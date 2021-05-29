Upcoming Hallmark Movies: Full List Of New Titles And Premiere Dates

If you need a heart-warming, romantic story, there are a few places you can turn where you'll be able to find the content you like. But, none of those places are quite as dedicated to bringing fans light, fun romantic fare which will be sure to bring a smile to the faces of viewers like the Hallmark Channel. While the network is very well known for its dozens of made-for-TV Christmas movies, which have aired new every holiday season for the past nearly 12 years, the popularity of these stories grows all of the time, and the channel began branching out to create new Hallmark movies built around seasonal themes, which debut on a yearly basis.

These themed romances have included premiere dates for weekly debuts, with every Hallmark fan knowing to check the channel on Saturday nights to see what brand new film they'll be treated to. Theme film events include Winterfest, Countdown to Valentine's, Spring Fling, Countdown to Summer, Summer Nights, June Wedding, as well as Fall Harvest, which has led into Countdown to Christmas yearly since 2015.

Basically, I'm saying that there are a lot of new movies which come to the Hallmark Channel every year, and if you count these films as some of the best romantic comedies, you could probably use a handy list of all the new movies, which of your returning favorites will be starring in them and when they'll debut on the network, and we have that for you right here!

Now, one relatively minor caveat is that while Hallmark tends to release basic information on its new movies several weeks in advance, we'll likely have to wait until much closer to the premiere for finalized info on exact air dates, and that is especially true with Hallmark Christmas movies. Now, without further ado, let's get into the list of upcoming Hallmark movies, which do include many of the new Countdown to Christmas movies!

Taking The Reins - Saturday, September 25, 9 p.m. EST

Starring: Nikki DeLoach and Scott Porter

When a writer heads back to her family's ranch in order to pen an article about the passion she has for horses, she ends up figuring out exactly what ended her marriage, and why she's held her desire to ride horses at bay, having gone years without riding.

Nikki DeLoach will be very familiar to Hallmark fans, as the actress, who got her start in 1993, has been in a number of movies for the network, including Christmas Land, The Perfect Catch, Love to the Rescue, Two Turtle Doves, and Sweet Autumn. DeLoach has also been in a number of TV shows, like CSI: NY, Without a Trace, Days of Our Lives, Criminal Minds, Castle, Mad Men, Grey's Anatomy, and 9-1-1. Scott Porter will largely be known for his work on Ginny & Georgia, Friday Night Lights, The Good Wife, and Hart of Dixie, but he's also appeared on Scorpion, Rosewood, Why Women Kill, Charmed, and Lucifer, along with voicing a number of animated series characters.

Love Strikes Twice - Saturday, October 2, 9 p.m. EST

Starring: Katie Findlay and Wyatt Nash

This movie will focus on workaholic lawyer Maggie (Findlay), who's started to have trouble in her marriage. When she wishes for a chance to do her life over, she magically awakens a decade and a half in the past, and now has to face the choice of whether she should stay with her husband, Josh (Nash), or choose to live life with her college boyfriend, Rick.

Katie Findlay will be recognizable to many TV lovers for her roles in several shows over the years. Findlay has had major roles in The Killing, The Carrie Diaries, How to Get Away with Murder, Man Seeking Woman, Lost Generation, Nancy Drew, and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, along with turns on The Magicians, Fringe, Psych, Stargate Universe, and The Twilight Zone. Wyatt Nash will mostly be known for his time playing Charles on Riverdale, and Kurt on Dear White People, but he's also appeared in GLOW, Hawaii Five-0, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and had a small part in the film Ford v Ferrari.

South Beach Love - Saturday, October 9, 9 p.m. EST

Starring: Taylor Cole and William Levy

The story, from New York Times Bestselling author Caridad Piñeiro, focuses on rival quinceañeras, "glorious Cuban cooking, friendship, family ties," and, of course, romance.

Hallmark viewers will know Taylor Cole quite well, as she's starred in many movies for the channel, including the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film series, Ruby Herring Mysteries, and several of the more romantic options, like the One Winter Weekend franchise, My Summer Prince, Christmas in Homestead, Christmas Festival of Ice, The Art of Us, Falling for You, and Unlocking Christmas. Cole has also been seen in The Originals, Salvation, Heroes, The Event, CSI: Miami, The Glades, Supernatural, and Ballers. William Levy was already known to Latin American audiences for his work on a number of Spanish-language shows like Acorralada, and Don't Mess with an Angel,but his appearance in Jennifer Lopez's I'm Into You music video in 2011 opened up even more opportunities. Levy has been in Single Ladies, The Single Moms Club, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Girls Trip, and Star.

Advice To Love By - Saturday, October 16, 9 p.m. EST

Starring: Erinn Westbrook and Brooks Darnell

After an author who gives potentially questionable love advice meets a columnist who specializes in writing about dating, they both find themselves with an attraction that begins to turn into something more. When each of them start to use their own specialized strategies to get closer to the other, they might soon find out that they've actually, finally, met their match.

Erinn Westbrook will be known for playing Tabitha Tate on Riverdale, Adaku on The Resident, Magnolia on Insatiable, and Klara on How to Be a Vampire. Westbrook has also been seen in Glee, Awkward, Mr. Box Office, Jane the Virgin, Twisted, Supernatural, NCIS, The Night Shift and Legacies. Brooks Darnell starred in Hallmark's A Winter Getaway and A Christmas Miracle, but has also starred in The Young and The Restless, and appeared in Shadowhunters, The New Edition Story, and Breakout Kings.

You, Me & The Christmas Trees - Friday, October 22, 8 p.m. EST

Starring: Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres, and Jason Hervey

Connecticut's resident evergreen tree expert, Olivia (McKellar), agrees to help fir farmer Jack (Ayres) with his crop days before Christmas. Fourth generations farmer Jack is unsure what mysterious illness has befallen his trees, but his family's 100 year old business is now at risk as the Christmas crop begins to die. But, while Olivia extends her stay in town to help Jack root out the issue, they find themselves beginning to develop feelings for one another that go beyond their working relationship.

Danica McKellar will be known to many from her long tenure in Hollywood, especially her time on The Wonder Years from 1988-1993 as Winnie Cooper, and her many other Hallmark movies like Christmas She Wrote and Christmas at Grand Valley. Benjamin Ayres is recognizable from shows like Suits and Burden of Truth, plus Hallmark films like Cranberry Christmas and Falling for Vermont. Jason Hervey was also a member of The Wonder Years cast, playing Wayne Arnold for its run.

Boyfriends of Christmas Past - Saturday, October 23, 8 p.m. EST

Starring: Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ablack, and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

Marketing executive Lauren (Kim) is visited by the ghosts of four ex-boyfriends in the lead up to Christmas. She has to learn to open her heart to love, or risk losing her best friend, Nate (Ablack) forever.

Catherine Haena Kim will be familiar to fans of shows like Good Trouble, FBI, and Ballers, where she's had recurring roles, while Raymond Ablack was in Ginny & Georgia as Joe, most recently, and has also appeared in Nurses and starred on Degrassi: The Next Generation as Sav. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee is best known for his role as Appa on Kim's Convenience, but has also appeared in The Mandalorian and the Hallmark Christmas movie Heart of the Holidays.

The Santa Stakeout - Sunday, October 24, 8 p.m. EST

Starring: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Paul Campbell, and Joe Pantoliano

Police detective Tanya (Mowry-Housley) is reluctantly partnered with co-worker Ryan (Campbell) to go undercover as newlyweds in the hope of solving a string of heists happening at high-profile holiday parties in their community, moving next door to Mr. Miller (Pantoliano), who's their main suspect. As the duo take part in holiday events to try to solve the case, they grow closer to their cover story becoming a reality.

Tamera Mowry-Housley is beloved from her time on Sister, Sister and as a co-host on the talk show The Real, as well as her work in projects like The Hot Chick, Twitches, Strong Medicine, and the Hallmark movie Christmas Comes Twice. Paul Campbell will be recognizable for his many appearances in Hallmark fare, such as Christmas by Starlight, and Holiday Hearts, though he's also known for playing Billy Keikeya on Battlestar Galactica. Joe Pantoliano has been in many popular movies and shows over the years, including The Sopranos, The Matrix, and the Bad Boys franchise.

Christmas in Harmony - Friday, October 29, 8 p.m. EST

Starring: Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, Michelle Williams, and Basil Wallace

Harmony (Murray) is tricked into auditioning for the holiday chorus and realizes it's being directed by her ex-boyfriend. By Christmas Eve, they could be much more than exes.

Ashleigh Murray is probably best known for her time playing Josie McCoy on Riverdale and Katy Keene, while Luke James is familiar for his time on Fox's Star, and Showtime's The Chi, and for playing Sean Combs in Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. Loretta Devine is famous for her work in Waiting to Exhale, Crash, Boston Public, Being Mary Jane, Supernatural, Grey's Anatomy, The Carmichael Show and well over 100 other TV shows and movies. Michelle Williams is best known for her time in musical sensation Destiny's Child, but also competed on The Masked Singer in 2019 and appeared in American Soul that same year to portray Diana Ross. Basil Wallace has lent his talents to shows like NCIS: Los Angeles, Burn Notice, The West Wing, and CSI.

Be sure to bookmark this list so you can check back regularly and get all of the updated info on what new Hallmark movies will be coming our way over the next few months, as we'll be adding details on upcoming projects as soon as they're announced!