Universal Horror Unleashed's Vegas Location Hasn't Opened Yet, But Another One Is Already On The Way

Universal Destinations & Experiences can’t stop, won’t stop expanding its themed entertainment offerings not only in the United States, but around the world. This year has already seen the successful opening of Epic Universe, a state-of-the-art new theme park at Universal Orlando Resort. Two more theme parks are already in different stages of development, with Universal Kids Resort currently under construction in Texas, and a U.K. Universal Studios park approved for development and expected to open in 2031.

But even that’s not all. In just about two months, we’ll see the opening of Universal Horror Unleashed. The brand-new experience will bring a permanent version of the theme park’s popular Halloween Horror Nights event to Las Vegas. Universal seems quite certain it will be a hit, as a second Horror Unleashed location was just announced for the Midwest.

Universal Horror Unleashed Is Coming To Chicago

Universal Destinations & Experiences says a second Universal Horror Unleashed location is now slated for Chicago, Illinois. The building will be located at Chicago Avenue at the former Tribune Distribution Center. No opening date was given for the new location, but the first Horror Unleashed was announced in January 2023, and will open on August 14, 2025. If we give the new location a similar timeline, we’re looking at an opening in late 2027 or early 2028.

Clearly if Universal is ready to commit to a second Horror Unleashed location before the first one has even opened, the company must be pretty confident that the first one will be a hit. There’s little reason to doubt that Halloween Horror Nights is the marquee event at Universal Studios Hollywood and Florida. People love what Universal has been able to do to create terrifying themed attractions. For many, the only thing bad about HHN is that it ends.

With Universal Horror Unleashed, guests will be able to experience the thrills and chills any time. The Vegas location will open with houses dedicated to Universal Monsters, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Exorcist: Believer and the popular original concept Scarecrow: The Reaping. The houses are designed to be replaceable over time, so even if the Chicago location opens with houses identical to Las Vegas, which honestly seems unlikely, they may have changed somewhat by the time it’s ready to open.

Universal’s Fast Expansion Is Great News For the Themed Entertainment Industry

I’m not a particularly big horror fan personally, so Horror Unleashed isn’t really my bag. That said, I’m incredibly excited that Universal Horror Unleashed is already expanding. Seeing Universal expand its global footprint so quickly means more people will have access to high quality-themed entertainment, which could, in turn, lead to competition, more options and more locations.

Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas will be part of Area15, a massive themed entertainment venue which is home to offerings as diverse as Meow Wolf’s mind-bending Omega Mart and the excellent John Wick Experience, which puts you in the world of Keanu Reeves’ perfect assassin.

Earlier this year, Universal Studios ran its first Fan Fest Nights, an event similar in structure to Halloween Horror Nights, but using non-horror IP, like Star Trek, Back to the Future and Dungeons & Dragons. I wonder if Horror Unleashed continues to be successful, similar locations not based on horror are also possible.

With two locations down, and a lot of the country, never mind the world, left, will there will be even more Universal Horror Unleashed locations built? We'll have to wait and see.