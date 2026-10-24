Sometimes Getting Fired From SNL Is Not Sad. For Some Stars, It’s A Relief
This is a different kind of take on an SNL firing.
When it comes to Saturday Night Live, one of the sad inevitabilities of the show is that cast members eventually leave or are fired. The latter happened on a significant scale in 2025, as Heidi Gardner was let go alongside other cast members like Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker and Emil Wakim. Over the years, series alums have shared varied thoughts on being cut from the series. Such a dismissal can be painful for some, but at least one SNL veteran found that it ultimately brought upon a sense of relief.
Chloe Troast was fired from SNL in 2024 after having appeared as a cast member during the show’s 49th season. Since then, the comedic actress has continued to navigate Hollywood, though she still has vivid thoughts on having been shown the door by NBC’s iconic sketch comedy series. On the But Also Podcast, Troast recently discussed a myriad of topics, including Saturday Night Live. She mentioned having had a fun experience on the show but, apparently, one thing vastly “changed” the way she viewed the vibe at Studio 8H:
Personally, I had no idea about the “hold” that series EP Lorne Michaels and co. can put on a star between deciding whether or not to pick them up for another season. I can understand how that would be nerve-wracking in some sense. When Troast initially spoke out about her termination in 2024, she made jokes but also got real about the specific experience of being let go from SNL. While speaking on the podcast (which is on YouTube), Troast opened up about the sense of peace she felt after learning her professional fate:
It’s interesting to hear the various takes on what it’s like to be fired from the show. Last year, Devon Walker discussed his exit and opined that he was ultimately ready to leave as well. Meanwhile, Michael Longfellow’s firing was a bit awkward for him due to the public nature of the news. Chloe Troast alluded to that level of public knowledge during her own interview, though she also made note of the support she received after her time on the show came to an end:
SNL stars do indeed seem supportive whenever someone leaves the show intentionally or involuntarily. For instance, it’s hard to forget when Yang paid tribute to Gardner and more after they were let go over a year ago. Losing a job is rarely ever easy, though it’s comforting to hear Chloe Troast talk about getting her peace of mind when leaving the hallowed halls of 30 Rock.
Check out new episodes of Saturday Night Live when they air at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC amid the 2026 TV schedule, and they can be streamed as well with a Peacock subscription.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.