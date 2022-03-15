Turning Red's Director Opens Up About How It Felt For The Movie To Shift From The Big Screen To Disney+
By Dirk Libbey published
Turning Red's director is blunt in her feelings on the move to streaming.
Turning Red marks the third Pixar feature film to be released during the pandemic and it also marks the third Pixar movie to be released directly to Disney+ rather than opening in theaters. While some pretty big movies are opening in theaters, and doing quite well, Pixar is skipping theaters again. And director Domee Shi and producer Lindsey Collins are being quite open about their unhappiness, even if they understand the decison.
In the end, the filmmakers behind Turning Red are happy that the movie is being seen, so they’re happy Disney+ exists as an option to do that. But director Domee Shi doesn’t mince words when she tells TechRadar that the movie was made for big screen exhibition. Shi explains…
At this point, while the global pandemic is technically still happening, we appear to be in a period where things aren’t as bad as they once were. People are going to the movies again, and in significant numbers. However, since Disney needed to make a decision on how to release Turning Red months ago, the company had to make the best decision it could at the time, and the decision was made to err on the side of caution.
The last big animated release from Disney prior to Turning Red was Encanto, which was released in theaters, but only became a cultural phenomenon when it was released on Disney+ a month later. Clearly, there were people who were still not excited about going to the theater at that point, which makes it a good thing that Disney+ is there as an option. Producer Lindsey Collins is glad that people will see the movie, but admits it “kind of sucks” that there is no theatrical release. Collins says…
We have yet another Pixar movie set to launch in just a couple of months. Lightyear is set to open in June and with Turning Red now out in the world. Pixar will be making decisions about the marketing for that movie right around now. We could see it also hit Disney+ or we could see it be the first Pixar movie in over two years released in theaters.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.