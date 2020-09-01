2021 New Movie Releases: The Full Movie Release Date Schedule

It seems that Hollywood is going to be very busy with its 2021 movies coming to theaters. With an ungodly amount of comic book movies from Marvel and DC alike to the new Fast and Furious movie, the next calendar year is jam-packed with some of the most anticipated releases to ever be announced. That is due, in part, to the fact that many of these films were originally scheduled for a sooner release, or should have been out months ago.

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to a great deal of rescheduling and reevaluating primary methods of distribution, with some studios taking the straight-to-streaming route. The ones who chose to uphold the tradition of going to the theater either postponed a release to later in the year, or went as far as pushing it right into the 2021 calendar, which is why you may recognize some of the titles below as films you hoped to see in 2020.

The following is a one-stop location for all the movies to look forward to in 2021 and when to expect them. Of course, as we all should be used to by now, dates are subject to change, so be sure check back for shifts in the schedule. Enjoy!

January 2021 Movie Releases

Be sure to pay attention to The Little Things if spending One Night in Miami this January 2021.

Friday January 8th

Herself - Amazon Prime Release - Rated R - Clare Dunne, Molly McCann

Thursday January 14th

Locked Down - HBO Max Release - Rated R - Anne Hathaway, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Friday January 15th

The Marksman - Rated PG-13 - Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick

One Night in Miami - Amazon Prime Release - Rated R - Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom, Jr.

Outside the Wire - Netflix Release - Rated R - Antony Mackie, Damson Idris

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise - Hulu Release - Rated PG-13 - Keean Johnson, Madeline Brewer

Friday January 22nd

Our Friend - Rated R - Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson

The White Tiger - Netflix Release - Rated R - Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao

Wednesday January 27

Penguin Bloom - Netflix Release - Not Rated - Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln

Friday January 29th

The Dig - Netflix Release - Rated PG-13 - Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes

Finding 'Ohana - Netflix Release - Rated PG - Kea Peahu, Alex Aiono

The Little Things - Rated R - Denzel Washington, Jared Leto

Palmer - Apple TV+ Release - Rated R - Justin Timberlake, Juno Temple

Saint Maud - Rated R - Morfydd Clark, Jennifer Ehle

Supernova - Rated R - Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci

(Image credit: Marvel)

February 2021 Movie Releases

February 2021 sounds like a perfect for Barb and Star to go to Vista Del Mar, and to look out for the many other anticipated movie releases scheduled for that month.

Friday February 5th

Bliss - Amazon Prime Release - Rated R - Owen Wilson, Salma Hayek

Falling - Rated R - Viggo Mortensen, Lance Henriksen

Little Fish - Not Rated - Olivia Cooke, Jack O'Connell

Malcolm & Marie - Netflix Release - Rated R - Zendaya, John David Washington

Minamata - Rated R - Johnny Depp, Minami

The Right One - Rated R - Cleopatra Coleman, Iliza Shlesinger

Son of the South - Rated PG-13 - Lucas Till, Lucy Hale

Friday February 12th

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar - Rated PG-13 - Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo

French Exit - Rated R - Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges

Judas and the Black Messiah - Theatrical and HBO Max Release - Rated R - Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons

Land - Rated PG-13 - Robin Wright, Demián Bichir

The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things - Amazon Prime Release - Rated PG-13 - Kathryn Newton, Josh Hamilton

To All The Boys: Always And Forever - Netflix Release - Rated TV-14 - Lana Condor, Noah Centineo

Friday February 19th

Blithe Spirit - Rated PG-13 - Dan Stevens, Leslie Mann

Flora & Ulysses - Disney+ Release - Rated PG - Alyson Hannigan, Kate Micucci

I Care a Lot - Netflix Release - Rated R - Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage

The Mauritanian - Rated R - Shailene Woodley, Tahar Rahim,

Nomadland - Rated R - Frances McDormand

Friday February 26th

Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry - Apple TV+ Documentary - Rated R - Billie Eilish

Cherry - Theatrical (Apple TV+ Release March 12) - Rated R - Tom Holland

Crisis - Rated R - Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer

The Father - Rated PG-13 - Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman

Tom and Jerry - Rated PG - Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña

Tyger Tyger - Rating TBD - Sam Quartin, Dylan Sprouse

The United States vs. Billie Holiday - Hulu Release - Not Rated - Andra Day, Trevante Rhodes

March 2021 Movie Releases

Good thing Eddie Murphy is, once again, Coming 2 America before Godzilla and Kong's battle potentially destroys it in March 2021.

Monday March 1st

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell - Netflix Doctumentary - Rated R

Wednesday March 3rd

Moxie - Netflix Release - Rated PG-13 - Josephine Langford, Ike Barinholtz

Thursday March 4th

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run - CBS All Access Release - Rated PG - Tom Kenny, Keanu Reeves

Friday March 5th

Boogie - Rated R - Taylor Takahashi, Pamelyn Chee

Boss Level - Hulu Release - Rating TBD - Frank Grillo, Mel Gibson

Chaos Walking - Rated PG-13 - Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland

Coming 2 America - Amazon Prime Release - Rated PG-13 - Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall

My Salinger Year - Rated R - Margaret Qualley, Sigourney Weaver

Raya and the Last Dragon - Disney+ Release - Rated PG - Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina

Friday March 12th

Cherry - Apple TV+ Release (Released Theatrically in February) - Rated R - Tom Holland

Yes Day - Netflix Release - Rated PG - Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramirez

Thursday March 18th

Zack Snyder's Justice League - HBO Max Release - Rated R - Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill

Friday March 19th

The Courier - Rated PG-13 - Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel Brosnahan

Friday March 26th

A Week Away - Netflix Release - Rated PG - Bailee Madison, Kevin Quinn

Bad Trip - Netflix Release - Rated R - Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery

Nobody - Rated R - Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen

Tuesday March 31st

Godzilla vs. Kong - Theatrical and HBO Max - Rated PG-13 - Millie Bobby Brown, Eiza González

April 2021 Movie Releases

Find out if Mortal Kombat will FINISH the franchise and more in April 2021.

Friday April 2nd

The Unholy - PG-13 - Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Friday April 9th

Thunder Force - Netflix Release - Rated PG-13 - Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer

Voyagers - Rating TBD - Colin Farrell, Tye Sheridan

Friday April 23rd

Mortal Kombat - Theatrical and HBO Max Release - Rated R - Jessica McNamee, Hiroyuki Sanada

Friday April 30th

Separation - Rated R - Brian Cox, Rupert Friend

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse - Amazon Prime Release - Rated R - Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell

May 2021 Movie Releases

May 2021 is looking scary with Spiral: From the Book of Saw and A Quiet Place Part II.

Friday May 7th

Here Today - Rated PG-13 - Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish

Monster - Netflix Release - Rated R - Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jeffrey Wright

Wrath of Man - Rated R - Jason Statham, Josh Hartnett

Friday May 14th

Finding You - Rated PG - Katherine McNamara, Tom Everett Scott

Profile - Rating TBD - Valene Kane, Shazad Latif

Spiral: From The Book Of Saw - Rated R - Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson

Those Who Wish Me Dead - Rated R - Angelina Jolie, Nicolas Hoult

The Woman In The Window - Netflix Release - Rated R - Amy Adams, Gary Oldman

Friday May 21

Army of the Dead - Netflix Release - Rated R - Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell

Dream Horse - Rated PG - Toni Collette, Damian Lewis

Thursday, May 27

Blue Miracle - Netflix Release - Rating TBD - Dennis Quaid, Raymond Cruz

Friday May 28th

A Quiet Place Part II - Rated PG-13 - Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds

Cruella - Theatrical and Disney+ Premier Access Release - Rated PG-13 - Emma Stone, Mark Strong

June 2021 Movie Releases

If the Devil leaves your Spirit Untamed, hopefully you can be can be brought back In the Heights in June 2021.

Friday June 4th

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It - Theatrical and HBO Max Release - Rating TBD - Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson

Spirit Untamed - Rated PG - Eiza González, Jake Gyllenhaal

Thursday June 10th

Infinite - Paramount+ Release - Rated PG-13 - Mark Wahlberg, Dylan O’Brien

Friday June 11th

In the Heights - Theatrical and HBO Max Release - Rated PG-13 - Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos

Wednesday June 16th

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard - Rated R - Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson

Friday June 18th

Fatherhood - Netflix Release - Rated PG-13 - Kevin Hart, Lil Rel Howery

Luca - Disney+ Release - Rated PG - Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway - Rated PG - James Corden, Margot Robbie

The Sparks Brothers - Rated R - Documentary by Edgar Wright

Friday June 25th

F9: The Fast Saga - Rated PG-13 - Vin Diesel, John Cena

False Positive - Hulu Release - Rated R - Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux

The Ice Road - Netflix Release - Rated PG-13 - Liam Neeson, Laurence Fishburne

Wednesday June 30th

Zola - Rated R - Taylour Paige, Riley Keough

July 2021 Movie Releases

What a legacy July 2021 is shaping up to lead at the movies.

Thursday July 1st

No Sudden Move - HBO Max Release - Rated R - Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro

Friday July 2nd

The Boss Baby: Family Business - Theatrical and Peacock Release - Rated PG - Alec Baldwin, John Flanagan

Fear Street Part One: 1994 - Netflix Release - Rated R - Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch

The Forever Purge - Rating TBD - Ana de la Reguera, Leven Ramblin

The Tomorrow War - Amazon Prime Release - Rated PG-13 - Betty Gilpin, Chris Pratt

Friday July 9th

Black Widow - Theatrical and Disney+ Premier Access Release - Rating TBD - Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 - Netflix Release - Rated R - Sadie Sink, Gillian Jacobs

Wednesday July 14

Gunpowder Milkshake - Netflix Release - Rated R - Karen Gillan, Lena Headey

Friday July 16th

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions - Rated PG-13 - Logan Miller, Taylor Russell

Fear Street Part Three: 1966 - Netflix Release - Rated R - Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch

Space Jam: A New Legacy - Theatrical and HBO Max Release - Rating TBD - LeBron James, Don Cheadle

Thursday July 22nd

The Last Letter From Your Lover - Netflix Release - Rating TBD - Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley

Friday July 23rd

Joe Bell - Rated R - Mark Wahlberg, Connie Britton

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins - Rating TBD - Henry Golding, Samara Weaving

Old - Rating TBD - Abbey Lee, Thomas McKenzie

Thursday July 29th

Resort to Love - Netflix Release - Rating TBD - Christina Milan, Jay Pharaoh

Friday July 30th

The Exchange - Theatrical and VOD Release - Not Rated - Ed Oxenbould, Justin Hartley

The Green Knight - Rating TBD - Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander

Jungle Cruise - Theatrical and Disney+ Premier Access Release - Rating TBD - Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt

Nine Days - Rated R - Bill Skarsgård, Zazie Beetz

Stillwater - Rating TBD - Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin

August 2021 Movie Releases

There are plenty more sequels, or whatever The Suicide Squad should be referred to, in August 2021 as well.

Tuesday August 3rd

Pray Away - Netflix Release - Rated PG-13 - Documentary

Friday August 6th

The Suicide Squad - Theatrical and HBO Max Release - Rated R - Margot Robbie, Viola Davis

Wednesday August 11th

The Kissing Booth 3 - Netflix Release - Rating TBD - Joey King, Joel Courtney

Friday August 13th

Beckett - Netflix Release - Rating TBD - John David Washington, Alicia Vikander

CODA - Apple TV+ Release - Rated PG-13 - Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin

Don't Breathe 2 - Rated R - Stephen Lang

Free Guy - Rating TBD - Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi

Respect - Rated PG-13 - Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker

Vivo - Netflix Release - Rated PG - Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pamela Morales

Friday August 20th

The Night House - Rated R - Rebecca Hall, Stacy Martin

Paw Patrol: The Movie - Rating TBD - Lilly Bartlam, Raoul Bhaneja

The Protégé - Rating TBD - Michael Keaton, Maggie Q

Reminiscence - Theatrical and HBO Max Release - Rated PG-13 - Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson

Sweet Girl - Netflix Release - Rated R - Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced

Friday August 27th

Candyman - Rated R - Tony Todd, Yahya Abdul-Matteen II

He's All That - Netflix Release - Rating TBD - Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan

Vacation Friends - Hulu Release - Rated R - Lil Rel Howery, John Cena

September 2021 Movie Releases

September 2021 is looking to be a legendary time at the movies.

Friday September 3rd

Cinderella - Amazon Prime Release - Rated PG - Camila Cabello, Billy Porter

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - Theatrical and Disney+ Premier Access Release - Rated PG-13 - Simu Liu, Awkwafina

Friday September 10th

The Card Counter - Rated R - Oscar Isaac, Tye Sheridan

Kate - Theatrical and Netflix Release - Rated R - Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Woody Harrelson

Malignant - Rated R - Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson

Friday September 17th

Blue Bayou - Rated R - Justin Chon, Alicia Vikander

Cry Macho - Theatrical and HBO Max Release - Rated PG-13 - Clint Eastwood, Fernanda Urrejola

Copshop - Rating TBD - Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo

The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Rating TBD - Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield

The Starling - Theatrical and Netflix Release (Streaming September 24) - Rated PG-13 - Melissa McCarthy, Timothy Olyphant

Friday September 24th

Dear Evan Hansen - Rating TBD - Ben Platt, Julianne Moore

The Guilty - Theatrical and Netflix Release (Streaming October 1) - Rating TBD - Jake Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke

October 2021 Movie Releases

Can Dune or The Last Duel survive some Halloween Kills in October 2021?

Friday October 1st

The Addams Family 2 - Rating TBD - Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania - Rating TBD - Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez

The Many Saints Of Newark - Theatrical and HBO Max Release - Rated R - Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga

Friday October 8th

No Time To Die - Rated PG-13 - Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas

Friday October 15th

Halloween Kills - Theatrical and Peacock Release - Rated R - Jamie Lee Curtis, Anthony Michael Hall

The Last Duel - Rating TBD - Ben Affleck, Matt Damon

Venom: Let There Be Carnage - Rating TBD - Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson

Wednesday October 27

Passing - Theatrical and Netflix Release (Streaming November 10) - Rated PG-13 - Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga

Friday October 22nd

Dune - Theatrical and HBO Max Release - Rated PG-13 - Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson

The French Dispatch - Rated R - Timothée Chalamet, Frances McDormand

The Harder They Fall - Theatrical and Netflix Release (Streaming November 3) - Rating TBD - Idris Elba, Regina King

Jackass Forever - Rating TBD - Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O

Ron’s Gone Wrong - Rating TBD - Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer

Friday, October 29th

Antlers - Rated R - Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons

Army of Thieves - Netflix Release - Rated R - Matthias Schweighöfer, Nathalie Emmanuel

Last Night In Soho - Rating TBD - Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie

November 2021 Movie Releases

The Ghostbusters franchise gets Afterlife and more in November 2021.

Friday November 5th

Eternals - Rating TBD - Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden

Finch - Apple TV+ Release - Rated PG-13 - Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones

Spencer - Rating TBD - Kristen Stewart, Sean Harris

Wednesday November 10th

Clifford the Big Red Dog - Theatrical and Paramount+ Release - Rated PG - Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall

Friday November 12th

Belfast - Rating TBD - Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan

Bruised - Theatrical and Netflix Release (Streaming November 24) - Rated PG-13 - Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens

Home Sweet Home Alone - Disney+ Release - Rating TBD - Ellie Kemper, Kenan Thompson

Red Notice - Netflix Release - Rating TBD - Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds

tick, tick...Boom! - Theatrical and Netflix Release (Streaming November 19) - Rated PG-13 - Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens

Wednesday November 17

The Power of the Dog - Theatrical and Netflix Release (Streaming December 1) - Rated R - Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst

Friday November 19th

Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Rated PG-13 - Paul Rudd, Bill Murray

King Richard - Rating TBD - Will Smith, Jon Bernthal

Wednesday, November 24th

Encanto - Rating TBD

House of Gucci - Rating TBD - Adam Driver, Lady Gaga

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City - Rating TBD - Robbie Amell, Kaya Scodelario

The Unforgivable - Theatrical and Netflix Release (Streaming December 10) - Sandra Bullock, Viola Davis

December 2021 Movie Releases

Steven Spielberg directs his first feature-length musical - a remake of West Side Story - in one of December 2021's most anticipated releases.

Friday December 3rd

The Hand of God - Theatrical and Netflix Release (Streaming December 15) - Rated R - Filippo Scotti, Toni Servillo

Nightmare Alley - Rating TBD - Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett (Limited release)

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas - Netflix Release - Rating TBD

Wolf - Rating TBD - Lily-Rose Depp, George MacKay

Friday December 10th

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story - Rating TBD - Zachary Levi

Don't Look Up - Theatrical and Netflix Release (Streaming December 24) - Rating TBD - Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence

West Side Story - Rating TBD - Maddie Ziegler, Ansel Elgort

Friday December 17th

The Lost Daughter - Theatrical and Netflix Release (Streaming December 31) - Rating TBD - Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson

Spider-Man: No Way Home - Rating TBD - Tom Holland, Zendaya

Tuesday December 22nd

Sherlock Holmes 3 - Rating TBD - Robert Downey, Jr., Jude Law

Wednesday December 22nd

A Journal for Jordan - Rating TBD - Michael B. Jordan, Tamara Tunie

The King's Man - Rated R - Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton

The Matrix 4 - Rating TBD - Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss

Sing 2 - Rating TBD - Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson

Thursday December 23rd

The Nightingale - Rating TBD - Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning

We know these film are coming out in 2021, we are just not sure when exactly. Some were set for a specific date in 2021, but have been pushed to the following year, or even later.

7 Prisoners - Theatrical and Netflix Release - Rodrigo Santoro, Christian Malheiros

Bob's Burgers: The Movie - Rating TBD - H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts

The Comeback Trail - Rated R - Robert De Niro, Zach Braff

The Devil’s Light - Rating TBD - Virginia Madsen, Ben Cross

Everybody's Talking About Jamie - Rating TBD - Max Harwood, Lauren Patel

Fever Dream - Netflix and Theatrical Release - María Valverde, Guillermo Pfening

Micronauts - Rating TBD

Praise This - Rating TBD

Run Sweetheart Run - Amazon Prime Release - Rated R - Ella Balinska, Pilou Asbæk

Samaritan - Rating TBD - Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr

Tomb Raider 2 - Rating TBD - Alicia Vikander, Kristin Scott Thomas

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent - Rating TBD - Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal

Worth - Netflix Release - Rated PG-13 - Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci

Moved to 2022 or Later:

The 355 - Rating TBD - Jessica Chastain, Sebastian Stan (Moved to January 14, 2022)

Deep Water - Rating TBD - Ana de Armas, Ben Affleck (Moved to January 14, 2022)

The Man From Toronto - Rating TBD - Jason Statham, Kevin Hart (Moved to January 14, 2022)

Morbius - Rating TBD - Jared Leto, Adria Arjona (Moved to January 28, 2022)

Death On The Nile - Rating TBD - Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot (Moved to February 11, 2022)

Marry Me - Rated PG-13 - Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson (Moved to February 11, 2022)

What About Love - Rating TBD - Andy Garcia, Sharon Stone (Moved to February 11, 2022)

Rumble - Rating TBD - Will Arnett, Terry Crews (Moved to February 18, 2022)

Uncharted - Rating TBD - Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg (Moved to February 18, 2022)

The Batman - Rating TBD - Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz (Moved to March 4, 2022)

Downton Abbey 2 - Rating TBD - Dominic West, Laura Haddock (Moved to March 18, 2022)

The Bad Guys - Rating TBD - Awkwafina, Craig Robinson (April 15, 2022)

Top Gun: Maverick - Rating TBD - Tom Cruise, Miles Teller (Moved to May 27, 2022)

Untitled Elvis Biopic - Rating TBD - Austin Butler, Tom Hanks (Moved to June 3, 2022)

Jurassic World: Dominion - Rating TBD - Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard (Moved to June 10, 2022)

Minions: The Rise Of Gru - Rated PG - Steve Carell, Lucy Lawless (Moved to July 1, 2022)

Fantastic Beasts III - Rating TBD - Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law (Moved to July 15, 2022)

Black Adam - Rating TBD - Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo (Moved to July 29, 2022)

Mission: Impossible 7 - Rating TBD - Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson (Moved to September 30, 2022)

Babylon - Rating TBD - Brad Pitt (Moved to January 6, 2023)

Which of these 2021 movies are you most excited to see and which ones do you think should have been cancelled instead of just postponed (if that was the case)? Be sure to check back for additional information and updates on the most anticipated movies coming to theaters, as well as what you should keep an eye out for on streaming, here on CinemaBlend.