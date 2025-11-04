2026 TV Premiere Date Schedule: High Potential, Dunk And Egg, And New MCU Are The New Year's Highlights

Though the 2025 TV schedule has yet lose its validity and functionality, networks and streaming services have already started filling up a variety of time slots throughout 2026 with both exciting new series and beloved faves returning from winter hiatuses. There’s no better time to organize one’s future viewing habits than during TV’s holiday dead zone, even with new streaming arrivals, and the early months already have more than a few highlights.

So far, 2026 audiences can look forward to one of my most anticipated upcoming superhero series, Wonder Man, as well as midseason returns from network hits Shifting Gears, Tracker and more, with plenty of dates still yet to be filled in. So without further ado, let’s take a closer look at what’s on the way, from upcoming horror shows to new book-to-screen adaptations to beloved sitcom revivals.

NOTE: All times listed below are in ET/EST.

January 2026 TV Premieres

The post-holiday season is full of network midseason premieres, such as High Potential's return after a two-month absence, but there are already quite a few high-profile series premieres set for January as well, as highlighted below. Hope one of your resolutions is "watching more TV."

Swipe to scroll horizontally Thursday, January 1 TITLE TIME WHERE TO WATCH RUN AWAY 3:01 a.m. Netflix 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony 8 p.m. ABC

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sunday, January 4 TITLE TIME WHERE TO WATCH America's Funniest Home Videos Season 36 (Winter Premiere) 7 p.m. ABC 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards 7 p.m. E!, USA

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tuesday, January 6 TITLE TIME WHERE TO WATCH Finding Your Roots Season 12 8 p.m. PBS Will Trent Season 4 8 p.m. ABC High Potential Season 2 (Winter Premiere) 9 p.m. ABC The Rookie Season 8 10 p.m. ABC

Swipe to scroll horizontally Wednesday, January 7 TITLE TIME WHERE TO WATCH Shifting Gears Season 2 (Winter Premiere) 8 p.m. ABC Abbott Elementary Season 5 (Winter Premiere) 8:30 p.m. ABC Shark Tank Season 17 (Winter Premiere) 10 p.m. ABC

Swipe to scroll horizontally Thursday, January 8 TITLE TIME WHERE TO WATCH HIS & HERS 3:01 a.m. Netflix 9-1-1 Season 9 (Winter Premiere) 8 p.m. ABC 9-1-1: Nashville Season 1 (Winter Premiere) 9 p.m. ABC Grey's Anatomy Season 22 ((Winter Premiere) 10 p.m. ABC

Swipe to scroll horizontally Friday, January 9 TITLE TIME WHERE TO WATCH A Thousand Blows Season 2 12:01 a.m. Hulu Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune Season 6 (Winter Premiere) 8 p.m. ABC

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sunday, January 11 TITLE TIME WHERE TO WATCH Miss Scarlet & The Duke Season 6 8 p.m. PBS All Creatures Great And Small Season 6 9 p.m. PBS

Swipe to scroll horizontally Wednesday, January 14 TITLE TIME WHERE TO WATCH Hijack Season 2 12:01 a.m. Apple TV

MUST-WATCH SPOTLIGHT: Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

PREMIERE DATE: January 15, 2026

WHERE TO WATCH: Paramount+

CREATORS: Gaia Violo ( Absentia )

CAST: Holly Hunter, Robert Picardo, Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Tig Notaro, Bella Shepard, Zoë Steiner, Paul Giamatti, Tatiana Maslany, Stephen Colbert, Mary Wiseman

WHY IS IT A MUST-WATCH? It's the 12th official Star Trek series, which is more than enough of a reason for franchise completists. But Paramount+'s Starfleet Academy, similar to Prodigy before it, is angling to attract a slightly younger demographic, thus the central setting. Also, Holly Hunter leading ANY sci-fi series? I'm already enrolled.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Thursday, January 15 TITLE TIME WHERE TO WATCH STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY 3:01 a.m. Paramount+

MUST-WATCH SPOTLIGHT: A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

PREMIERE DATE: January 18, 2026

WHERE TO WATCH: HBO

CREATORS: Ira Parker ( House of the Dragon , Better Things ) and George R.R. Martin ( A Song of Ice and Fire series)

CAST: Peter Claffey, Dexter Sol Ansell, Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, Tanzyn Crawford, Daniel Ings, Sam Spruell

WHY IS IT A MUST-WATCH? Any HBO series set in Martin's epic fantasy universe deserves at least an initial look, but seeing a youthful Aegon V Targaryen serving as Ser Duncan the Tall's squire in a live-action Knight of the Seven Kingdoms series will hopefully be a thrill even for those unfamiliar with the author's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sunday, January 18 TITLE TIME WHERE TO WATCH A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS 10 p.m. HBO

Swipe to scroll horizontally Wednesday, January 21 TITLE TIME WHERE TO WATCH Drops Of God Season 2 12:01 a.m. Apple TV

MUST-WATCH SPOTLIGHT: WONDER MAN

PREMIERE DATE: January 27, 2026

WHERE TO WATCH: Disney+

CREATORS: Destin Daniel Cretton ( Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ) and Andrew Guest ( Community , Brooklyn Nine-Nine )

CAST: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley, Arian Moayed, Josh Gad, Demetrius Grosse, Ed Harris, Joe Pantoliano, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Olivia Thirlby, Byron Bowers, Jere Burns

WHY IS IT A MUST-WATCH? Wonder Man's trailer was already Marvel at its most self-aware, with Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery serving as struggling actors trying to secure spots in the superhero movie reboot...Wonder Man. The upcoming MCU series presents a perfect set-up for a former Community writer, assuming this isn't the Darkest Timeline.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tuesday, January 27 TITLE TIME WHERE TO WATCH WONDER MAN 9 p.m. Disney+

Swipe to scroll horizontally Wednesday, January 28 TITLE TIME WHERE TO WATCH Shrinking Season 3 12:01 a.m. Apple TV

Swipe to scroll horizontally Thursday, January 29 TITLE TIME WHERE TO WATCH Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 3:01 a.m. Netflix

February 2026 TV Premieres

With Valentine's Day happen mid-month, February is often bursting with romantic fiction, and the back half of Bridgerton's fourth season sounds like a delectable cup of tea in that respect. This month also features a quaint annual athletic contest, Super Bowl LX, with global superstar Bad Bunny performing at halftime, as well as the return of Scrubs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sunday, February 1 TITLE TIME WHERE TO WATCH The 68th Annual Grammy Awards 7 p.m. NBC

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sunday, February 8 TITLE TIME WHERE TO WATCH Super Bowl LX 12 p.m. (Coverage Start Time) NBC

Swipe to scroll horizontally Wednesday, February 11 TITLE TIME WHERE TO WATCH Cross Season 2 3:01 a.m. Prime Video

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sunday, February 15 TITLE TIME WHERE TO WATCH Dark Winds Season 4 9 p.m. AMC

Swipe to scroll horizontally Friday, February 20 TITLE TIME WHERE TO WATCH STRIP LAW 3:01 a.m. Netflix

Swipe to scroll horizontally Wednesday, February 25 TITLE TIME WHERE TO WATCH SCRUBS (Revival) 8 p.m. ABC

Swipe to scroll horizontally Thursday, February 26 TITLE TIME WHERE TO WATCH Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 3:01 a.m. Netflix

Swipe to scroll horizontally Friday, February 27 TITLE TIME WHERE TO WATCH Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 4 8 p.m. ABC

March 2026 TV Premieres

Is there anything to watch on TV in March besides NCAA basketball? Sure, probably a weather report or two somewhere. And it looks like stormy skies for the characters in Netflix's One Piece, which will return for Season 2 this month, with clearer ones prevailing for everyone being honored on Hollywood's biggest celebration, the Academy Awards.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sunday, March 1 TITLE TIME WHERE TO WATCH The 32nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards 8 p.m. Netflix

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tuesday, March 10 TITLE TIME WHERE TO WATCH One Piece Season 2 3:01 a.m. Netflix

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sunday, March 15 TITLE TIME WHERE TO WATCH The 2025 Oscars 7 p.m. ABC

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sunday, March 22 TITLE TIME WHERE TO WATCH The Bachelorette Season 22 8 p.m. ABC THE FAITHFUL 8 p.m. Fox THE FORSYTES 9 p.m. PBS THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO 10 p.m. PBS

July 2026 TV Premieres

The most distant show already scheduled for a 2026 premiere date is Netflix's conspiratorial military thriller Trinity, starring Richard Madden, Gugu Mbatha Raw, JD Pardo and Marcia Gay Harden. It's a good thing the show already sounds good.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Thursday, July 16 TITLE TIME WHERE TO WATCH TRINITY 3:01 a.m. Netflix

Remember to check back for more dates, with CBS, NBC, Fox and others yet to announce midseason return dates, nor premiere dates for new incoming shows like Y: Marshals.