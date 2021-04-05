Forget Construction Walls, Magic Kingdom Has A Much Cooler Plan For Its Jungle Cruise Retheming

One of the opening day attractions at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom was the Jungle Cruise, and the ride has remained popular with guests ever since. But back in January it was announced that the ride would be undergoing a significant update and redesign at both parks that will change the story of the ride in a major way. There was an expectation then that the ride would announce a closure date in the near future so that these changes could take effect, but surprisingly, it seems that's not happening. The Jungle Cruise update will still happen, but it apparently won't require the ride to actually shutdown. And the work has already begun.