Much of the conversation around Saturday Night Live last season was about Ashley Padilla. In just her sophomore turn, the comedian emerged as a clear breakout star and was the subject of numerous positive articles and think pieces about how she was becoming the face of the show. There was even a fair bit of outrage about the fact that she wasn’t promoted from featured player to full cast member mid-season. Most SNL fans, myself included, assumed Lorne Michaels and the writers would double down and fully build around her this season, potentially at the expense of other cast members, but six episodes in, the numbers are telling a different story.

Ashley Padilla is clearly still a focal point and core pillar of what Saturday Night Live is trying to do in Season 52, but the full picture is a lot healthier than what I expected it to look like. Padilla is getting showcase sketches where she can play the lead and the opportunity to play key supports in ensemble numbers, but it never feels like the Ashley Padilla show in the same way that it sometimes felt like the Will Ferrell show or the Kristen Wiig show.

That’s not just the eyetest either. The Saturday Night Network released its tally of sketch appearances over the course of the first six episodes, and Padilla is one of six cast members that is sitting between 23 and 25. Here’s the list…

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

James Austin Johnson (25)

Mikey Day (24)

Sarah Sherman (24)

Ben Marshall (23)

Ashley Padilla (23)

Kenan Thompson (23)

Now, to be clear, this is in no way an indictment of Padilla or an accusation that she’s anything less than brilliant. I think this season has been another step forward for her. Despite trailing in total sketches, she’s actually first in total screentime and has had quite a few buzzy moments already. She’s just as terrific as ever and will almost certainly continue to be one of the main characters, but it’s worth acknowledging that everyone else is getting a chance to eat too.

Last season, Padilla appeared in 92 sketches. Sarah Sherman finished in second place with 82 sketches. That’s a twelve percent difference from first to second place, and it was more than twenty percent from first to sixth place. So far in SNL 52, it’s only an 8 percent difference between first place and sixth place, which is extremely healthy and reminiscent of casts the show has had in the place that felt like true group projects.

I think Ashley Padilla has an incredibly bright future. She’s only thirty-three and despite these sketch numbers, feels like the show’s most present star. We don’t need to cry any tears for her. Instead, we should celebrate the fact that SNL is finding a way to let her shine in big moments, while also elevating other talented Not Ready For Primetime Players including several who just missed the cutoff for the numbers above like Jeremy Culhane (20), Andrew Dismukes (18), Marcello Hernández (18) and Veronika Slowikowska (18).

SNL is in the middle of a short break, but it’ll return after the holiday weekend with a new episode guest hosted by Amanda Seyfried. Expect to see some great moments from Ashley Padilla, as per usual, but also, expect to see a lot of great moments from her co-stars too.