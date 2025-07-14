One Rule I Had No Idea The Kardashians Followed Related To Their Hulu Series

For the better part of 20 years, the world has been keeping up with Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family on their reality shows. That means all of the hijinks, hookups and pranks that she, Khloé and Kourtney pulled in their young adult years remain available for anyone to relive at any point — even their kids. To that end it seems like the siblings all follow one rule regarding The Kardashians, and I had no idea.

All 20 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians can be streamed with a Peacock subscription, and the first six of The Kardashians are available with a Hulu subscription (Season 7 is expected to hit the 2025 TV schedule this fall). So how do they explain the possibly inappropriate actions of their young adulthood? It turns out they don’t.

What The Kardashians And Jenners Have Said About Not Letting Their Kids Watch Their Reality Show

It seems most of the siblings have rules against their kids watching the family’s reality shows. Khloé Kardashian even told Jay Shetty on his On Purpose podcast that True and Tatum don’t even know they’re famous:

The Good American boss also said at one point that she had an age in mind for when it might be OK for now-7-year-old True to look back at her mom’s KUWTK days, telling Marie Claire:

My child will be 13 when they watch their first episode of KUWTK.

Perhaps Khloé is learning from the experiences of her older sister Kourtney, who told Cosmo that her children weren’t technically allowed to watch their shows, because when they did, it inspired some awkward questions. She said:

They've seen some of it, but no. I was in the shower, he [Mason] woke up, and it happened to be on. He was like, 'Who is Blac Chyna? And Kiki [Kim] showed Larsa [Pippen] her vagina!' I was like, this is why they don't watch the show. Some of the content is just not appropriate.

Scott Disick, the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three oldest kids, even discussed the topic with Kim on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (via Refinery 29). He acknowledged that their children were likely going to want to watch the show because it was part of their past, and he said it was going to happen “without us or with us.” Kim responded:

I’m really hesitant just because me personally, I’m going to have to explain a lot.

I guess that’s one downside to contributing to some of the most iconic reality TV moments ever.

Travis Scott weighed in on the issue as well regarding his two kids with Kylie Jenner. Rather than address their reality shows, though, he seemed to be against Stormi and Aire being in front of screens in general, telling Rolling Stone:

Today's kids are on iPads. There's so much technology, they don't play outside anymore. That's why, with Stormi — no TV.

The sentiment is at least respectable, but realistically, is the Kardashian-Jenners’ rule even enforceable?

The Next Generation Of Kardashians Is Likely Breaking This Rule

There’s no doubt that the famous family members had an easier time shielding their children from their fame when they were young — Kylie Jenner, for instance, probably didn’t have anything to worry about when she let 2-year-old Stormi tune into Keeping Up with the Kardashians — but is it realistic to think the kids aren’t seeing the memes or hearing things from their friends?

Kourtney Kardashian’s older children have been on the show all of their lives — their births were even shown — so there’s no way that 15-year-old Mason and 12-year-old Penelope aren’t in the know about at least some of the drama that went down between their parents. Even 10-year-old Reign has been made to address rumors that Justin Bieber is his biological father, which basically proves Scott Disick’s point to Kim that it’s all going to come out one way or another.

Speaking of Kim Kardashian, while she’s taken steps to protect her four children from hearing about Kanye West’s controversial behavior, is it any surprise that their oldest daughter North is aware enough of her mom’s reality TV past to recreate her best moments on TikTok?

Fans of The Kardashians are awaiting news on the upcoming seventh season, so keep your eye out for a premiere date, and I guess we can assume that Kris Jenner’s 13 grandchildren will not be tuning in.