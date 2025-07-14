Wild Thread Shows The Crazy Difference Between Disneyland And Universal Prices, And My Jaw Is Dropping

We all know that theme parks are expensive. We also know that, while Universal theme parks certainly aren’t inexpensive, Disney theme parks are going to set you back quite a bit more. That said, I’ve never seen the difference in pricing in quite so stark terms as a recent social media post that went viral, which shows just how much more expensive Disneyland is than Universal Studios Hollywood.

Both Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood have ticket offers available this summer at Costco stores. A post on Threads that has blown up shows just how they compare. The Disneyland offer is only for a 3-day ticket, while the Universal deal is for a Season Pass, and yet, the Disneyland ticket is significantly more expensive.

(Image credit: Threads)

The prices alone are enough to make you swallow your tongue and be sure that nobody has stolen your wallet. The Disneyland ticket is almost three times that of the Universal Pass. We knew Disneyland was expensive, but seriously?

Disney Parks pricing has been rising at a pretty incredible rate in recent years. We see annual increases like clockwork. Wall Street analysts have suggested Disney Parks pricing is out of hand, and even Disney CEO Bob Iger has admitted price hikes in the past were too aggressive, but none of that has stopped the increases from happening.

Comparing Disneyland Resort And Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios is much smaller than Disneyland Resort, so at the end of the day you fully expect it to be a cheaper ticket than Disneyland. But seeing a season pass be that much cheaper than three days at Disneyland is going to make anybody considering a theme park vacation wonder just what in the world is going on.

Of course, there are a few details that should be pointed out. As you might notice, the Universal Pass mentions “over 180 days” of fun, because there are significant blackout dates on the pass being offered. An actual USH pass with no blackout dates goes for about $600 right now.

Still, a $600 annual pass looks pretty affordable compared to a $450 pass for 3 days at Disneyland. However, it should also be said that the Disneyland ticket includes a dining card and the line skipping Lightning Lane Multi-Pass, perks not included in the Universal pass. More importantly, includes Park Hopper access, because the Disneyland ticket isn’t for a single theme park, as the Universal pass is, but for two, Disneyland and the underrated gem Disney California Adventure.

Both Tickets Are Honestly Good Deals

While these details may make the price discrepancy less stark, there’s no argument that Disneyland is significantly more expensive. The ultimate question is whether either ticket is “worth it” in the eyes of potential guests. And to be fair, compared to standard ticket prices, both deals are absolutely worth it.

The Universal Season Pass at Costco is $10 cheaper than the standard “California Neighbor” pass offered by the park, and the one at Costco has about 30 more available dates, Everything that the Disneyland Costco deal is offering would cost you somewhere around $650 at standard pricing, so that’s a pretty solid savings.

With a major Disneyland expansion getting underway, we can be sure that prices will only continue to increase. Of course, Universal Studios Hollywood is also getting a new attraction in the Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster. It should be pointed out that the Universal Season Pass at Costco expires next April. The new coaster doesn't have an opening date yet, so it's unclear if the pass might get you a ride on the park's newest attraction.