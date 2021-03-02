features

Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's She's The Man Giveaway

She's The Man Blu-ray

We're excited to partner with Paramount for another giveaway! The cult classic She's The Man arrives on Blu-ray for the first time ever, so we're giving away four Blu-rays in celebration. The Blu-ray includes a digital copy of the film as well as bonus content.

Simply fill out the form below for your chance to be one of the 4 winners! The giveaway ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on March 16th, 2021.

Official Rules: Just fill out the form above to enter. No purchase necessary. Must be a U.S. resident over 18 years of age to enter. The sweepstakes ends at 11:59 pm CT on March 16, 2021. The winners will be chosen at random and notified via email. Winners must respond in 3 days to claim prize or risk forfeiting. Participants can be disqualified for any reason. Failure to comply with the rules will result in disqualification and subsequent mockery. CinemaBlend cannot accept responsibility for any shipping issues. Good luck!

