Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Break Into The Porn Industry, And Insiders Dropped Claims On How He’s Trying To Do It

Kanye West lost a considerable amount of business opportunities after making antisemitic remarks in late 2022 around which time he admitted that he’d been “beat to a pulp.” Nevertheless, West still has a number of business ventures and is apparently continuing to make moves as he sees fit. Now, it would appear that the mogul is looking to jump into a different kind of business. A newly surfaced report indicates that West wants to get into the porn industry, and an insider dropped claims on how he’s already taking steps to make that happen.

News of the businessman’s supposed porn plans come from a representative of his Yeezy brand. Based on what the person told TMZ , Ye has allegedly been looking to break into the adult film business for some time. Progress is now being made on that front, as the “Runaway” performer and his colleagues are said to be in negotiations for some big endeavors. And, in case it wasn’t already clear, the 46-year-old father of four himself doesn’t seem to be planning to get in front of the camera for any content. He purportedly has his far bigger ideas.

Should this information be believed, he ultimately wants to found an entire Yeezy porn studio. Said entity would theoretically serve as just one branch of an entertainment division under the overall brand. A venture like this would likely require a significant amount of start-up money. Not only that but, since it would mark Ye’s first foray into the business, he’d need some people with expertise around him. With that, he’s apparently recruited a veteran of the business to help him out.

It’s said that the Grammy winner has enlisted the services of Mike Moz to help him get his latest business plan going. Moz is a film producer and ex-husband of pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels. (Daniels’ was notably engaged in a legal dispute with former U.S. President Donald Trump in connection to an alleged affair they had in the 2000s.) Moz has worked in the porn industry for some time and is purportedly going to be named the head of the rapper’s adult film company.

All of this should be taken with a massive grain of salt at this point. Still, considering Kanye West’s tendencies to dive into different industries, it’s certainly not unreasonable to think that he really wants to try this. What I also can’t help but wonder is whether Bianca Censori, who West legally married in 2023, might be involved in this somehow. Censori is an architectural designer by trade and has been making waves in fashion (even sporting nothing but body tape for a shoot). It’s unclear if she has any kind of experience in this field but, because Censori has reportedly been inspiring her hubby’s work and collaborating with him at times, it’s not far-fetched to think that he wouldn’t bring her into the fold.

This news comes as the “All of the Lights” rapper is still navigating a number of legal issues, including some related to his controversial school, Donda Academy. Even more recently, Kanye West became a suspect in a battery case . Per reports, he came to blows with a man (who was said to be a twin) after he allegedly bumped into Bianca Censori at the Chateau Marmont. After it was reported that he apparently punched the wrong twin , West broke his silence , seemingly confirming that he did indeed hit someone.

Because of how Ye operates, it’s hard to say when or how we might hear any concrete updates on his purported plans to get into porn. Should he indeed make the jump though, it’s likely that he’ll lean on his distinct approach to his creative endeavors to craft content.