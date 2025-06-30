Jennifer Aniston Wants To Make A Sequel To One Of Her Past Comedy Projects, And I’d Definitely Be Down For It
I think her character would go down...er....be down as well.
As one of the biggest superstars on the planet, Jennifer Aniston was long ago able to avoid taking jobs just for the money, which has allowed for more authority over which projects she chooses. She’ll next be seen in the Apple TV+’s The Morning Show Season 4, which will hit the 2025 premiere schedule in September, and when it comes to her big-screen future, the Emmy-winning actress apparently wouldn’t balk at returning to one of her lewdest and crudest movie characters. Cue the cash register noises.
While many Friends fans will forever hold out hope for the surviving actors to reprise their breakout roles, Aniston wasn’t in a Rachel Green kind of headspace when asked by People which past projects she would potentially return to if the opportunity came up. Rather, she perhaps surprisingly brought up the Horrible Bosses films as an answer, saying:
I'm not sure what project I'd have thought she would have said instead of Horrible Bosses, but I am fully down to see Aniston return to the screen as the unabashedly perverted dentist Dr. Julia Harris, albeit with the caveat that she's less of a serial sexual harrasser and more into fully consensual kinks. A floss-themed BDSM dungeon? That's what I'm talking about. And it would appear I'm the only one, so let's move on.
Jennifer Aniston explained why she thinks a new Horrible Bosses movie would be a good idea 11 years after the less-than-beloved sequel was released, saying:
I think if another Horrible Bosses movie happens, the studio needs to either get co-writers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein back to help with scripting, or the studio needs to find two writers who are as close to Daley and Goldstein as possible. Their absence in the second film wasn't the only issue, but it didn't help, even if having Julia attend meetings for sexual addiction seemed like a progressive step.
I'm with the actress in thinking that comedy is always needed, especially when it comes to theatrical releases. With Charlie Day nearing a small-screen return in It's Always Sunny's seventeenth season, it's as good a time as any for the actor to mix it up with a different gang of doofuses.
I’d love to see a reunion-based sequel to the star-studded 1990 TV movie Camp Cucamonga, in which Aniston co-starred with Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, John Ratzenberger and many more. But I guess Hollywood execs would probably want to veer towards the movies that were actually geared to make money at the box office.
Everyone with an Apple TV+ subscription should make a note to catch The Morning Show Season 4’s premiere on Wednesday, September 17, with new episodes streaming weekly thereafter.
