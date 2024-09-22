After Cedar Point Surprised Fans With Look At Intense New Rollercoaster, The Fans Are Saying The Thing I Deeply Feel In My Bones

As theme parks like Universal Studios and Walt Disney World plan upcoming attractions for visitors, Cedar Point has been looking to offer some massive thrills as well. That’s especially evident right now, considering the announcement that the park just made. At the end of the week, the Ohio-based amusement park surprised fans with a look at an intense new rollercoaster. While some may be thrilled by the forthcoming attraction, others took to social media to say what I deeply feel in my bones.

Cedar Point unveiled a conceptual look at Siren’s Curse, which is set to officially open in the summer of 2025. Inspired by the “legend and lore of mysterious creatures living beneath the surface of Lake Erie,” per People , it’s billed as the “tallest, fastest and longest ‘tilt’ roller coaster in North America.”

Riders will make their way up a Lake Erie shipping crane tower that’s 160 ft. tall, while creepy sounds play, before stopping at a broken piece of track and being tilted 90 degrees. If you think this all sounds wild, check out the virtual concept video below to get a true taste of what’s to come:

NEW in 2025 - Siren's Curse! - YouTube Watch On

So I’m someone who does enjoy a good rollercoaster here and there, having had great experiences with Universal Orlando’s The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Busch Gardens’ Williamsburg’s Loch Ness Monster and more. However, Siren’s Curse appears to be a different kind of beast altogether. I’m not so sure how I’d feel about not only being suspended in the air but being titled as well – and I’m not the only one with reservations. One person took to X to pose a question that I was pondering myself:

what could possibly go wrong here pic.twitter.com/f1f6SOKxrBSeptember 19, 2024

Another fan commented under the video that Cedar Point posted to the aforementioned platform. The user, @scoot1105 , admitted that the ride does look thrilling. However, they also added another very honest point:

YOU GOT TO BE KIDDING ME!! Looks fun, but ain’t no way and no how am I getting on that!! I like my life too much for all that!!😂😂😂

Also adding their voice to the chorus was @birkshnart , who simply shared a one-word response. You can see what they said below:

Nope

Some may have been under the impression that a runaway camel may have been the wildest development involving Cedar Point this year, but not so. In fairness, the park, which changed its rollercoaster safety rules in regard to “loose articles” this year, does know how to thrill fans. Nevertheless, many of them also took to Facebook to share thoughts on Siren’s Curse, and you can see some of those reactions below:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What in the Final Destination??? - Jessica Bellamy

Absolutely not! Lol that looks even more terrifying than anything. [Twisting] the tracks to align, trusting the brakes to keep you from flying off while it’s tilting. I got trust issues - Corinne Blackstone

No hell no, you had be till I saw that track move down. - Dale Edward Sacksteder II

No thank you, I stay with my train 🚂 rides - Lucas Keilman

More on Rollercoasters (Image credit: Universal Pictures) Universal Studios Hollywood's Fast And Furious Roller Coaster Has Revealed The Perfect Name, But There's One Piece Of Frustrating News

This isn’t the first time the Cedar Fair-owned park has made headlines for coaster-related news this year. Back in May, Top Thrill 2 was closed shortly after it began operation due to a technical issue. That ride was already controversial due to a situation that occurred in August 2021. At that time, a piece of metal became dislodged from the coaster (which was then called Top Thrill Dragster) and hit a guest on the head.

But, all in all, it’s hard to deny just how unique Siren’s Curse is, and the concept is quite ambitious. Despite the social media comments featured above, I’d expect plenty of folks to get in line and get on the ride when it opens next year. As of right now, I’m not so sure I’ll be one of the many brave enough to do so, but that could definitely change in time. Here’s hoping construction on the coaster proceeds as planned!