Ashley Padilla's (Fart Noise) Take On Lorne Michaels And Working At SNL Is More Sincere Than I Would Have Expected

Since joining the Saturday Night Live cast in 2024, Ashley Padilla has made quite a name for herself. She was the most-used cast member in Season 51 despite only being a featured player, and as she makes her debut as a repertory player for Season 52, fans can expect to see even more of Padilla. Ahead of the new season on the 2026 TV schedule, she shared her take on Lorne Michaels and working at SNL that includes fart noises and sincerity.

Padilla joined former SNL cast member Amy Poehler on her Good Hang podcast, where they talked about their experiences on the show. This included Poehler wondering how Padilla’s relationship is with creator and producer Lorne Michaels. While Michaels may seem intimidating, Padilla admitted how much she admires him. And is still as grateful as ever for him giving her a job:

I just really, really admire him. I just think he's so smart, and I can't believe someone was put on this earth to give people like you and I [something to do].

Michaels has been with SNL for 46 of its 51 seasons, and while there are constantly rumors about his retirement, he obviously still cares about the show and the cast after all these years. It takes a lot to run such a big show, and he’s still advising to cast members because he’s certainly seen it all. I love that even as a boss, Michaels is still there for his cast, and Padilla still can’t believe it.

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She also can’t believe that her job is to be funny. Of course, plenty of comedians have made it their full-time job and that’s what SNL is. And obviously, a lot more goes into the show than just doing the sketches, between the long and late hours of writing and rehearsing. Padilla and Poehler both find it amusing that this is what they’re doing with their lives when other people have completely different jobs, and the fart noises really complete the conversation:

I don't know if you think this, but like being funny is so insane… There are really important jobs in the world, and then we're just like [fart noise] jealous?

Being funny isn’t all it’s cracked up to be sometimes. She has to live up to all these great comedians who came before her and her fellow castmates, but if she didn’t have what it takes, Michaels wouldn’t have taken a chance on her. Even with the laughs and fart noises, Padilla is being sincere. It just sounds like she’s still trying to come to terms with the way her life is going, in a good way.

Ashley Padilla is definitely one of my favorites on Saturday Night Live, and I cannot wait to see what she has in store for Season 52. Luckily, fans won’t have to wait too much longer. The season premiere, hosted by NBA champion Jalen Brunson, is airing this Saturday on NBC, streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.