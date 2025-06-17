Following Rise Of The Resistance, Several More Disneyland Rides Are Being Added To Disney+, But I Have A Serious Question About One Of Them

Last month, as part of Disney’s celebration of May the Fourth, the company did something that many Disneyland and Disney World fans have wanted to see for years. It released POV-style walkthrough videos of Disneyland’s Rise of the Resistance and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for anybody that had a Disney+ subscription.

It’s a fantastic new addition to the streaming service, as it gives fans the ability to get that little taste of Disneyland even when they’re at home. At the time, given the fact that “Disney Parks POV” had its own logo, I wondered if that might mean more walkthrough experiences would be released. Well, there’s some really good news on that front, because a lot of new walkthroughs are on the way -- though I do still have a question.

Disney+ Is Celebrating Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary In A Big Way

July 17, 2025, will mark the 70th anniversary of the opening day of Disneyland, and Disney+ will celebrate the occasion by dropping 16 different POV walkthroughs of different Disneyland Resort experiences to the streaming service. They will include some of the resort’s biggest rides, like Pirates of the Caribbean and Haunted Mansion as well as some absolute vibes like Main Street U.S.A. The complete list includes:

Pirates of the Caribbean

Indiana Jones Adventure

Radiator Springs Racers

Incredicoaster

Haunted Mansion

Tiana's Bayou Adventure

Cars Land

Pixar Pal-A-Round

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Jungle Cruise

Soarin' Around the World

Avengers Campus

Hollywood Land

Main Street, U.S.A.

Mickey's ToonTown

70th Celebration Nighttime Spectaculars

There is some great stuff here, including 70th Celebration Nighttime Spectaculars. Considering the inclusions of those events, it means fans could get the Wonderous Journeys fireworks show, the new World of Color: Happy show, the show-stealing Tapestry of Happiness, and the iconic Paint the Night parade all available to watch on Disney+ whenever we want. Those alone make paying for a monthly subscription worth it, in my eyes.

However, I have one big question, because one of these new additions is causing me to break out in a cold sweat.

Just Which Version Of The Pixar Pal-A-Round Is Being Released?

The complete list of walkthroughs headed to Disney+ is basically a compilation of Disneyland Resort's greatest hits. Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Soarin' Around the World, and Jungle Cruise are all incredible, and I'll be running them as background music to my life as soon as I can.

The Pixar Pal-A-Round, however, is an odd inclusion. It’s a massive Ferris wheel found at Disney California Adventure, so it's something of a park staple. However, I need to know which version of the ride we’re going to get, Swinging Gondolas or Non-Swinging Gondolas?

If you have never had the displeasure, I am here to tell you that the Swinging Gondolas of the Pixar Pal-A-Round is the worst ride at Disney California Adventure. The gondolas swing back and forth as the Ferris wheel goes around, but there’s no restraint or handle on the inside, meaning guests have a tendency to swing wildly. People have even had panic attacks on the ride. It’s awful.

So, should we get a video of the swinging gondolas from a POV perspective, people with motion sickness issues could likely throw up in their living rooms.

To be fair, the Non-Swinging Gondolas are a much more peaceful ride, and riders do get some nice views of Disney California Adventure from the top of the Ferris wheel. I’m guessing that’s what we’ll get when these walkthroughs hit Disney+ on July 17. At least, I really hope so.