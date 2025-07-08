Amazon Prime Day Live Blog: We're Digging For Entertainment Deals (And Cool, Weird, Fun, I-Need-That Finds)

Refresh

Kicking Things Off - Day 1 - Kelly Good morning! Kelly here. It's early, even for me, but I'm here, I'm up, I'm about-to-be-caffeinated, and I've already started poking around Amazon and elsewhere to see what deals are out there. I'll be posting updates for the next few hours. So you know what to prepare for, I'm a fan of movies and TV, and I'm also a big reader, so I'll be keeping a close eye out for book deals, and probably dropping some reading recommendations if I see any good books for sale.

Prime Day Deal - Amazon has The Martian 4K UHD for $17.99. If you're a fan of the 2015 Matt Damon movie based on Andy Weir's outstanding novel, now's your chance to get the 4K edition! The Martian [4K UHD] - Prime Day Deal - $17.99 The Martian [4k Uhd]

Honestly, I'm tempted to shop for a new Kindle eReader this week, but I'm still too attached to the buttons on my Kindle Oasis to upgrade to a newer Kindle that doesn't have page-turning buttons. So, I see you Kindle Paperwhite Signature edition with your fancy wireless charging, but you don't have buttons, and I must therefore resist.

I love a good LEGO set, especially when it has the potential to look amazing on my bookshelf. This Walt Disney Tribute Camera set is a great option for Walt Disney fans, especially when you see the minifigures that come with it! LEGO Disney Walt Disney Tribute Camera Building Set Lego Disney Walt Disney Tribute Camera Building Set - Bedroom or Office Decor for Men & Women, Ages 18+ - Collectible Craft Model Kit - Gift Idea for Fans - 43230

Readers, I'm not exaggerating when I say that The Wedding People by Alison Espach was one of my favorite books of 2024, and has since been added to my all-time favorite books shelf on GoodReads. I absolutely loved this book, and loved it just as much when I recently reread it. When I say "all the feelings," I pretty much mean it. This story is happy and sad and inspiring and funny and -- for me, anyway -- relatable! Amazon has a lightning deal going on where you can get the Hardcover for $11.98 (while it lasts!) The Wedding People (Hardcover) -- lightning deal The Wedding People: a Novel

Speaking of books -- Amazon isn't the only place offering good book deals today! At Barnes & Noble, there's 50% off Select Books sale going on, and they're offering Premium and Rewards members 25% off pre-orders (with a coupon code -- that deal runs through July 11). Meanwhile, at Target, Circle members can benefit from the Buy 2 Get 1 Free deal available on books, movies, music and Funko items.

Do I need Harry Potter x Kitsch scrunchies? Sure, "need" is a stretch, but they're so cute!

At the risk of seriously showing my age, I remember how excited I was the day I got the Back to the Future trilogy set on DVD. That seemed like such a huge deal at the time, but let's face it, we're living in the future now, and the future is currently 4K UHD. Amazon has the BTTF trilogy set on sale right now for $29.99. Back to the Future: the Ultimate Trilogy - 4k Ultra Hd + Blu-Ray + Digital Back to the Future: the Ultimate Trilogy - 4k Ultra Hd + Blu-Ray + Digital [4k Uhd]

You know how there are some movies, books, TV shows, etc that are just so good, you wish you could experience them for the first time all over again? Pierce Brown's Red Rising is one of those books for me. So I really can't recommend the sci-fi series enough, and it all starts with Red Rising, which Amazon has for sale in paperback for the very reasonable price of $7.60. Red Rising (paperback) Red Rising

Am I reliant on my Peacock subscription to ensure I have The Office episodes available to stream at any given time, day or night? Absolutely. But I also have this DVD set as a backup, in the event that I'm without streaming access, and right now Amazon has it on sale for $30.36. Not a bad deal for all nine seasons of the show, plus bonus features. The Office: the Complete Series [dvd] The Office: the Complete Series [dvd]

Just saw that BestBuy is doing their Black Friday in July sale right now (and through Sunday). If you're on the hunt for home entertainment items and not seeing what you need at Amazon, you might want to check out Best Buy's options!

I like Jurassic World: Rebirth a lot more than I expected to when I saw it in theaters this past weekend. But let's face it, there's nothing like the original Jurassic Park! Steven Spielberg's adaptation of the Michael Crichton book is one of the best '90s movies. Right now, Amazon has Jurassic Park on 4K Ultra HD (plus Blu-ray and digital) for $11.99! Jurassic Park - 4k Ultra Hd + Blu-Ray + Digital Jurassic Park - 4k Ultra Hd + Blu-Ray + Digital [4k Uhd]

One of my favorite ways to find my happy place is to listen to a book or watch a movie or TV show while working on a massive jigsaw puzzle. Super cool, right? (Let's face it, any chance you thought I was cool probably went out the window when you saw me eyeing those Hogwarts scrunchies, right?) Doing a puzzle while I'm immersed in a great story is exactly where I want to be sometimes. And finishing that puzzle? 10/10 satisfaction. All of this to say... I just found the puzzle deals! Check out this Disney Pixar-themed 1000 piece jigsaw puzzle. I love all of the little things there are to look at in this one. Amazon has a lightning deal going on (while it lasts!) for $17.84.) Ravensburger - Disney & Pixar - 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle Ravensburger - Disney & Pixar - 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle - Stunning, Vivid Imagery of Favorites Mickey Mouse, Olaf & More - Toy Shop Scene - Ideal Gift - Frameable Art- Puzzles for Adults