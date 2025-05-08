I Totally See Why Universal Is Adding Year Round Horror Experiences, But I Did Not See This One Specific Request Coming

Without a doubt, the in-development theme park Universal Horror Unleashed will be a must-explore destination for fans of all things macabre and larger-than-life, which obviously makes it a perfect fit for Las Vegas. Despite the genre’s fringeness, horror is arguably more popular and relevant than ever, which is key to why Universal’s creative execs are keen on permanently doubling down beyond its annual Halloween Horror Nights extravaganza, which we love to visit.

Why Universal's Year-Round Horror Attraction Makes Total Sense, According To One Exec

Universal is arguably the most logical company to house such a large-scale love letter to freaks and frights, as the studio delivered arguably the most iconic cinematic interpretations of Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster, the Wolf Man and more. When addressing the question of why people will travel from all corners of the country and globe specifically to get scared, Universal’s chief creative officer Brian Robinson put it plainly:

Monsters are outcasts. Many people see themselves in that story.

As Disney continues to push for all-encompassing family-friendly fare, where many park goers are seeing themselves as fairy tale princesses, Universal's bosses are tapped into fandom's darker side, with fans who may relate more to the Beast than Belle's beauty. Not that I'm — [ROAR!] — speaking from experience or anything.

Given the relatability of said monsters, Universal Horror Unleashed won't just be focused on an endless stream of rapid jump-scares when it opens on August 14. Rather, the developers and designers are aware that fans seek to live and exist in these kinds of immersive environments. Which is why everything outside the key attractions will be just as on-theme as everything inside, and why there will be low-scare treats like behind-the-scenes tours devoted entirely to monster makeup, as well as "lights-on" times where younger horror fans can take part without too much intensity.

When it opens, Universal Horror Unleashed will feature four marquee haunted houses: "Universal Monsters," the expansive return of "Scarecrow: The Reaping," "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" and "The Exorcist: Believer," and will also feature a bar and entertainment hub themed to Universal's Halloween staple Jack the Clown. But could it one day have a wedding chapel?

The Fan Request I Somehow Didn't Expect For The Horror Attraction

Okay, so I don't readily expect for Universal to lay down a foundation for anything quite so romantic as a wedding chapel, but that doesn't mean fans aren't already thinking about tying the knot within the park's stylized walls. Something about clowns and blood just screams matrimony, I guess.

Brian Robinson shared this fun detail, which I have to imagine has only grown in number since he said it:

We’ve already had three inquiries about weddings.

Traveling through any theme park in a fancy wedding dress (or bridesmaid's gown, etc.) would be terrifying all on its own, but I suppose more nuanced wardrobe planning could help stave off ruining any family heirlooms.

I can only hope that Universal Horror Unleashed will be a destination where only the unexpected should be expected, and we're expecting Disney execs to start taking notes, considering Universal has already started promoting more Christmas-themed plans on top of the top-tier Fan Fest Night, geared to non-horror attractions. And that's not counting plans to expand the mini-park idea into other metro cities should the Las Vegas experiement work out.

Be one of the first to find out whether it's worth all the hype and wedding planning when Universal Horror Unleashed opens in August.