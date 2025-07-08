Amazon Prime Day Live Blog: We're Digging For Entertainment Deals (And Cool, Weird, Fun, I-Need-That Finds)
Let the Amazon Prime Day deals begin!
Amazon Prime Day has officially kicked off! As fans of all things movies, TV, books and other entertainment-related content, a few of us are going to be keeping an eye out for cool finds as the deals drop at the online megastore for those with an Amazon Prime subscription.
Whether it be a great Blu-ray box set, an amazing Prime Day streaming subscription deal, an impossibly good price on a book, that's set to be adapted for the screen, or something else on our radar, we'll be watching out for it and checking in here regularly with our thoughts and reactions. Be sure to check back in for updates as the day goes on!
Kicking Things Off - Day 1 - Kelly
Good morning! Kelly here. It's early, even for me, but I'm here, I'm up, I'm about-to-be-caffeinated, and I've already started poking around Amazon and elsewhere to see what deals are out there.
I'll be posting updates for the next few hours. So you know what to prepare for, I'm a fan of movies and TV, and I'm also a big reader, so I'll be keeping a close eye out for book deals, and probably dropping some reading recommendations if I see any good books for sale.
Prime Day Deal - Amazon has The Martian 4K UHD for $17.99. If you're a fan of the 2015 Matt Damon movie based on Andy Weir's outstanding novel, now's your chance to get the 4K edition!
Honestly, I'm tempted to shop for a new Kindle eReader this week, but I'm still too attached to the buttons on my Kindle Oasis to upgrade to a newer Kindle that doesn't have page-turning buttons. So, I see you Kindle Paperwhite Signature edition with your fancy wireless charging, but you don't have buttons, and I must therefore resist.
I love a good LEGO set, especially when it has the potential to look amazing on my bookshelf. This Walt Disney Tribute Camera set is a great option for Walt Disney fans, especially when you see the minifigures that come with it!
LEGO Disney Walt Disney Tribute Camera Building Set
Readers, I'm not exaggerating when I say that The Wedding People by Alison Espach was one of my favorite books of 2024, and has since been added to my all-time favorite books shelf on GoodReads. I absolutely loved this book, and loved it just as much when I recently reread it. When I say "all the feelings," I pretty much mean it. This story is happy and sad and inspiring and funny and -- for me, anyway -- relatable!
Amazon has a lightning deal going on where you can get the Hardcover for $11.98 (while it lasts!)
Speaking of books -- Amazon isn't the only place offering good book deals today!
At Barnes & Noble, there's 50% off Select Books sale going on, and they're offering Premium and Rewards members 25% off pre-orders (with a coupon code -- that deal runs through July 11).
Meanwhile, at Target, Circle members can benefit from the Buy 2 Get 1 Free deal available on books, movies, music and Funko items.
Do I need Harry Potter x Kitsch scrunchies? Sure, "need" is a stretch, but they're so cute!
At the risk of seriously showing my age, I remember how excited I was the day I got the Back to the Future trilogy set on DVD. That seemed like such a huge deal at the time, but let's face it, we're living in the future now, and the future is currently 4K UHD. Amazon has the BTTF trilogy set on sale right now for $29.99.
Back to the Future: the Ultimate Trilogy - 4k Ultra Hd + Blu-Ray + Digital
Ready to own The Departed on 4K Ultra HD? Amazon has it right now for $12.99. I love the cover of this set. If you haven't read Eric's article about the significance of the Xes in The Departed, be sure to check that out too!
You know how there are some movies, books, TV shows, etc that are just so good, you wish you could experience them for the first time all over again? Pierce Brown's Red Rising is one of those books for me. So I really can't recommend the sci-fi series enough, and it all starts with Red Rising, which Amazon has for sale in paperback for the very reasonable price of $7.60.
Am I reliant on my Peacock subscription to ensure I have The Office episodes available to stream at any given time, day or night? Absolutely. But I also have this DVD set as a backup, in the event that I'm without streaming access, and right now Amazon has it on sale for $30.36. Not a bad deal for all nine seasons of the show, plus bonus features.
Just saw that BestBuy is doing their Black Friday in July sale right now (and through Sunday). If you're on the hunt for home entertainment items and not seeing what you need at Amazon, you might want to check out Best Buy's options!
I like Jurassic World: Rebirth a lot more than I expected to when I saw it in theaters this past weekend. But let's face it, there's nothing like the original Jurassic Park! Steven Spielberg's adaptation of the Michael Crichton book is one of the best '90s movies. Right now, Amazon has Jurassic Park on 4K Ultra HD (plus Blu-ray and digital) for $11.99!
Jurassic Park - 4k Ultra Hd + Blu-Ray + Digital
One of my favorite ways to find my happy place is to listen to a book or watch a movie or TV show while working on a massive jigsaw puzzle. Super cool, right? (Let's face it, any chance you thought I was cool probably went out the window when you saw me eyeing those Hogwarts scrunchies, right?) Doing a puzzle while I'm immersed in a great story is exactly where I want to be sometimes. And finishing that puzzle? 10/10 satisfaction. All of this to say... I just found the puzzle deals! Check out this Disney Pixar-themed 1000 piece jigsaw puzzle. I love all of the little things there are to look at in this one. Amazon has a lightning deal going on (while it lasts!) for $17.84.)
Ravensburger - Disney & Pixar - 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
Attention Christopher Nolan fans! (Or just fans of great sci-fi movies with a great cast, a mind-bending plot, incredible visuals and an amazing score.) Amazon has the Interstellar available on Blu-ray for the ridiculously low price of $8.25 right now. (Or you can get the 4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital for $16.49.)
Ok, this one's going to see kind of random, but I use these Amazon Basics metal shelves for my book and movie storage, and I love them. Pretty basic to look at, but super sturdy if you're like me and have more books and movies than you know what to do with. (I also got the shelf liners for them.) Right now, Amazon has a set for $46.29.