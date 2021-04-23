One Unexpected Challenge James Gunn's The Suicide Squad Ran Into With John Cena's Peacemaker

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

With Zack Snyder’s Justice League out for a month already, fans are already looking forward to the DC Extended Universe’s upcoming blockbusters. Chief among them is James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which will be an R-rated reboot/sequel from David Ayer’s 2017 original. There’s a ton of new characters debuting, including John Cena’s Peacemaker. But it turns out that the character did provide some very specific filmmaking challenges.