Charlize Theron Did Not Hold Back About Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez's $50 Million Wedding: 'They Suck'

Last week, Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos married media personality Lauren Sánchez in Venice, Italy. Needless to say it was quite the event, with major guests in attendance including Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, Tobey Maguire and Lady Gaga, among others. Charlize Theron, however, was not invited to the wedding that reportedly cost $50 million, as evidenced by her comment about Bezos and Sánchez.

This topic came up while the actress was speaking at the fifth annual block party for her organization Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), which was raising funds for the health and safety of the youth in her home country of South Africa. In the midst of discussing how “the world feels like it’s burning” this year, Theron had the following to say on Saturday night about the Bezos/Sánchez wedding (via THR):

I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding. But that’s OK because they suck and we’re cool.

This dig came ahead of Charlize Theron talking to the audience about how society is “moving backwards fast” around the world, including how “foreign aid cuts” have brought the HIV and AIDS programs in South Africa “to a standstill.” So her throwing shade at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez served as one of the evening’s lighter moments. While I’m sure Theron experiences FOMO every now and then like the rest of us, that wasn’t the case with this high-profile wedding.

Bezos and Sánchez’s wedding was held from June 26-28 across multiple locations in Venice. Other notable names who were present included Khloé Kardashian, who turned heads with a curve-hugging dress; Kylie Jenner, who sounded the alarm from fans with her own outfit; and Leonardo DiCaprio, and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, who accidentally ripped the vintage dress she wore. Bezos and Sánchez have been together since 2018, when they were having an affair together while both still married.

While Charlize Theron didn’t get to hobnob it with other celebrities at the wedding across the pond, it sounds like the CTAOP block party was a fun time in its own right. For one thing, Reneé Rapp stopped by to perform her 2023 song “Tummy Hurts” and her new single “Mad.” Theron’s The Old Guard 2 costars KiKi Layne, Henry Golding and Marwan Kenzari were also there, with Theron and Layne did a live version of Hot Ones with host Sean Evans and the highest bidder from the night’s fundraising auction.

You can see Charlize Theron reprising Andy, a.k.a. Andromache of Scythia, when The Old Guard 2 becomes available to stream with a Netflix subscription on Wednesday, July 2. Then next year, she’ll play Circe in Christopher Nolan’s film adaptation of The Odyssey.