2026 TV Premiere Date Schedule: High Potential, Dunk And Egg, And New MCU Are The New Year's Highlights

Lots of streaming and network TV goodies in the new year already.

Morgan, Soto, Karadec and Daphne in High Potential Season 2
(Image credit: ABC)
Though the 2025 TV schedule has yet lose its validity and functionality, networks and streaming services have already started filling up a variety of time slots throughout 2026 with both exciting new series and beloved faves returning from winter hiatuses. There’s no better time to organize one’s future viewing habits than during TV’s holiday dead zone, even with new streaming arrivals, and the early months already have more than a few highlights.

So far, 2026 audiences can look forward to one of my most anticipated upcoming superhero series, Wonder Man, as well as midseason returns from network hits Shifting Gears, Tracker and more, with plenty of dates still yet to be filled in. So without further ado, let’s take a closer look at what’s on the way, from upcoming horror shows to new book-to-screen adaptations to beloved sitcom revivals.

January 2026 TV Premieres

Matt and Eve in Shifting Gears Season 2

(Image credit: ABC)

The post-holiday season is full of network midseason premieres, such as High Potential's return after a two-month absence, but there are already quite a few high-profile series premieres set for January as well, as highlighted below. Hope one of your resolutions is "watching more TV."

Thursday, January 1

TITLE

TIME

WHERE TO WATCH

RUN AWAY

3:01 a.m.

Netflix

2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

8 p.m.

ABC

Sunday, January 4

TITLE

TIME

WHERE TO WATCH

America's Funniest Home Videos Season 36 (Winter Premiere)

7 p.m.

ABC

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards

7 p.m.

E!, USA

Tuesday, January 6

TITLE

TIME

WHERE TO WATCH

Finding Your Roots Season 12

8 p.m.

PBS

Will Trent Season 4

8 p.m.

ABC

High Potential Season 2 (Winter Premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC

The Rookie Season 8

10 p.m.

ABC

Wednesday, January 7

TITLE

TIME

WHERE TO WATCH

Shifting Gears Season 2 (Winter Premiere)

8 p.m.

ABC

Abbott Elementary Season 5 (Winter Premiere)

8:30 p.m.

ABC

Shark Tank Season 17 (Winter Premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC

Thursday, January 8

TITLE

TIME

WHERE TO WATCH

HIS & HERS

3:01 a.m.

Netflix

9-1-1 Season 9 (Winter Premiere)

8 p.m.

ABC

9-1-1: Nashville Season 1 (Winter Premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC

Grey's Anatomy Season 22 ((Winter Premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC

Friday, January 9

TITLE

TIME

WHERE TO WATCH

A Thousand Blows Season 2

12:01 a.m.

Hulu

Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune Season 6 (Winter Premiere)

8 p.m.

ABC

Sunday, January 11

TITLE

TIME

WHERE TO WATCH

Miss Scarlet & The Duke Season 6

8 p.m.

PBS

All Creatures Great And Small Season 6

9 p.m.

PBS

Wednesday, January 14

TITLE

TIME

WHERE TO WATCH

Hijack Season 2

12:01 a.m.

Apple TV

Nus Braka and Chancellor Nahla Ake having a showdown

(Image credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+)

MUST-WATCH SPOTLIGHT: Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

  • PREMIERE DATE: January 15, 2026
  • WHERE TO WATCH: Paramount+
  • CREATORS: Gaia Violo (Absentia)
  • CAST: Holly Hunter, Robert Picardo, Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Tig Notaro, Bella Shepard, Zoë Steiner, Paul Giamatti, Tatiana Maslany, Stephen Colbert, Mary Wiseman
  • WHY IS IT A MUST-WATCH? It's the 12th official Star Trek series, which is more than enough of a reason for franchise completists. But Paramount+'s Starfleet Academy, similar to Prodigy before it, is angling to attract a slightly younger demographic, thus the central setting. Also, Holly Hunter leading ANY sci-fi series? I'm already enrolled.
Thursday, January 15

TITLE

TIME

WHERE TO WATCH

STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY

3:01 a.m.

Paramount+

Peter Claffey as the brave Hedge Knight in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

(Image credit: HBO)

MUST-WATCH SPOTLIGHT: A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

  • PREMIERE DATE: January 18, 2026
  • WHERE TO WATCH: HBO
  • CREATORS: Ira Parker (House of the Dragon, Better Things) and George R.R. Martin (A Song of Ice and Fire series)
  • CAST: Peter Claffey, Dexter Sol Ansell, Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, Tanzyn Crawford, Daniel Ings, Sam Spruell
  • WHY IS IT A MUST-WATCH? Any HBO series set in Martin's epic fantasy universe deserves at least an initial look, but seeing a youthful Aegon V Targaryen serving as Ser Duncan the Tall's squire in a live-action Knight of the Seven Kingdoms series will hopefully be a thrill even for those unfamiliar with the author's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas
Sunday, January 18

TITLE

TIME

WHERE TO WATCH

A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS

10 p.m.

HBO

Wednesday, January 21

TITLE

TIME

WHERE TO WATCH

Drops Of God Season 2

12:01 a.m.

Apple TV

Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) looks ahead in Wonder Man.

(Image credit: Marvel Television)

MUST-WATCH SPOTLIGHT: WONDER MAN

  • PREMIERE DATE: January 27, 2026
  • WHERE TO WATCH: Disney+
  • CREATORS: Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and Andrew Guest (Community, Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
  • CAST: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley, Arian Moayed, Josh Gad, Demetrius Grosse, Ed Harris, Joe Pantoliano, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Olivia Thirlby, Byron Bowers, Jere Burns
  • WHY IS IT A MUST-WATCH? Wonder Man's trailer was already Marvel at its most self-aware, with Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery serving as struggling actors trying to secure spots in the superhero movie reboot...Wonder Man. The upcoming MCU series presents a perfect set-up for a former Community writer, assuming this isn't the Darkest Timeline.
Tuesday, January 27

TITLE

TIME

WHERE TO WATCH

WONDER MAN

9 p.m.

Disney+

Wednesday, January 28

TITLE

TIME

WHERE TO WATCH

Shrinking Season 3

12:01 a.m.

Apple TV

Thursday, January 29

TITLE

TIME

WHERE TO WATCH

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1

3:01 a.m.

Netflix

February 2026 TV Premieres

Benedict and Sophie in costume masks in Bridgerton Season 4 premiere

(Image credit: Netflix)

With Valentine's Day happen mid-month, February is often bursting with romantic fiction, and the back half of Bridgerton's fourth season sounds like a delectable cup of tea in that respect. This month also features a quaint annual athletic contest, Super Bowl LX, with global superstar Bad Bunny performing at halftime, as well as the return of Scrubs.

Sunday, February 1

TITLE

TIME

WHERE TO WATCH

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards

7 p.m.

NBC

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Sunday, February 8

TITLE

TIME

WHERE TO WATCH

Super Bowl LX

12 p.m. (Coverage Start Time)

NBC

Wednesday, February 11

TITLE

TIME

WHERE TO WATCH

Cross Season 2

3:01 a.m.

Prime Video

Sunday, February 15

TITLE

TIME

WHERE TO WATCH

Dark Winds Season 4

9 p.m.

AMC

First look at Netflix&#039;s Strip Law

(Image credit: Netflix)
Friday, February 20

TITLE

TIME

WHERE TO WATCH

STRIP LAW

3:01 a.m.

Netflix

Wednesday, February 25

TITLE

TIME

WHERE TO WATCH

SCRUBS (Revival)

8 p.m.

ABC

Thursday, February 26

TITLE

TIME

WHERE TO WATCH

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2

3:01 a.m.

Netflix

Friday, February 27

TITLE

TIME

WHERE TO WATCH

Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 4

8 p.m.

ABC

March 2026 TV Premieres

2022 Academy Awards poster

(Image credit: Oscars.org)

Is there anything to watch on TV in March besides NCAA basketball? Sure, probably a weather report or two somewhere. And it looks like stormy skies for the characters in Netflix's One Piece, which will return for Season 2 this month, with clearer ones prevailing for everyone being honored on Hollywood's biggest celebration, the Academy Awards.

Sunday, March 1

TITLE

TIME

WHERE TO WATCH

The 32nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

8 p.m.

Netflix

Tuesday, March 10

TITLE

TIME

WHERE TO WATCH

One Piece Season 2

3:01 a.m.

Netflix

Sunday, March 15

TITLE

TIME

WHERE TO WATCH

The 2025 Oscars

7 p.m.

ABC

Sunday, March 22

TITLE

TIME

WHERE TO WATCH

The Bachelorette Season 22

8 p.m.

ABC

THE FAITHFUL

8 p.m.

Fox

THE FORSYTES

9 p.m.

PBS

THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO

10 p.m.

PBS

July 2026 TV Premieres

Richard Madden in Citadel

(Image credit: Amazon)

The most distant show already scheduled for a 2026 premiere date is Netflix's conspiratorial military thriller Trinity, starring Richard Madden, Gugu Mbatha Raw, JD Pardo and Marcia Gay Harden. It's a good thing the show already sounds good.

Thursday, July 16

TITLE

TIME

WHERE TO WATCH

TRINITY

3:01 a.m.

Netflix

Remember to check back for more dates, with CBS, NBC, Fox and others yet to announce midseason return dates, nor premiere dates for new incoming shows like Y: Marshals.

