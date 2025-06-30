A Lot Of Fans Made The Same Comment After Two Disney Parkgoers Got Off The Pirates Of The Caribbean Boat To Chill With The Animatronics

What do rowdy ride lovers and Johnny Depp have in common; besides looking forward to everything new at Disneyland? For the purposes of the following discussion, the answer is that they’re both trying to get back into the world of Pirates of the Caribbean. While Depp’s rumored “negotiations” cannot be confirmed or denied, a recent Disneyland visitor was caught on video climbing into the set of the legacy attraction.

Having seen the video myself, I have to agree with the same sentiment that commenters have been throwing into the comments section of this post. I mean, how do you not get a lifetime Disneyland ban after jumping ship and mixing it up with animatronics that debuted in 1967? That’s exactly what happened in a TikTok video that made the rounds.

Don’t worry, because as you’ll see in the footage included below, a Disney Cast Member actually escorted this person away before they could do any damage:

From where I’m standing, this Pirates-flavored incident is definitely worse than when a guest swam in Epcot’s World Showcase lagoon , but isn’t as bad as any of the many physical brawls at Walt Disney World or any other Disney park. That doesn’t mean there shouldn’t be some sort of consequences though, which means it’s time to cue the upset fans calling for that ban through this sampling of comments:

“Wtf, there’s a lifetime ban!” - @reebles79

“Goodbye Disney properties for the rest of their days” - @just_steferz

“Why do people spend so much money to ruin not only the experience for others but then also get a lifetime ban from Disney?” - @kellyandrews01

“I’m starting to believe lifetime bans don’t exist anymore because why is this happening more and more?” - @sassytinaaa

“And that’s how you never get to go to Disney ever again” - @navscoleod

Theme park fans aren’t always as uniform in their responses as these cries for banning the Pirates of the Caribbean thrill seekers you witnessed. In fact, the first thing that comes to mind is how last summer’s D23 Expo used Horizons as its park panel’s branding, which left fans feeling a certain way. (You do not toy with people's feelings on Disney attractions we wish still existed. You just don't!)

I guess now we can add climbing into legacy attractions to that list as well, which is funny considering Horizon’s own history of that same sort of behavior. At least no one was hurt during this trip into battle on the high seas. After all, when Pirates of the Caribbean breaks down, the pirates don’t eat the tourists.

Though I’m sure some Disneyland security professionals were hungry to give these unnamed parties a reading from Uncle Walt’s Riot Act, and rightfully so. Not only are fans inconvenienced when this happens, but the potential for unintended danger and injury are always present.