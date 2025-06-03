I Wasn't Super Pumped For Disney World's New Cars Land, But As An OG Parks Fan This New Update Has Me Way More Enthused

The duality of being a theme park fan is one of perpetual excitement for what is to come, melded with perpetual frustration for what is being lost. Disney World fans have been feeling all of that more than usual in recent months, following the double whammy that is the loss of Muppet*Vision 3D and the removal of the Rivers of America to make way for new additions to Disney World, including lands dedicated to Monsters Inc. and Cars. While some elements of the new Cars-themed area had me excited, I’ve been largely frustrated by what is being lost to make way for them. But the newest update is getting me excited once again.

Today, Walt Disney World dropped new information about the new section of Frontierland, which has officially been dubbed Piston Peak. With it came brand new concept art, done in a more Cars-appropriate style. This reveals that, while attractions like the Liberty Belle and Tom Sawyer Island are being removed, a significant portion of the Rivers of America will in fact survive the renovation.

(Image credit: Walt Disney World)

It’s unclear if this is a significant change to the original idea or if this is simply a clearer representation of what we were always getting. The previous concept art certainly didn’t reveal this much of the river, but it’s possible that with more about the art style obscuring it. Either way, this is good news for me, as the loss of the major water feature in Magic Kingdom was a significant part of my problem with the change.

The new art shows that the new area is being given a strong National Parks vibe, similar to the Grizzly Peak area found at Disney California Adventure, an area which may itself get replaced for the forthcoming Avatar-themed land. It’s also got an absolutely fantastic classic Disney connection as the character in the corner in the concept art is a Cars-ified version of J. Audubon Woodlore, a park ranger character seen in a few Disney animated shorts from decades past. This one is named J. Autobahn Woodlore, and he will apparently be a character in the last, including as part of the pre-show of one of the land’s new attractions.

Rivers Of America, Tom Sawyer Island, And The Liberty Square Riverboat Are Closing Soon

Of course, to make way for all that’s new, the old must first close down. Unfortunately, that’s happening quite soon. Along with the new information, Disney World announced that on July 7, the affected areas of Frontierland will close, meaning July 6, 2025, will be the last day guests will be able to experience these classic Magic Kingdom attractions including the Liberty Square Riverboat and Tom Sawyer Island.

No estimated opening date for Piston Peak National Park was given. Alongside the new Cars area, Magic Kingdom will also be expanding into a new Villains Land. We have no details on that land yet, but the two lands together will mark the largest single expansion/redevelopment since Magic Kingdom opened. While the losses will certainly be felt by some fans, the future is looking quite exciting.