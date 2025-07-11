Between Vanessa Kirby's Futuristic Blue Dress And Julia Garner's Silver Sheer Red Carpet Look, The Fantastic Four Women Are Out Of This World

The Fantastic Four: First Steps press tour has officially taken its first steps as we inch closer to the upcoming Marvel film’s premiere on the 2025 movie schedule . That means cute interview clips and some super fashion moments. The latest examples of the latter are out of this world, too, as Vanessa Kirby rocked a futuristic blue dress and Julia Garner offered a Silver Surfer-esque take on the sheer trend.

Vanessa Kirby Went Futuristic With Her Blue Dress

I’m not kidding, Vanessa Kirby leaned in and fully embraced the innovative and futuristic vibe going on in her new movie. Ahead of the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps , she stepped out in a gorgeous light blue beaded gown at the UK Launch Event for the movie, and it’s giving sci-fi chic, take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

This gown, which looks like something straight out of a lab (and I mean that as a massive compliment), is from Loewe’s fall 2025 collection, per W Magazine , and it matches the event and the movie perfectly. I also love that she paired the dress with small dangling earrings and simple silver heels; it really lets the dress shine.

Truly, this is giving Fantastic Four realness. The blue goes with the group’s signature blue, and I can’t get over the fact that this dress feels like something that came from another dimension.

However, the Sue Storm actress wasn’t the only one wearing an out-of-this-world look; her co-star, Julia Garner, was too.

Julia Garner Hopped On The Sheer Trend With A Stunning Silver Gown

Julia Garner, who plays Silver Surfer in this new MCU flick, really channeled her character with her outfit for this event. Much like Zendaya and Margot Robbie’s method dressing moments, this ensemble fits the vibe of her character and this movie perfectly, take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

The shining, shimmering silver on this Thom Browne gown (via WWD ) is so perfect for Silver Surfer. I’m also obsessed with the juxtaposition of the silver sequined bottom half and the sheer top piece. It’s stark and a bit jarring, but also beautiful.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The delicate high-neck sheer shirt that covers the actress’s right shoulder reminds me of Rachel Zegler’s lilac sheer moment, which was also very light and featured a simple bra underneath. It’s lovely, and I adore how it helps the bright silver sequins stand out.

Overall, it’s a thrilling take on the see-through trend that I’ve never seen before, and like Kirby’s fit, it feels very clever.

Both looks also make me so excited to see The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Like these outfits, the movie, which hits theaters on July 25, seems to be out of this world, and quite different from other superhero movies we know and love. And these kinds of fresh takes on fashion and film are, for lack of a better term, fantastic.