2026 TV Premiere Date Schedule: High Potential, Dunk And Egg, And New MCU Are The New Year's Highlights
Lots of streaming and network TV goodies in the new year already.
Though the 2025 TV schedule has yet lose its validity and functionality, networks and streaming services have already started filling up a variety of time slots throughout 2026 with both exciting new series and beloved faves returning from winter hiatuses. There’s no better time to organize one’s future viewing habits than during TV’s holiday dead zone, even with new streaming arrivals, and the early months already have more than a few highlights.
So far, 2026 audiences can look forward to one of my most anticipated upcoming superhero series, Wonder Man, as well as midseason returns from network hits Shifting Gears, Tracker and more, with plenty of dates still yet to be filled in. So without further ado, let’s take a closer look at what’s on the way, from upcoming horror shows to new book-to-screen adaptations to beloved sitcom revivals.
NOTE: All times listed below are in ET/EST.
January 2026 TV Premieres
The post-holiday season is full of network midseason premieres, such as High Potential's return after a two-month absence, but there are already quite a few high-profile series premieres set for January as well, as highlighted below. Hope one of your resolutions is "watching more TV."
TITLE
TIME
WHERE TO WATCH
RUN AWAY
3:01 a.m.
Netflix
2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
8 p.m.
ABC
TITLE
TIME
WHERE TO WATCH
America's Funniest Home Videos Season 36 (Winter Premiere)
7 p.m.
ABC
31st Annual Critics Choice Awards
7 p.m.
E!, USA
TITLE
TIME
WHERE TO WATCH
Finding Your Roots Season 12
8 p.m.
PBS
Will Trent Season 4
8 p.m.
ABC
9 p.m.
ABC
The Rookie Season 8
10 p.m.
ABC
TITLE
TIME
WHERE TO WATCH
Shifting Gears Season 2 (Winter Premiere)
8 p.m.
ABC
Abbott Elementary Season 5 (Winter Premiere)
8:30 p.m.
ABC
Shark Tank Season 17 (Winter Premiere)
10 p.m.
ABC
TITLE
TIME
WHERE TO WATCH
HIS & HERS
3:01 a.m.
Netflix
9-1-1 Season 9 (Winter Premiere)
8 p.m.
ABC
9-1-1: Nashville Season 1 (Winter Premiere)
9 p.m.
ABC
Grey's Anatomy Season 22 ((Winter Premiere)
10 p.m.
ABC
TITLE
TIME
WHERE TO WATCH
A Thousand Blows Season 2
12:01 a.m.
Hulu
Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune Season 6 (Winter Premiere)
8 p.m.
ABC
TITLE
TIME
WHERE TO WATCH
Miss Scarlet & The Duke Season 6
8 p.m.
PBS
All Creatures Great And Small Season 6
9 p.m.
PBS
TITLE
TIME
WHERE TO WATCH
Hijack Season 2
12:01 a.m.
Apple TV
MUST-WATCH SPOTLIGHT: Star Trek: Starfleet Academy
- PREMIERE DATE: January 15, 2026
- WHERE TO WATCH: Paramount+
- CREATORS: Gaia Violo (Absentia)
- CAST: Holly Hunter, Robert Picardo, Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Tig Notaro, Bella Shepard, Zoë Steiner, Paul Giamatti, Tatiana Maslany, Stephen Colbert, Mary Wiseman
- WHY IS IT A MUST-WATCH? It's the 12th official Star Trek series, which is more than enough of a reason for franchise completists. But Paramount+'s Starfleet Academy, similar to Prodigy before it, is angling to attract a slightly younger demographic, thus the central setting. Also, Holly Hunter leading ANY sci-fi series? I'm already enrolled.
TITLE
TIME
WHERE TO WATCH
STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY
3:01 a.m.
Paramount+
MUST-WATCH SPOTLIGHT: A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms
- PREMIERE DATE: January 18, 2026
- WHERE TO WATCH: HBO
- CREATORS: Ira Parker (House of the Dragon, Better Things) and George R.R. Martin (A Song of Ice and Fire series)
- CAST: Peter Claffey, Dexter Sol Ansell, Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, Tanzyn Crawford, Daniel Ings, Sam Spruell
- WHY IS IT A MUST-WATCH? Any HBO series set in Martin's epic fantasy universe deserves at least an initial look, but seeing a youthful Aegon V Targaryen serving as Ser Duncan the Tall's squire in a live-action Knight of the Seven Kingdoms series will hopefully be a thrill even for those unfamiliar with the author's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas
TITLE
TIME
WHERE TO WATCH
A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS
10 p.m.
HBO
TITLE
TIME
WHERE TO WATCH
Drops Of God Season 2
12:01 a.m.
Apple TV
MUST-WATCH SPOTLIGHT: WONDER MAN
- PREMIERE DATE: January 27, 2026
- WHERE TO WATCH: Disney+
- CREATORS: Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and Andrew Guest (Community, Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
- CAST: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley, Arian Moayed, Josh Gad, Demetrius Grosse, Ed Harris, Joe Pantoliano, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Olivia Thirlby, Byron Bowers, Jere Burns
- WHY IS IT A MUST-WATCH? Wonder Man's trailer was already Marvel at its most self-aware, with Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery serving as struggling actors trying to secure spots in the superhero movie reboot...Wonder Man. The upcoming MCU series presents a perfect set-up for a former Community writer, assuming this isn't the Darkest Timeline.
TITLE
TIME
WHERE TO WATCH
WONDER MAN
9 p.m.
Disney+
TITLE
TIME
WHERE TO WATCH
Shrinking Season 3
12:01 a.m.
Apple TV
TITLE
TIME
WHERE TO WATCH
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1
3:01 a.m.
Netflix
February 2026 TV Premieres
With Valentine's Day happen mid-month, February is often bursting with romantic fiction, and the back half of Bridgerton's fourth season sounds like a delectable cup of tea in that respect. This month also features a quaint annual athletic contest, Super Bowl LX, with global superstar Bad Bunny performing at halftime, as well as the return of Scrubs.
TITLE
TIME
WHERE TO WATCH
The 68th Annual Grammy Awards
7 p.m.
NBC
TITLE
TIME
WHERE TO WATCH
Super Bowl LX
12 p.m. (Coverage Start Time)
NBC
TITLE
TIME
WHERE TO WATCH
Cross Season 2
3:01 a.m.
Prime Video
TITLE
TIME
WHERE TO WATCH
Dark Winds Season 4
9 p.m.
AMC
TITLE
TIME
WHERE TO WATCH
STRIP LAW
3:01 a.m.
Netflix
TITLE
TIME
WHERE TO WATCH
SCRUBS (Revival)
8 p.m.
ABC
TITLE
TIME
WHERE TO WATCH
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2
3:01 a.m.
Netflix
TITLE
TIME
WHERE TO WATCH
Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 4
8 p.m.
ABC
March 2026 TV Premieres
Is there anything to watch on TV in March besides NCAA basketball? Sure, probably a weather report or two somewhere. And it looks like stormy skies for the characters in Netflix's One Piece, which will return for Season 2 this month, with clearer ones prevailing for everyone being honored on Hollywood's biggest celebration, the Academy Awards.
TITLE
TIME
WHERE TO WATCH
The 32nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
8 p.m.
Netflix
TITLE
TIME
WHERE TO WATCH
One Piece Season 2
3:01 a.m.
Netflix
TITLE
TIME
WHERE TO WATCH
The 2025 Oscars
7 p.m.
ABC
TITLE
TIME
WHERE TO WATCH
The Bachelorette Season 22
8 p.m.
ABC
THE FAITHFUL
8 p.m.
Fox
THE FORSYTES
9 p.m.
PBS
THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO
10 p.m.
PBS
July 2026 TV Premieres
The most distant show already scheduled for a 2026 premiere date is Netflix's conspiratorial military thriller Trinity, starring Richard Madden, Gugu Mbatha Raw, JD Pardo and Marcia Gay Harden. It's a good thing the show already sounds good.
TITLE
TIME
WHERE TO WATCH
TRINITY
3:01 a.m.
Netflix
Remember to check back for more dates, with CBS, NBC, Fox and others yet to announce midseason return dates, nor premiere dates for new incoming shows like Y: Marshals.
