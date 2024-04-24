'Mama, I Hope I Made You Proud': Shemar Moore Gets Real About Turning 54 With A Little One At Home

Shemar Moore is living his best life right now! Not only was S.W.A.T. un-canceled again , but he’s thriving personally too, specifically as a father. In January 2023, Moore’s daughter was born , and now the actor has opened up about turning 54, having a little one at home, and his hope that his late mother is proud of him.

Along with chatting about how “proud” he is of his show and its un-cancellation, Moore got personal, giving ET the details about his 54th birthday – which was April 20 – and how life with his little one is going. Giving props to his partner Jesiree Dizon, he gave this sweet update about his daughter Frankie:

My girl is no joke, Jesiree. She's no joke. She teaches us sign language. I'm trying to keep up. I'm trying to learn more, more, more, you know? I'm trying to learn it all.

Isn’t that sweet? I love that they’re all learning sign language together, and it sounds like Moore is truly in awe of his daughter. That thought was confirmed quickly in the interview too as the actor provided candid insight into how his little one has changed his outlook on life. Explaining why she’s his “little miracle,” the Hondo actor said:

She's my little miracle. She's the rest of my life. Now, it's no longer about me. I just got to be the best version of myself so that Daddy knows that she has a dope daddy. Everything I do is for her and my fam and my girl.

I love that being a dad has been such a transformative experience. Plus it reiterates the inspirational and uplifting mindset that was shown in the quote above, which he has about topics like parenting and his physicality in his 40s compared to his 50s.

Along with these sweet comments, Moore talked about turning 54, training for S.W.A.T. and he got candid about Season 8’s renewal and what it takes to make this show. He also opened up about keeping up with his little one, saying that along with learning sign language, he’s constantly following Frankie around the house, adorably playing with her. He said:

You know, all we do is walk circles around the house. 'Where are we going, Frankie? Where we going, Frankie?'

Finally, at the end of the interview, when presented with a cupcake and a candle, Moore sweetly gave a little tribute to his loved ones, specifically his daughter, partner and late mother, saying:

Here’s to the homies and the fans. Thank you for supporting us. It’s your boy, it’s my birthday. Here’s to my daughter, here’s to my girl, here’s to my mama up in heaven. Mama, I hope I made you proud.

Speaking of Moore’s mom, earlier in the year, he spoke with the same outlet about fatherhood and how Frankie was his mother’s dream. Adding meaning to the more recent quotes, the Criminal Minds alum said:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This was my mother's dream. She was proud of me for my success and the things that I've done, but she always said to me, 'The best of you will come out when you have a child.' So now, I get that opportunity.

Moore has always been open about the fact that his “Momma’s dream” was for him to be a father . As he said in his birthday speech, he hopes she’s proud, and I’m sure she is.

It truly seems like Shemar Moore is thriving in every sense of the word right now. His show is set to return to the 2024 TV schedule for another season, he’s celebrating his 54th birthday, and life with his daughter seems to make him incredibly happy.