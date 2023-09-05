Disney Treasure Reveal Event Live Blog: Jungle Cruise Bar, Pixar's Coco, Worlds of Marvel, And More

Refresh

Disney Treasure set to sail in December 2024, and that ends the presentation.

(Image credit: DCL) Plaza de Coco - One of the dining rooms will be based on Pixar's Coco. It will include live music performances. The layout makes it clear this dining room is taking place of the Frozen-themed experience on the Wish.

A look at the Oceaneer's Club for kids, the Marvel Superhero Academy, Imagineering Lab, will make the move from the Wish, as will the Star Wars Cargo Bay. It's a great place for kids, and thus a great place for parents on Disney Cruise Lines.

Brief look at the cabins look very much like the Wish, but those are nice, so this is not a bad thing. The Royal Suites are all Jungle Book-inspired. And the Tomorrow Tower suites are inspired by Epcot. I'm ready to book.

World of Marvel will officially be one of the dining rooms on the Disney Treasure. It will be the same Quantum Encounter story with Ant-Man and the Wasp, but there is a "new" Marvel-themed experience coming to the Treasure, so there will be something new.

Periscope Pub - a 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea-themed pub, which is interesting considering that Disney just gave up on a Nautilus Disney+ series.

We have a Jungle Cruise themed bar, Skipper Society, coming to the Treasure. We get some great Jungle Cruise style jokes. The wait staff better make lots of puns or I will be upset.

(Image credit: DCL) Walt Disney Theater - We see a stage version of Beauty and the Beast. We're also teased with a "new Broadway style show" coming to the ship, but what it is, we're not being told.

(Image credit: Disney Cruise Lines) Aquamouse - Treasure will have a version of the Aquamouse water slide attraction from the Disney Wish, but with a new adventure, as Mick and Minnie search for the treasure the golden egg.

Deck 4 Prominade - We meet Captain Minnie briefly, but no news.

Cinematic Opening video shows a character named Arthur opening a mysterious box from his grandmother. It includes the map image that went out previously. Our hero ends up in the grand hall, which is themed to Aladdin's Agrabah.

Here we go.....

The Treasure is built largely on the same design as the Wish, so we could see a ship that has a lot of the same "stuff," but potentially with different characters and stories attached to some if it. Rumors have indicated that as many as two of the three main dining rooms, 1923, and Worlds of Marvel, will be carried over to the Treasure. But even if Treasure gets a Worlds of Marvel location, it could still include a different story than the one told on the Wish, which is exciting.