A "spiritual sequel" to the 1992 horror film 'Candyman' that returns to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began.

Simu Liu in Shang-Chi bus fight

Marvel's Shang-Chi Has A Strong Second Weekend At The Box Office, Scoring A Big Win For Theaters

By Eric Eisenberg

Shang-Chi is still going strong in its second weekend at the box office.

Venom Is Coming To The Next Spider-Man Video Game, And He’ll Be Voiced By A Horror Icon

By Dirk Libbey

The next major Spider-Man game is bringing some classic villains and the perfect voice for one of them.

Awkwafina and Simu Liu as Katy and Shang-Chi looking happy in Shang-Chi And the Legend Of The Ten Rings

Shang-Chi Shatters A Big Record As The Marvel Blockbuster Dominates The Box Office In Its Opening Weekend

By Eric Eisenberg

Shang-Chi both won the weekend, and set an all-time box office record.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Candyman

Candyman: What The Fans Think About The New Horror Reboot

By Dirk Libbey

Did the new Candyman live up to the original in the eyes of the fans?

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Candyman

Candyman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II And Teyonah Parris Thank Fans After Nia DaCosta’s Movie Makes Box Office History

By Corey Chichizola

Candyman made film history after topping the box office, and the cast is feeling the love.

Yahya Abdul Mateen II in Candyman

Candyman Kills It At The Box Office With A Great Opening Weekend

By Eric Eisenberg

Candyman scared up some nice numbers at the box office this weekend.

Arthur Curry and Black Manta in Aquaman (2018)

Aquaman's Jason Momoa And Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Reunite To Celebrate Projects See And Candyman

By Adreon Patterson

Aquaman and Black Manta stopped fighting for a moment to promote their latest projects.

Vanessa Estelle Williams in Candyman

Original Candyman Star Vanessa Estelle Williams Explains How Nia DaCosta Helped Her Prepare For The Sequel

By Corey Chichizola

Candyman features the return of the iconic Vanessa Estelle Williams.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Candyman as Anthony McCoy

How Much Did Candyman Make On Opening Night?

By Sarah El-Mahmoud

Here's how the Jordan Peele-produced horror movie in theaters ahead of its first weekend.

Yahya Abdul Mateen as Anthony McCoy Candyman

Candyman Ending Explained: Who Said His Name At The End Of The Horror Spiritual Sequel

By Sarah El-Mahmoud

Let's reflect on what went down at the conclusion of the latest Candyman film.

