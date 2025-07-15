Jason Statham Shows Incredible Stunt Prowess At 57 By Diving Off A Yacht, And Vin Diesel And Ludacris Have Thoughts

Everyone in the world knows Jason Statham as an action star leading films like Crank, The Meg and The Beekeeper in addition to his part within the Fast And Furious franchise... but did you know that he has a serious background as a diver? Years before his breakout in Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels and even before his modeling career (yes, he had a modeling career), Statham spent a dozen years on Britain's National Swimming Squad and competed in multiple events in the 1990 Commonwealth Games.

Knowing this, it's weirdly not at all surprising to see photos of the actor performing some extreme dives off of a yacht in a new Instagram post filled with vacation pictures – but one nonetheless has to appreciate the love shared in the comments section by some of his Fast & Furious castmates. Check out the gallery of photos below:

A post shared by Jason Statham (@jasonstatham)

If you didn't know about Jason Statham's history as a legit diver, you probably could have figured out that he has some kind of background in the sport from that first photo. The guy might be decades removed from his heyday in the pool, but that shot demonstrates the form of an Olympian (and kudos to the uncredited photographer!).

As for the reactions... I think you can also probably guess what Vin Diesel had to say about this collection of vacation photos. The actor doesn't comment on Jason Statham's diving prowess or skills while operating a jet ski. Instead, he focuses on who his co-star is hanging out with and cites what he has long said (and oft-repeated) is the core theme of the Fast & Furious franchise:

Family…

Perfectly on brand.

Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, on the other hand, left a comment suggesting that he is well aware of Jason Statham's background as an athlete and complemented his maintained skills with three words of adulation and a pair of knowing emojis:

Still got it 🏊‍♂️ 🫡

It's fun to see Jason Statham, Vin Diesel and Ludacris interacting on social media... but when will we get to see Deckard Shaw, Dominic Torretto, or Tej Parker back together again? That question doesn't have a firm answer quite yet, but at the very least we do now have a release window for Fast X: Part 2 / Fast And Furious 11. At the end of last month, Diesel attended an event in Southern California and told the audience gathered there that Universal Pictures is targeting an April 2027 release date – meaning that production will likely begin at the end of next year or the start of 2026.

Director Louis Leterrier is back in the director's chair after helming Fast X, and Diesel has made three promises about the sequel: the action will return to Los Angeles, the story will return to be about car culture, and Dom will have an on-screen reunion with Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker's character, who has not appeared in a Fast & Furious movie since Walker's death during the production of Furious 7). The film will also need to provide a conclusion to the many cliffhangers in the previous chapter, including the return of Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbes; the resurrection of Gal Gadot's Gisele Yashar; the fate of the flight that had Tej, Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Han (Sung Kang), and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) on board; and the peril faced by Dom and his son below a breaking dam.

Stay tuned for more updates about the project here on CinemaBlend, and check out our Upcoming Action Movie guide to learn about all of the ass-kicking projects on the horizon.