2021 New Movie Releases: The Full Movie Release Date Schedule

By Jason Wiese
It seems that Hollywood is going to be very busy with its 2021 movies coming to theaters. With an ungodly amount of comic book movies from Marvel and DC alike to the new Fast and Furious movie, the next calendar year is jam-packed with some of the most anticipated releases to ever be announced. That is due, in part, to the fact that many of these films were originally scheduled for a sooner release, or should have been out months ago.
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to a great deal of rescheduling and reevaluating primary methods of distribution, with some studios taking the straight-to-streaming route. The ones who chose to uphold the tradition of going to the theater either postponed a release to later in the year, or went as far as pushing it right into the 2021 calendar, which is why you may recognize some of the titles below as films you hoped to see in 2020.
The following is a one-stop location for all the movies to look forward to in 2021 and when to expect them. Of course, as we all should be used to by now, dates are subject to change, so be sure check back for shifts in the schedule. Enjoy!
January 2021 Movie Releases
Be sure to pay attention to The Little Things if spending One Night in Miami this January 2021.
Friday January 8th
Herself - Amazon Prime Release - Rated R - Clare Dunne, Molly McCann
Thursday January 14th
Locked Down - HBO Max Release - Rated R - Anne Hathaway, Chiwetel Ejiofor
Friday January 15th
The Marksman - Rated PG-13 - Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick
One Night in Miami - Amazon Prime Release - Rated R - Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom, Jr.
Outside the Wire - Netflix Release - Rated R - Antony Mackie, Damson Idris
The Ultimate Playlist of Noise - Hulu Release - Rated PG-13 - Keean Johnson, Madeline Brewer
Friday January 22nd
Our Friend - Rated R - Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson
The White Tiger - Netflix Release - Rated R - Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao
Wednesday January 27
Penguin Bloom - Netflix Release - Not Rated - Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln
Friday January 29th
The Dig - Netflix Release - Rated PG-13 - Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes
Finding 'Ohana - Netflix Release - Rated PG - Kea Peahu, Alex Aiono
The Little Things - Rated R - Denzel Washington, Jared Leto
Palmer - Apple TV+ Release - Rated R - Justin Timberlake, Juno Temple
Saint Maud - Rated R - Morfydd Clark, Jennifer Ehle
Supernova - Rated R - Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci
February 2021 Movie Releases
February 2021 sounds like a perfect for Barb and Star to go to Vista Del Mar, and to look out for the many other anticipated movie releases scheduled for that month.
Friday February 5th
Bliss - Amazon Prime Release - Rated R - Owen Wilson, Salma Hayek
Falling - Rated R - Viggo Mortensen, Lance Henriksen
Little Fish - Not Rated - Olivia Cooke, Jack O'Connell
Malcolm & Marie - Netflix Release - Rated R - Zendaya, John David Washington
Minamata - Rated R - Johnny Depp, Minami
The Right One - Rated R - Cleopatra Coleman, Iliza Shlesinger
Son of the South - Rated PG-13 - Lucas Till, Lucy Hale
Friday February 12th
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar - Rated PG-13 - Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo
French Exit - Rated R - Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges
Judas and the Black Messiah - Theatrical and HBO Max Release - Rated R - Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons
Land - Rated PG-13 - Robin Wright, Demián Bichir
The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things - Amazon Prime Release - Rated PG-13 - Kathryn Newton, Josh Hamilton
To All The Boys: Always And Forever - Netflix Release - Rated TV-14 - Lana Condor, Noah Centineo
Friday February 19th
Blithe Spirit - Rated PG-13 - Dan Stevens, Leslie Mann
Flora & Ulysses - Disney+ Release - Rated PG - Alyson Hannigan, Kate Micucci
I Care a Lot - Netflix Release - Rated R - Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage
The Mauritanian - Rated R - Shailene Woodley, Tahar Rahim,
Nomadland - Rated R - Frances McDormand
Friday February 26th
Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry - Apple TV+ Documentary - Rated R - Billie Eilish
Cherry - Theatrical (Apple TV+ Release March 12) - Rated R - Tom Holland
Crisis - Rated R - Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer
The Father - Rated PG-13 - Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman
Tom and Jerry - Rated PG - Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña
Tyger Tyger - Rating TBD - Sam Quartin, Dylan Sprouse
The United States vs. Billie Holiday - Hulu Release - Not Rated - Andra Day, Trevante Rhodes
March 2021 Movie Releases
Good thing Eddie Murphy is, once again, Coming 2 America before Godzilla and Kong's battle potentially destroys it in March 2021.
Monday March 1st
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell - Netflix Doctumentary - Rated R
Wednesday March 3rd
Moxie - Netflix Release - Rated PG-13 - Josephine Langford, Ike Barinholtz
Thursday March 4th
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run - CBS All Access Release - Rated PG - Tom Kenny, Keanu Reeves
Friday March 5th
Boogie - Rated R - Taylor Takahashi, Pamelyn Chee
Boss Level - Hulu Release - Rating TBD - Frank Grillo, Mel Gibson
Chaos Walking - Rated PG-13 - Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland
Coming 2 America - Amazon Prime Release - Rated PG-13 - Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall
My Salinger Year - Rated R - Margaret Qualley, Sigourney Weaver
Raya and the Last Dragon - Disney+ Release - Rated PG - Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina
Friday March 12th
Cherry - Apple TV+ Release (Released Theatrically in February) - Rated R - Tom Holland
Yes Day - Netflix Release - Rated PG - Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramirez
Thursday March 18th
Zack Snyder's Justice League - HBO Max Release - Rated R - Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill
Friday March 19th
The Courier - Rated PG-13 - Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel Brosnahan
Friday March 26th
A Week Away - Netflix Release - Rated PG - Bailee Madison, Kevin Quinn
Bad Trip - Netflix Release - Rated R - Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery
Nobody - Rated R - Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen
Tuesday March 31st
Godzilla vs. Kong - Theatrical and HBO Max - Rated PG-13 - Millie Bobby Brown, Eiza González
April 2021 Movie Releases
Find out if Mortal Kombat will FINISH the franchise and more in April 2021.
Friday April 2nd
The Unholy - PG-13 - Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Friday April 9th
Thunder Force - Netflix Release - Rated PG-13 - Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer
Voyagers - Rating TBD - Colin Farrell, Tye Sheridan
Friday April 23rd
Mortal Kombat - Theatrical and HBO Max Release - Rated R - Jessica McNamee, Hiroyuki Sanada
Friday April 30th
Separation - Rated R - Brian Cox, Rupert Friend
Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse - Amazon Prime Release - Rated R - Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell
May 2021 Movie Releases
May 2021 is looking scary with Spiral: From the Book of Saw and A Quiet Place Part II.
Friday May 7th
Here Today - Rated PG-13 - Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish
Monster - Netflix Release - Rated R - Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jeffrey Wright
Wrath of Man - Rated R - Jason Statham, Josh Hartnett
Friday May 14th
Finding You - Rated PG - Katherine McNamara, Tom Everett Scott
Profile - Rating TBD - Valene Kane, Shazad Latif
Spiral: From The Book Of Saw - Rated R - Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson
Those Who Wish Me Dead - Rated R - Angelina Jolie, Nicolas Hoult
The Woman In The Window - Netflix Release - Rated R - Amy Adams, Gary Oldman
Friday May 21
Army of the Dead - Netflix Release - Rated R - Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell
Dream Horse - Rated PG - Toni Collette, Damian Lewis
Thursday, May 27
Blue Miracle - Netflix Release - Rating TBD - Dennis Quaid, Raymond Cruz
Friday May 28th
A Quiet Place Part II - Rated PG-13 - Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds
Cruella - Theatrical and Disney+ Premier Access Release - Rated PG-13 - Emma Stone, Mark Strong
June 2021 Movie Releases
If the Devil leaves your Spirit Untamed, hopefully you can be can be brought back In the Heights in June 2021.
Friday June 4th
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It - Theatrical and HBO Max Release - Rating TBD - Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson
Spirit Untamed - Rated PG - Eiza González, Jake Gyllenhaal
Thursday June 10th
Infinite - Paramount+ Release - Rated PG-13 - Mark Wahlberg, Dylan O’Brien
Friday June 11th
In the Heights - Theatrical and HBO Max Release - Rated PG-13 - Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos
Wednesday June 16th
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard - Rated R - Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson
Friday June 18th
Fatherhood - Netflix Release - Rated PG-13 - Kevin Hart, Lil Rel Howery
Luca - Disney+ Release - Rated PG - Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway - Rated PG - James Corden, Margot Robbie
The Sparks Brothers - Rated R - Documentary by Edgar Wright
Friday June 25th
F9: The Fast Saga - Rated PG-13 - Vin Diesel, John Cena
False Positive - Hulu Release - Rated R - Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux
The Ice Road - Netflix Release - Rated PG-13 - Liam Neeson, Laurence Fishburne
Wednesday June 30th
Zola - Rated R - Taylour Paige, Riley Keough
July 2021 Movie Releases
What a legacy July 2021 is shaping up to lead at the movies.
Thursday July 1st
No Sudden Move - HBO Max Release - Rated R - Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro
Friday July 2nd
The Boss Baby: Family Business - Theatrical and Peacock Release - Rated PG - Alec Baldwin, John Flanagan
Fear Street Part One: 1994 - Netflix Release - Rated R - Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch
The Forever Purge - Rating TBD - Ana de la Reguera, Leven Ramblin
The Tomorrow War - Amazon Prime Release - Rated PG-13 - Betty Gilpin, Chris Pratt
Friday July 9th
Black Widow - Theatrical and Disney+ Premier Access Release - Rating TBD - Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh
Fear Street Part Two: 1978 - Netflix Release - Rated R - Sadie Sink, Gillian Jacobs
Wednesday July 14
Gunpowder Milkshake - Netflix Release - Rated R - Karen Gillan, Lena Headey
Friday July 16th
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions - Rated PG-13 - Logan Miller, Taylor Russell
Fear Street Part Three: 1966 - Netflix Release - Rated R - Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch
Space Jam: A New Legacy - Theatrical and HBO Max Release - Rating TBD - LeBron James, Don Cheadle
Thursday July 22nd
The Last Letter From Your Lover - Netflix Release - Rating TBD - Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley
Friday July 23rd
Joe Bell - Rated R - Mark Wahlberg, Connie Britton
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins - Rating TBD - Henry Golding, Samara Weaving
Old - Rating TBD - Abbey Lee, Thomas McKenzie
Thursday July 29th
Resort to Love - Netflix Release - Rating TBD - Christina Milan, Jay Pharaoh
Friday July 30th
The Exchange - Theatrical and VOD Release - Not Rated - Ed Oxenbould, Justin Hartley
The Green Knight - Rating TBD - Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander
Jungle Cruise - Theatrical and Disney+ Premier Access Release - Rating TBD - Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt
Nine Days - Rated R - Bill Skarsgård, Zazie Beetz
Stillwater - Rating TBD - Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin
August 2021 Movie Releases
There are plenty more sequels, or whatever The Suicide Squad should be referred to, in August 2021 as well.
Tuesday August 3rd
Pray Away - Netflix Release - Rated PG-13 - Documentary
Friday August 6th
The Suicide Squad - Theatrical and HBO Max Release - Rated R - Margot Robbie, Viola Davis
Wednesday August 11th
The Kissing Booth 3 - Netflix Release - Rating TBD - Joey King, Joel Courtney
Friday August 13th
Beckett - Netflix Release - Rating TBD - John David Washington, Alicia Vikander
CODA - Apple TV+ Release - Rated PG-13 - Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin
Don't Breathe 2 - Rated R - Stephen Lang
Free Guy - Rating TBD - Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi
Respect - Rated PG-13 - Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker
Vivo - Netflix Release - Rated PG - Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pamela Morales
Friday August 20th
The Night House - Rated R - Rebecca Hall, Stacy Martin
Paw Patrol: The Movie - Rating TBD - Lilly Bartlam, Raoul Bhaneja
The Protégé - Rating TBD - Michael Keaton, Maggie Q
Reminiscence - Theatrical and HBO Max Release - Rated PG-13 - Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson
Sweet Girl - Netflix Release - Rated R - Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced
Friday August 27th
Candyman - Rated R - Tony Todd, Yahya Abdul-Matteen II
He's All That - Netflix Release - Rating TBD - Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan
Vacation Friends - Hulu Release - Rated R - Lil Rel Howery, John Cena
September 2021 Movie Releases
September 2021 is looking to be a legendary time at the movies.
Friday September 3rd
Cinderella - Amazon Prime Release - Rated PG - Camila Cabello, Billy Porter
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - Theatrical and Disney+ Premier Access Release - Rated PG-13 - Simu Liu, Awkwafina
Friday September 10th
The Card Counter - Rated R - Oscar Isaac, Tye Sheridan
Kate - Theatrical and Netflix Release - Rated R - Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Woody Harrelson
Malignant - Rated R - Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson
Friday September 17th
Blue Bayou - Rated R - Justin Chon, Alicia Vikander
Cry Macho - Theatrical and HBO Max Release - Rated PG-13 - Clint Eastwood, Fernanda Urrejola
Copshop - Rating TBD - Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo
The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Rating TBD - Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield
The Starling - Theatrical and Netflix Release (Streaming September 24) - Rated PG-13 - Melissa McCarthy, Timothy Olyphant
Friday September 24th
Dear Evan Hansen - Rating TBD - Ben Platt, Julianne Moore
The Guilty - Theatrical and Netflix Release (Streaming October 1) - Rating TBD - Jake Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke
October 2021 Movie Releases
Can Dune or The Last Duel survive some Halloween Kills in October 2021?
Friday October 1st
The Addams Family 2 - Rating TBD - Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania - Rating TBD - Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez
The Many Saints Of Newark - Theatrical and HBO Max Release - Rated R - Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga
Friday October 8th
No Time To Die - Rated PG-13 - Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas
Friday October 15th
Halloween Kills - Theatrical and Peacock Release - Rated R - Jamie Lee Curtis, Anthony Michael Hall
The Last Duel - Rating TBD - Ben Affleck, Matt Damon
Venom: Let There Be Carnage - Rating TBD - Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson
Wednesday October 27
Passing - Theatrical and Netflix Release (Streaming November 10) - Rated PG-13 - Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga
Friday October 22nd
Dune - Theatrical and HBO Max Release - Rated PG-13 - Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson
The French Dispatch - Rated R - Timothée Chalamet, Frances McDormand
The Harder They Fall - Theatrical and Netflix Release (Streaming November 3) - Rating TBD - Idris Elba, Regina King
Jackass Forever - Rating TBD - Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O
Ron’s Gone Wrong - Rating TBD - Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer
Friday, October 29th
Antlers - Rated R - Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons
Army of Thieves - Netflix Release - Rated R - Matthias Schweighöfer, Nathalie Emmanuel
Last Night In Soho - Rating TBD - Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie
November 2021 Movie Releases
The Ghostbusters franchise gets Afterlife and more in November 2021.
Friday November 5th
Eternals - Rating TBD - Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden
Finch - Apple TV+ Release - Rated PG-13 - Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones
Spencer - Rating TBD - Kristen Stewart, Sean Harris
Wednesday November 10th
Clifford the Big Red Dog - Theatrical and Paramount+ Release - Rated PG - Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall
Friday November 12th
Belfast - Rating TBD - Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan
Bruised - Theatrical and Netflix Release (Streaming November 24) - Rated PG-13 - Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens
Home Sweet Home Alone - Disney+ Release - Rating TBD - Ellie Kemper, Kenan Thompson
Red Notice - Netflix Release - Rating TBD - Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds
tick, tick...Boom! - Theatrical and Netflix Release (Streaming November 19) - Rated PG-13 - Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens
Wednesday November 17
The Power of the Dog - Theatrical and Netflix Release (Streaming December 1) - Rated R - Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst
Friday November 19th
Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Rated PG-13 - Paul Rudd, Bill Murray
King Richard - Rating TBD - Will Smith, Jon Bernthal
Wednesday, November 24th
Encanto - Rating TBD
House of Gucci - Rating TBD - Adam Driver, Lady Gaga
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City - Rating TBD - Robbie Amell, Kaya Scodelario
The Unforgivable - Theatrical and Netflix Release (Streaming December 10) - Sandra Bullock, Viola Davis
December 2021 Movie Releases
Steven Spielberg directs his first feature-length musical - a remake of West Side Story - in one of December 2021's most anticipated releases.
Friday December 3rd
The Hand of God - Theatrical and Netflix Release (Streaming December 15) - Rated R - Filippo Scotti, Toni Servillo
Nightmare Alley - Rating TBD - Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett (Limited release)
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas - Netflix Release - Rating TBD
Wolf - Rating TBD - Lily-Rose Depp, George MacKay
Friday December 10th
American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story - Rating TBD - Zachary Levi
Don't Look Up - Theatrical and Netflix Release (Streaming December 24) - Rating TBD - Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence
West Side Story - Rating TBD - Maddie Ziegler, Ansel Elgort
Friday December 17th
The Lost Daughter - Theatrical and Netflix Release (Streaming December 31) - Rating TBD - Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson
Spider-Man: No Way Home - Rating TBD - Tom Holland, Zendaya
Tuesday December 22nd
Sherlock Holmes 3 - Rating TBD - Robert Downey, Jr., Jude Law
Wednesday December 22nd
A Journal for Jordan - Rating TBD - Michael B. Jordan, Tamara Tunie
The King's Man - Rated R - Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton
The Matrix 4 - Rating TBD - Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss
Sing 2 - Rating TBD - Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson
Thursday December 23rd
The Nightingale - Rating TBD - Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning
2021 - Date TBD
We know these film are coming out in 2021, we are just not sure when exactly. Some were set for a specific date in 2021, but have been pushed to the following year, or even later.
7 Prisoners - Theatrical and Netflix Release - Rodrigo Santoro, Christian Malheiros
Bob's Burgers: The Movie - Rating TBD - H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts
The Comeback Trail - Rated R - Robert De Niro, Zach Braff
The Devil’s Light - Rating TBD - Virginia Madsen, Ben Cross
Everybody's Talking About Jamie - Rating TBD - Max Harwood, Lauren Patel
Fever Dream - Netflix and Theatrical Release - María Valverde, Guillermo Pfening
Micronauts - Rating TBD
Praise This - Rating TBD
Run Sweetheart Run - Amazon Prime Release - Rated R - Ella Balinska, Pilou Asbæk
Samaritan - Rating TBD - Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr
Tomb Raider 2 - Rating TBD - Alicia Vikander, Kristin Scott Thomas
The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent - Rating TBD - Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal
Worth - Netflix Release - Rated PG-13 - Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci
Moved to 2022 or Later:
The 355 - Rating TBD - Jessica Chastain, Sebastian Stan (Moved to January 14, 2022)
Deep Water - Rating TBD - Ana de Armas, Ben Affleck (Moved to January 14, 2022)
The Man From Toronto - Rating TBD - Jason Statham, Kevin Hart (Moved to January 14, 2022)
Morbius - Rating TBD - Jared Leto, Adria Arjona (Moved to January 28, 2022)
Death On The Nile - Rating TBD - Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot (Moved to February 11, 2022)
Marry Me - Rated PG-13 - Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson (Moved to February 11, 2022)
What About Love - Rating TBD - Andy Garcia, Sharon Stone (Moved to February 11, 2022)
Rumble - Rating TBD - Will Arnett, Terry Crews (Moved to February 18, 2022)
Uncharted - Rating TBD - Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg (Moved to February 18, 2022)
The Batman - Rating TBD - Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz (Moved to March 4, 2022)
Downton Abbey 2 - Rating TBD - Dominic West, Laura Haddock (Moved to March 18, 2022)
The Bad Guys - Rating TBD - Awkwafina, Craig Robinson (April 15, 2022)
Top Gun: Maverick - Rating TBD - Tom Cruise, Miles Teller (Moved to May 27, 2022)
Untitled Elvis Biopic - Rating TBD - Austin Butler, Tom Hanks (Moved to June 3, 2022)
Jurassic World: Dominion - Rating TBD - Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard (Moved to June 10, 2022)
Minions: The Rise Of Gru - Rated PG - Steve Carell, Lucy Lawless (Moved to July 1, 2022)
Fantastic Beasts III - Rating TBD - Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law (Moved to July 15, 2022)
Black Adam - Rating TBD - Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo (Moved to July 29, 2022)
Mission: Impossible 7 - Rating TBD - Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson (Moved to September 30, 2022)
Babylon - Rating TBD - Brad Pitt (Moved to January 6, 2023)
Which of these 2021 movies are you most excited to see and which ones do you think should have been cancelled instead of just postponed (if that was the case)? Be sure to check back for additional information and updates on the most anticipated movies coming to theaters, as well as what you should keep an eye out for on streaming, here on CinemaBlend.
Jason has been writing since he was able to pick up a washable marker, with which he wrote his debut illustrated children's story, later transitioning to a short-lived comic book series and (very) amateur filmmaking before finally settling on pursuing a career in writing about movies in lieu of making them. Look for his name in just about any article related to Batman.
