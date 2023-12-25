Amanda Bynes May Pull A Britney Spears, But ‘Acting Isn’t Out Of The Question Either’

Earlier this year, Amanda Bynes was reportedly put on psychiatric hold after flagging down a driver while in the nude and calling the police about coming down from a psychiatric episode. As the former Nickelodeon actress said she’d prioritize her mental health once her psychiatric hold ended, it looks like she’s doing just that. Recent inside sources reported Bynes could be pulling a Britney Spears and writing her own memoir. But if she doesn't go that route, reportedly “acting isn’t out of the question either.”

Byes was placed in a conservatorship back in 2013 after starting a small fire in a stranger’s driveway. However, it’s been almost two years since a judge ruled for the end of her nine-year conservatorship . An inside source told OK! Magazine the 37-year-old appears to be “taking back control of her life” and may be following Britney Spears’ route in terms of writing a memoir like she did.

Amanda even says she’s considering writing a tell-all, just like Britney Spears. She has been inspired by Britney and how she’s also gone through hell with her own conservatorship and come out the other side.

Just like Amanda Bynes, Britney Spears was also put in a conservatorship in 2008 after refusing to give up custody of her children to her ex-husband Kevin Federline. After 13 years, the pop singer’s conservatorship ended in November 2021 after months of pressure from the #FreeBritney movement.

Three months later, Spears signed a $15 million book deal for her memoir The Woman in Me. This “brutally honest” memoir covered her split with Justin Timberlake as well as some tough moments she endured during her career. As Bynes herself went through a lot of troubles after her final movie Easy A was released in 2010, I’d like to believe the former child star will cover what was going on over the past 10 years and what being in the spotlight was like for her.

Not only may Amanda Bynes be trying her hand at getting her memoir published, but if the report holds true, the same source shared that the What I Like About You actress could also get back to acting.

Acting isn’t out of the question either. She’s more than ready to get back to work. That’s where she’s focusing all her energy.

Personally, I think it would be amazing if Amanda Bynes made a Hollywood comeback. Her comedic performances have always been a standout ever since she was a child actor in All That. Not to mention all of the moments she made fans like me smile and laugh in roles such as Big Fat Liar, What a Girl Wants, and She’s the Man.

However, the insider alleges that friends and family believe acting again could be the wrong move for Bynes in terms of potentially taking too much on right now. Back in August, the sketch comedy actress had allegedly been doing well and had been receiving inpatient care. From the most recent reports, it sounds like she’s making positive strides toward a new chapter in her life, but we may not be catching her on the 2024 TV schedule just yet.