Better Restaurants

At some point, you have to eat, and if you're already spending some serious money on your Disneyland vacation, you want to get something for that money. When it comes to nice places to sit down and have a real meal. Disney California Adventure just has better options, and more of them. The only location at Disneyland that's a true not-to-be-missed experience, at least that most of us can afford, is the Blue Bayou, which lets you enjoy your meal inside Pirates of the Caribbean. The location is amazing, but the actual menu doesn't live up to the setting. I'd much rather dine at the Carthay Circle restaurant or the even the Wine Country Trattoria. The fact that you can actually have wine or a cocktail with your meal there is an added bonus, but that's not even the reason these spots are better. If you like good food, DCA is the place to be.