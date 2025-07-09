I Rewatched Up For The First Time In Ages, And I've Got Some Blunt Thoughts I Need To Get Out

Alright, it's time we talk about Pixar, because let's be honest, there's a lot to discuss.

Pixar has been in a rut over the last few years. Sure, there have been some notable releases, such as Inside Out 2 and its exploration of anxiety , but most of their original films haven't performed as well or made a lasting impact on viewers. Elio's box office has not been so great. Elemental only made some money after weeks of it spreading online. And their Disney releases on Disney+ have been either hit or miss.

With all of this happening, I decided to revisit what the world deems as some of the best Pixar movies . Most of these are from the 2000s, whether it's the early 2000s or late 2000s, and one that I haven't seen in a long time is Up. However, upon rewatching it, I have to admit… I've got some blunt thoughts about the film now. Let's get into it.

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

I've Always Loved The Original Pixar Movies

I'm also a part of the Pixar fan club. However, I'm the person who loves the originals more and more as time goes on.

Don't get me wrong, there is a place in the world for a lot of the newer films that Pixar has released over the last five years or so, even with some of the movies that came out in the 2010s. Coco brought me closer to my culture than ever before, and I think Brave is severely underrated.

But it's the original films from the 2000s that really shaped my childhood. I have hardcore memories of watching them with my family, enjoying them with friends – heck, even being called Boo because my parents swear that I looked exactly like the little girl from Monsters Inc. as a kid.

While Up was released at the tail end of that timeframe, it was still considered a fantastic film by all and was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. It's hailed as a Pixar great. But I just… don't see it anymore.

(Image credit: Pixar)

However, I Think We're Overhyping This Movie Because The Beginning Is SO Good

So let's be real here – I really don't think Up is that good.

Before you throw pitchforks and tomatoes at the windows of my home, I didn't say it wasn't good. There's a lot to like about this film. However, it doesn't deserve the universal praise it has received.

What deserves praise is its beginning, which is the best part of the whole film. That whole ten-minute sequence hits harder as an adult than ever before.

I went to see Up in the theaters when I was a child, and while I don't remember every aspect of that experience, I do remember it was the first time I saw my dad cry openly in a movie theater. My dad, even if he can be emotional, doesn't cry that often during movies, so I knew that the beginning was something unfortunate.

Rewatching the film now, yeah, I totally understand. There's a reason a meme exists that suggests if you don't cry during the first ten minutes of Up, you have no soul. And I still believe that. The way they visualize a love story in such a short time frame and demonstrate the range of emotions, the ups and downs, and the grief that comes with love is outstanding. Totally worthy of praise.

…and then the rest of the movie happens.

(Image credit: Pixar)

The Middle Kind Of Drags A Bit...And It Is Kind Of Forgettable

Carl is a fine character. He's just the typical grumpy older man who has a love for his deceased wife. It's the kind of character we have seen before. The same goes for Russell, the fun-loving kid who inspires Carl to care again and love all that.

If anything, this movie is just another victim of the grumpy, reluctant father figure who is inspired to live again because of an annoying yet lovable child. Where have we seen that before? Pretty consistently. HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us , Disney+'s The Mandalorian, and even video games like God of War – there's a reason it's a successful trope. It works.

However, the story is enjoyable, but nothing particularly memorable. They embark on a crazy adventure in a house carried by balloons (which doesn't make sense at all, but okay), and in the end, they're reunited and all that.

It's sweet…but Best Picture-worthy? I don't think so.

(Image credit: Pixar)

The Villain Is Fun, But Not As Great As Some Other Pixar Ones

Upon rewatching the film, while I did rank Charles Muntz high on my list of Pixar villains, upon further examination, he's not as horrible as some of the others.

Like, don't get me wrong – he is a piece of human garbage that deserved jail time for what he did to the wildlife and for imprisoning hundreds of thousands of dogs to work for him. He's horrible and pretty close to what I would consider a sociopath in Pixar. Unfeeling in really every way.

But in reality, he's the kind of character that hits hard when you watch the film, and then you… don't really think about him years later. I still think about Ernesto de la Cruz from Coco. Lotso from Toy Story 3 holds a very special place in my heart. Even AUTO from Wall-E is a more compelling villain.

But Charles? He's just sort of…eh.

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

It's Still Peak Pixar, But It's Dropped Lower On My Rankings

This makes it sound like I'm totally harping on this film, and I'm not. Really. I don't think Up is terrible. I still do believe it is peak Pixar.

But not to the same extent as everyone else.

I initially thought it was up there with Toy Story, The Incredibles, and Inside Out – some of the best films out there. However, I now think it's more comparable to A Bug's Life. It's a good movie, and still a great Pixar film. But in comparison to some of the rich stories that other earlier Pixar movies have told? It's just not that good.

Maybe I should consider it from a child's perspective, but for now, I stand by my assessment. And I think you might lean in that direction, too, once you see how annoying Kevin (the bird) truly was, because good god, I can live without watching him again.