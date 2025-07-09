Universal's Halloween Horror Nights Is Reportedly Partnering With The WWE, And I Have My Reasons Why Bray Wyatt Should Be Honored With An Attraction

Just when it seemed like the WWE couldn't branch out any further, it looks like superstars are headed to a space I would've never guessed: theme parks. Rumors are abound that the company is joining up with Universal Parks for its Halloween Horror Nights 2025. Now, as I start thinking about what that kind of partnership could entail, I've come to the conclusion that they should use this potential opportunity to honor the late Bray Wyatt.

The news about the partnership between Universal and WWE comes from Fightful Select, which reported that talks about this collaboration have been ongoing for the past year (via WrestlingInc.com). The wrestling organization is expected to have a presence at the event when it kicks off in late August, and I think it would be a no-brainer to have it heavily themed to Wyatt's career for a couple of reasons.

Bray Wyatt Is The Scariest Modern Wrestler In WWE History, And Has Plenty Of Interesting Lore

Before his untimely and sudden passing, Bray Wyatt was the official "boogeyman" of sorts for the WWE roster. He was charismatic and skilled enough in the ring to hold a top spot near the main event scene for years, and he captivated audiences with not one, but two distinctly different personas.

Whether Universal and WWE would decide to highlight the "Man In The Woods," a backcountry cult leader who had an obsession with the supernatural entity Sister Abigail, or "The Fiend," the concentrated rage and violence of Wyatt split between his happier, almost Pee-Wee Hermanesque self, there's no going wrong. Any and all of these would make for great a Horror Nights feature.

As a longtime wrestling fan, if you told me I had a chance to experience the insanity that was Bray Wyatt and John Cena's WrestleMania 36 match firsthand, I'd buy a ticket immediately. This kind of haunting chaos is why I'd much sooner see an attraction built around him rather than someone like Undertaker, assuming, of course, his loved ones are ok with his likeness being used in such a way.

The Wyatt Sicks Can Appear At The Parks, Giving Them More Importance Outside Of The Ring

Another big perk of having A Bray Wyatt-centric attraction at Halloween Horror Nights is that it gives the Wyatt Sicks something to do. The faction, led by Wyatt's brother Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy), was created as a tribute to the wrestler, but the WWE has seemingly struggled to find storylines for them to participate in.

The faction is starting to ramp up once again with matches on SmackDown, and I think having them be part of the star attractions at Halloween Horror Nights would be a huge boost to their run.

I also like the idea of the Wyatt Sicks being mascots of sorts for the WWE's presence at Halloween Horror Nights, as it seems like Alexa Bliss is on her way to joining them. Bliss is a spectacular wrestler who played a big role in Bray Wyatt's late run, so it would only make sense to include her in on the fun as well.

Now, I don't necessarily expect these superstars to be taking weekends off and appearing in person at the parks on a regular basis, but if the Wyatt Sicks plus Bliss were involved, there's certainly a way for at least one of them to be present on select nights throughout the entirety of the run in August through early November. Halloween Horror Nights is already hyped enough in the theme park world, so I can only imagine what featuring a chance to meet a WWE superstar would do for ticket sales.

For now, we can only speculate and wait for official word from the WWE on whether it's partnering with Universal and what the plan is for Halloween Horror Nights. I'm excited to hear more details, and hopefully, some way for Wyatt to be honored, even if it's not completely centered around him.