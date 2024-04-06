Biopics are a tried and true genre, and one that can often capture the attention of the moviegoing public, as well as produce Oscar-winning successes. As such, there are almost always upcoming music biopics heading down the line, such as the Amy Winehouse movie Back to Black (see the trailer here) and Michael's take on the King of Pop. While many music-focused films of the sort have merit, there are ten titles that I think hold up as the best music biopics, ranked.

Bob Marley: One Love hit theaters early in 2024, doing solid numbers at the box office. Audiences love getting a clearer understanding of what makes legendary musical artists tick, and there have been some stellar biopics projects on this concept. Case in point: Timothée Chalamet's upcoming Bob Dylan movie, which will be titled A Complete Unknown. And without further ado, but with much further opinion, here are my picks for the best musical biopics, ranked.

10. La Vie en Rose

La Vie en Rose hit theaters back in 2007, and remains one of actress Marion Cotillard's most iconic performances (to say nothing of her infamous Batman role). She winningly portrays legendary French singer Édith Piaf in a movie which ping-pongs between the artist's early life and adulthood.

This non-linear approach to Piaf's life helps to make La Vie en Rose such an effective and acclaimed project. For her performance, Coltillard received a bevy of nominations and awards, including the Best Actress Oscar. Although as you'll see from this list, she's not the only one who earned such accolades thanks to a musical biopic.

9. Bohemian Rhapsody

There are few bands with as many hit songs as Queen, and its cultural impact has continued in the decades since lead singer Freddie Mercury's 1991 death. Bryan Singer's 2018 movie Bohemian Rhapsody tells the inspiring story of that beloved talent, with actor Rami Malek tasked with bringing the golden-throated legend to life. He pulled it off thanks to spot-on lip-syncing, as well as prosthetic teeth and (of course) that signature mustache.

While Bohemian Rhapsody won a number of Oscars, its legacy is somewhat muddled. Audiences took umbrage with factual errors in the movie, with some claiming the critical acclaim was undeserved. Singer's role in the movie, following allegations of sexual misconduct, also put too large a magnifying glass on things. I really liked Rhapsody, although agree that Mercury's queerness was somewhat glazed over, which is a big reason why it failed to slot higher on this list.

8. Get On Up

Get On Up is another musical biopic that received massive acclaim upon its release, and then inevitably failed to secure major award Nominations, like many of the others on this list. Directed by Tate Taylor, the 2014 film followed the tumultuous life of the legendary singer James Brown.

Get On Up is a non-linear story, with the audience following Brown's stream of consciousness as he recalls his life. A big boon for the project is the performance given by late actor Chadwick Boseman, who offers a layered and fascinating take on James Brown, and deserves a ton of credit for why this biopic works so well. And following Boseman's death in 2020, Get On Up has been getting a ton of re-watches, as generations of fan mourn the loss of his talents.

7. Behind the Candelabra

This choice might be somewhat unconventional, as the film in question didn't premiere in theaters. Instead, Behind the Candelabra was actually produced and released as an HBO original. The made-for-TV movie focuses on the life of legendary pianist Liberace, who was a wildly popular celebrity and TV personality amidst the '50s through the '70s. Michael Douglas plays Liberace himself, joined by Matt Damon as love interest Scott Thorson, with other big names helping to bring the story together, including Rob Lowe, Dan Aykroyd, and Debbie Reynolds in one of her final film roles.

HBO has produced a number of outstanding original movies, and Behind the Candelabra is no exception. Douglas offers a nuanced look at Liberace that shows what a complicated man he was, and how hard it was to be queer just a few decades ago. Damon also crushes as Scott, becoming basically unrecognizable as his character goes through extensive plastic surgery. Luckily Max is producing original movies as well, so perhaps another musical biopic could be on the way.

6. What's Love Got To Do With It

Angela Bassett is an outstanding actress, one whom many cinephiles complain still hasn't been given her first Academy Award. While this discourse includes her loss for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in many ways that conversation began with What's Love To Do With It. The 1993 hit movie was a biopic about the legendary Tina Turner, with Bassett bringing the lead icon's ups and downs to the screen. Her performance was so captivating that she earned her first Academy Award nomination.

And indeed, her work throughout What's Love Got To Do With It is remarkable, showcasing years of Turner's life and bringing all the charismatic ferocity that the late singer was known for. Additionally, Bassett brings a heartbreaking vulnerability to the role, especially where it relates to Tina and Ike Turner's infamous relationship. And it's because of this that What's Love Got to Do With It has been cemented as one of the best musical biopics of all time. Of course, credit also goes to her primary scene partner Laurence Fishburne, who portrayed Ike Turner in the classic film.

5. Walk the Line

Walk The Line came out in 2005, and helped to create a new generation of Johnny Cash fans. Joaquin Phoenix portrays the legendary country singer-songwriter throughout decades of his life. Reese Witherspoon co-stars as June Carter, his love interest and eventual wife, and both members of this A-list pairing used their authentic singing voices, recording a full soundtrack of covers featuring beloved songs like "Ring Of Fire" and "Jackson."

Like many biopics, Cash's entire lifespan is touched on throughout Walk the Line, including his childhood and outlaw years, with an epilogue that reveals how he and June's life went down. The romance between these two country-western giants is a big reason why the film remains such a captivating audience experience, and when they finally get together, it comes only after years of tension, aching, and drama. And thanks to Witherspoon and Phoenix's endlessly watchable dynamic, it's a movie I can re-watch anytime it's available.

4. Straight Outta Compton

While many of the musical artists whose lives are were depicted in this list's other biopics are from back in the more distant day, Straight Outta Compton offers a more contemporary story, albeit still fully working as a period piece. The 2015 film's story focused on legendary hip hop group N.W.A, including icons like Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, and more.

Directed by F. Gary Gray, Straight Outta Compton is an epic drama that offers a thrilling account of N.W.A.'s rise and fall in the 1980s, without shying away from the violence that was inherent to gangsta rap. The movie was universally acclaimed, with many critics and otherwise calling it among the best movies of the year, and Jonathan Herman and Andrea Berloff earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Straight Outta Compton inspired new fans of N.W.A., as well as countless memes and merchandise. And although the movie is one of the best biopics of all time, it also inspired a lawsuit from N.W.A.'s ex-agent.

3. Rocketman

Every so often, musical biopics are produced while the subjects are still alive, such as what happened with Dexter Fletcher's Rocketman, a jukebox musical that brought Elton John's life story to audiences with as much glitz and pizzazz as the entertainer's career. Starring Taron Egerton in the lead role, the 2019 movie was a box office success, a critical darling, and an awards season success mainstay.

A large reason why Rocketman ranked so high on this list is because the film is full of movie magic, and is colorful and raucous as its subject, which was a great choice by Fletcher and company. And while his partner David Furnish was a producer on the film, the narrative still didn't shy away from the struggles and complications that Elton John faced (and inspired) across his massive career. The movie is a great one, and seemed to galvanize audiences following Bohemian Rhapsody.

2. Selena

When major films are created directly in the wake of a tragedy, they can sometimes provide a chance for the public to process their feelings. That was the case with 1997's Selena, which was released just two years after the beloved Tejano singer was shot and killed by Yolanda Saldívar. Made with the Quintanilla family's blessing, director Gregory Nava's acclaimed biopic tells the story of Selena's life and career.

Part of why Selena has had such staying power as years have gone by is thanks to the performance given by Jennifer Lopez. This cemented her as a bonafide movie star, and Selena remains one of JLo's best movies, helped along by co-stars such as Jackie Guerra and Edward James Olmos. And in the decades since the movie's release, it's remained a quotable part of pop culture that's consistently re-watched.

1. Ray

While music biopics aren't guaranteed to make noise during awards seasons, this list obviously features a number of recognized projects, and Taylor Hackford's Ray is certainly in that category. The 2004 musical biopic was nominated for six categories, winning two, and it's easy to see why. Ray is a wildly moving jourey that peels back the layers on the life and career of the iconic Ray Charles.

Obviously respect needs to be given to the movies' lead actor, as Ray is one of Jamie Foxx's greatest performances. He plays the piano, portrays Charles' disability, and even sings briefly in the film. Ray's supporting cast is similarly stellar, thanks to performances by Kerry Washington, Aunjanue Ellis, Terrance Howard, and Clifton Powell. The movie educates and entertains, and perfectly pays tribute to the late music legend who changed the industry forever.