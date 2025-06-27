I Took My Kids To See The New Pixar Movie, And As A Parent, I Think I Know Why It Bombed

I’m not going to sugar coat it: Elio has had a bad go at the box office. The latest Pixar movie , which opened in third place during its first weekend on the 2025 movie schedule , had the worst debut for the studio in its long history. Though I’m a parent who took my kids to see it and thoroughly enjoyed its themes and space travel, I think I know why the movie is bombing in theaters.

No, it’s not some form of parental protest, nor is it the quality of the film; remember, I actually enjoyed the movie critics are calling a “out-of-this-world Pixar adventure.” So, what is it? Why is no one going to see Elio on the big screen? It’s a rather complicated answer with multiple factors, so buckle up and get ready for this adventure to the core of one of the biggest movie mysteries of the year.

(Image credit: ©Disney)

First Off, Elio Was A Good Movie And Is Worth A Watch

Let me get this out of the way and say that Elio was a good movie and is something I think a lot of parents and kids will enjoy. There are, as pointed out in CinemaBlend’s official review , some issues when it comes to the story, but the amount of imagination and some stellar animation throughout more than make up for any holes with the plot.

There was no point in the movie where my kids were bored, which is rare whenever I take my 9-year-old, 7-year-old, and 5-year-old to the movies (especially true for my youngest, who often uses the phrase “I have to go to the bathroom” as a stand-in for “I’m bored.”). Though some parts of the movie felt more geared towards the parents (more on that later), all the traveling through space and wild characters were hits with my three kids.

(Image credit: Pixar)

It's Just Really Expensive To Take Your Kids To The Movies These Days, Especially For Something New

This isn’t insider knowledge or anything like that, but it’s really expensive to take your kids to the movies these days. Like a lot of things in life, a trip to the movie theater is a costly venture, and I’m not just talking about the price of admission.

Luckily, I was invited to a pre-release screening and didn’t have to pay for the four movie tickets. However, I wasn’t so lucky when it came to the concessions. For my kids to get their favorite movie snacks and a drink, it was around $50, which is bonkers! And before you go and say something like “just skip the snacks,” have you ever told a 5-year-old kid they couldn’t have candy when literally everyone around them is chowing down?

I know everything is expensive these days, and it’s not getting any cheaper, but going to the movies feels disproportionately pricey, and I think that’s keeping folks away from theaters, at least for original films like this.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Plus, Elio Is Going To Be On Disney+ In A Few Months, So I'm Not Surprised If People Wait It Out

Another reason I think parents aren’t bringing their kids to see Elio is the fact that the movie is going to be streaming with a Disney+ subscription , which most of us have, in a few months. Why go spend upwards of $100 on tickets and concessions in June when I know that by the time school starts in the fall I’ll be able to watch the movie from the comfort of my own home and have my own snacks?

I mean, we saw something similar with Transformers One back in September 2024, in that it was a great movie that wasn’t a massive hit at the box office because folks knew it would be available with a Paramount+ subscription in not much time. I’m not saying that Disney and other studios need to keep their movies off their respective streaming services, but maybe space it out if you want to get more people to the theater.

(Image credit: Pixar)

The Delay And Marketing Didn't Really Help The Movie That Much

Movies get delayed all the time for one reason or another, and that was the case for Elio. Back in September 2022, Deadline reported that the Pixar movie would open in theaters on March 1, 2024, but the release was later delayed by more than a year, with PIxar boss Pete Docter telling The Wrap that the studio kicked the date down the road due in part to the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes . Again, I’m not blaming Pixar for something that was out of their control, but it feels like all the momentum was gone after that.

While a Wall Street analyst puts the blame for Elio’s less-than-stellar opening on audiences (can we stop doing this?), I think there were some marketing issues that prevented people from knowing about the movie. In response to a story we shared on CinemaBlend’s Facebook page about those comments, multiple users chimed in to say they either found out about Elio from Happy Meals after the weekend of release or didn’t see any trailers at all. I don’t know what caused this easily missed marketing campaign, but a lot of folks didn’t know anything about the latest Pixar movie.

(Image credit: Pixar)

It Feels Like Elio Is More Of An Animated Movie For Parents, Which Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

Elio is a great animated movie for grown-ups with its tremendous themes about parenting, love, and acceptance, and I almost wonder if that’s keeping people from bringing their kids. Don’t get me wrong, I think having an animated movie with something for the parents to digest is great and all, and adds a lot of depth to this wonderfully emotional experience .

Yeah, there’s a lot for the kids. The titular character, with his great eye patch and sense of adventure, is one of the best Pixar has created in a long time. The visuals are absolutely stunning and some of the studio’s best work, and the wide range of characters is out of this world. But one of the biggest elements of this movie is the work of Carl Sagan, the famed astronomer and heart and soul of the Cosmos program back in the 1980s, and his work with the Voyager Golden Record, which is something kids might not pick up on. I just hope that’s not scaring people away.