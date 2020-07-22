Candyman
A "spiritual sequel" to the 1992 horror film 'Candyman' that returns to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began.
Latest about Candyman
Marvel's Shang-Chi Has A Strong Second Weekend At The Box Office, Scoring A Big Win For Theaters
By Eric Eisenberg
Shang-Chi is still going strong in its second weekend at the box office.
Venom Is Coming To The Next Spider-Man Video Game, And He’ll Be Voiced By A Horror Icon
By Dirk Libbey
The next major Spider-Man game is bringing some classic villains and the perfect voice for one of them.
Shang-Chi Shatters A Big Record As The Marvel Blockbuster Dominates The Box Office In Its Opening Weekend
By Eric Eisenberg
Shang-Chi both won the weekend, and set an all-time box office record.
Candyman: What The Fans Think About The New Horror Reboot
By Dirk Libbey
Did the new Candyman live up to the original in the eyes of the fans?
Candyman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II And Teyonah Parris Thank Fans After Nia DaCosta’s Movie Makes Box Office History
By Corey Chichizola
Candyman made film history after topping the box office, and the cast is feeling the love.
Candyman Kills It At The Box Office With A Great Opening Weekend
By Eric Eisenberg
Candyman scared up some nice numbers at the box office this weekend.
Aquaman's Jason Momoa And Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Reunite To Celebrate Projects See And Candyman
By Adreon Patterson
Aquaman and Black Manta stopped fighting for a moment to promote their latest projects.
Original Candyman Star Vanessa Estelle Williams Explains How Nia DaCosta Helped Her Prepare For The Sequel
By Corey Chichizola
Candyman features the return of the iconic Vanessa Estelle Williams.
How Much Did Candyman Make On Opening Night?
By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Here's how the Jordan Peele-produced horror movie in theaters ahead of its first weekend.
