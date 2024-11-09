After Candyman Icon Tony Todd’s Death, His Co-Star Virginia Madsen Pays Tribute

The horror movie fandom lost an irreplaceable legend this week, as Tony Todd died at the age of 69. The actor, who was known for his booming voice and commanding presence, turned the titular character of the original Candyman into an enduring, chilling piece of cinema. As of right now, the horror community grieves the loss of the legendary star. His co-star from the aforementioned 1992 film, Virginia Madsen, reached out to share a heartfelt tribute.

Shortly after news broke that Tony Todd had passed away, Virginia Madsen, who earned an Oscar nomination for her own acting achievements, took to Instagram to share a video. The visibly emotional star shared her immediate response with her followers, expressing hers sorrow in a caption accompanying the post:

My beloved. May you rest in power sweet to the sweet in heaven. The great actor Tony Todd has left us and now is an angel. As he was in life. More later but I can’t right now. I love you.

The actress, who brought Helen Lyle to life in one of the best horror movies of the 90s , didn't hold back, as she grappled with losing her friend. And, as she mentioned above, she plans to share more on the loss of her screen partner.

Directed by Bernard Rose and adapted from Clive Barker’s The Forbidden, Candyman is revered in horror cinema, with Virginia Madsen playing the tenacious grad student Helen Lyle. Her character becomes trapped in the dark tale of a hook-wielding spirit (with Tony Todd hauntingly portrays the sinister slasher horror villain ) while exploring urban legends in a Chicago housing project. The Rock veteran’s nuanced, eerie performance brought terror and tragedy to the role, creating an unforgettable cinematic presence.

The late Lean on Me star passed away at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 6, per Variety . Although no specific cause of death was revealed, the confirmation left the film and horror communities reflecting on The Flash veteran actor’s prolific career via social media . After portraying the intense, heroin-addicted Sergeant Warren in Oliver Stone’s Platoon (1986), which won Best Picture at the Oscars, The Crow actor made a significant mark in horror by playing key black characters via various roles such, including Ben in the 1990 remake of Night of the Living Dead, a part originated by Duane Jones in George A. Romero’s 1968 classic.

Over the years, The Final Destination OG cast member ’s legacy grew beyond Candyman–who could forget him as the ominous funeral director in The Destination series–leading him to star in three of the franchise’s films and even make a cameo in Nia DaCosta’s 2021 Candyman reboot . Horror enthusiasts also remember him vividly as William Bludworth, cementing his place as one of the genre’s most beloved icons.

With the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine veteran’s passing, the horror world has lost a legendary performer and a treasured colleague and friend. Virginia Madsen’s moving tribute, which you can view below, shines a light on the man behind the horror icon. Her words remind us that beneath the menacing growl and iconic hook was a person brimming with warmth and kindness. The flood of heartfelt messages from industry peers and devoted fans underscores how much he was loved and admired.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by virginiamadsen (@virginiamadsen) A photo posted by on

Virginia Madsen's sentiments are truly sweet and signify how large a presence the world is now missing. The horror community—and the wider film world—will deeply miss him. It's so interesting, and amazing, that while Tony Todd's roles often embraced darkness, his true nature was a beacon of light.