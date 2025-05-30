My Favorite Ride At Islands Of Adventure Is Making A Major Change, And It’s One I Can Fully Get Behind

The eyes of the theme park world are on Universal Orlando Resort right now following the grand opening of Epic Universe. The brand-new theme park is an incredible achievement, and Universal deserves all the accolades it’s receiving. Having said that, the newest addition to the resort, on one of the park’s “old” rides, might honestly have me even more excited than the new theme park.

I’m not even a massive Harry Potter fan, but I’d be lying if I said the franchise didn’t translate into some absolutely incredible theme park attractions. The best ride at Epic Universe is Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, and before Epic Universe opened, the best ride at all of Universal Orlando Resort was Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. The only thing the attraction has been missing is an easy way to get on it, but now that’s been fixed, as the ride has finally been added to the Universal Express Pass.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure Is Now Part Of Express Pass

Express Pass is Universal’s line-skipping option, available for an added fee. It’s used on the majority of the resort’s most popular attractions. Many of the big rides at Epic Universe were built with it in mind, as was Islands of Adventure’s other major roller coaster, the Jurassic World Velocicoaster. However, Hagrid’s opened without Express Pass, meaning that even if you were willing to throw money at the problem, there was no way to avoid long lines. The ride has been open for nearly six years.

This resulted in Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure routinely having the longest line at all of Universal Orlando Resort. While some think Velocicoaster is the best Islands of Adventure coaster, I've always loved Hagrid's and its more creative design. While it’s been my favorite at the resort, I haven’t ridden it nearly as often as I would like simply because I often didn’t have the time to wait in the line.

Express Pass Follows The Addition Of A Single Rider Line

The Express Pass addition follows the addition of a single rider line, which, while it isn’t always open, also adds to the number of options for guests that can potentially reduce the wait for one of Universal's best attractions. It will almost certainly remain one of the most in-demand rides at the park, but the more options people have, the better.

While there’s an argument to be made, and some data to back it up, that line skipping options actually increase the wait for those in the standby line on a park-wide basis, this will certainly be an added benefit for those who drop the money on Express Pass. Its addition will likely get more people to spend the money on Express Pass, which is good news for Universal.