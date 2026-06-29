Upcoming 2027 Movies: New Release Dates For Theaters And Streaming

Though many dozens of 2026 movie releases are still on the way, it’s never too early to start looking ahead to 2027, as there are already several upcoming horror movies, animated sequels, upcoming Marvel films and much more with dates already locked down for when they’ll hit theaters and streaming services. We’re talking new Pixar, new Blair Witch, new Judd Apatow, new DCU movies, and at least two new Jason Statham movies. Not to mention Narnia, Dragons, and Rambo, oh my.

Scroll down to see all the biggest movies currently set to drop in 2027 — or click one of those Quick Links — with dates subject to change as studios alter their release plans. (Remember to bookmark this page to stay current, and to let us know you care, even though we won’t actually know.) Now onto the movies!

January 2027 Movie Releases

(Image credit: Cineverse)

The year is starting off with the feature directorial debut from Black Swan and The Boogeyman screenwriter Mark Heyman, followed by releases starring acting GOAT Viola Davis and cinematic sports GOAT (DOG?) Air Bud. Yellowstone prequel vets Isabel May and Brandon Sklenar also have new movies on the way.