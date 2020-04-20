Upcoming DC Movies: What's Next For Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, And More

Since 2008, Marvel Studios has built up their cinematic universe with some of the most popular movies being produced in Hollywood, and for much of that time DC Comics and Warner Bros. have doing everything in their power to create a franchise that exists on a similar level. We have been watching a new cinematic era for the brand play out going back to the release of Zack Snyder's Man of Steel in 2013, and while there have been certain ups and downs during that period, work is still being done. It’s not the original DC Extended Universe as anybody planned it, but there is still an interesting future waiting to unfold for Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and company.

So what are the upcoming DC movies that are going to help fans dive into this vast comic book world? Who are the filmmakers making the movies, and who will be starring? Well, we've organized all that information for you below, so read on to have your big questions answered!

The Suicide Squad – August 6, 2021

Although David Ayer's Suicide Squad was not exactly critically-acclaimed, the film was definitely still successful enough at the box office to warrant a sequel. And what's more, the DC Extended Universe has dipped into the Marvel Studios talent pool to help get the film made. After being fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 by Disney, it was revealed that Warner Bros. pursued James Gunn to write the script for The Suicide Squad, and after a long period of speculation he signed on to direct it as well.

The blockbuster will be titled The Suicide Squad, and it’s been said that it won’t really be a direct follow-up to Ayer’s movie, but instead will take the premise in a different direction while still featuring some of the same characters. Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, and Joel Kinnaman are all set to return as Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Amanda Waller, and Rick Flag, respectively, and the rest of the cast includes David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, John Cena as Peacemaker, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Flula Borg as Javelin, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Michael Rooker as Savant, and Mayling Ng as Mongal. Find out more about The Suicide Squad here.

The Batman – March 4, 2022

The Batman is a project that has certainly had more than its fair share of ups and downs. At one point this was to be a DC Extended Universe film directed by Ben Affleck and was goingto feature the titular hero going up against Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke. But that’s not at all the form in which the movie now exists. Instead, director Matt Reeves is now at the helm, and the franchise has decided to go in a totally new direction with the Caped Crusader, specifically by hiring Robert Pattinson to play the new big screen version of Bruce Wayne a.k.a. Batman for what can be described as an Elseworld story.

Details about what we can expect from the plot have been vague, but it’s been said that the film will feature Batman operating in his second year as the Dark Knight and it will specifically showcase his legendary detective skills unlike any previous big screen adventure for the character. Reeves has brought together a fantastic ensemble of actors for The Batman, as Pattinson will be joined in the cast by Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman; Paul Dano as The Riddler; Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon; John Turturro as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál; Andy Serkis as Alfred; and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. Find out more about The Batman here.

DC League Of Super Pets - May 20, 2022

DC has been releasing quality animated features for years on the home video market, but things haven’t gone spectacularly with big screen endeavors. The most recent example is Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, which, despite earning positive reviews, only managed to make a grand total of $52 million globally in the summer of 2018. The brand is still trying to make it work, though, which explains why a DC League Of Super Pets film is currently on the schedule for release in 2022.

Directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, the film will center on the notable furry friends of DC’s most popular heroes, and find them joining together for some kind of unspecified adventure. Obviously it won’t be connected to any of the other developing properties via continuity, but it still is an interesting title to be in the mix and keeping the slate diverse. Find out more about DC League Of Super Pets here.

Black Adam - July 29, 2022

Dwayne Johnson has been talking with Warner Bros. for years about playing Shazam villain Black Adam on the big screen, and the actor has spent a long time spreading news about plans for a Black Adam solo movie. Only now, however, does it look like the movie is actually finding some traction. Following up on the success of Shazam!, the supervillain-centric blockbuster is apparently moving forward, and it has Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra attached to make it.

Black Adam will detail the origins of the titular anti-hero/villain including his beginnings as a slave, and then will fast forward 5,000 years in the future to see him go toe-to-toe with the first big screen version of the Justice Society. Noah Centineo has been cast to play Atom Smasher, but it's also been confirmed that the blockbuster will include other members of the team including Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell). Originally the film was being planned as a 2021 release, but COVID-19-related production delays resulted in the film being temporarily taken off the schedule. Now it is on track to be the second DC live-action film released in 2022. Find out more about Black Adam here.

The Flash - November 4, 2022

Following his appearances in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Justice League, Ezra Miller's Barry Allen is expected next to be featured in his very own solo Flash film. Unfortunately, a lot of behind the scenes drama has let a lot of time lapse. Initially it was writer Seth Grahame-Smith who was set to make his directorial debut with the blockbuster, but then Warner Bros, handed the reins over to Rick Famuyiwa -- known for directing the indie hit Dope. Sadly, he left the movie several months after signing on, citing "creative differences." That led to Game Night duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein boarding... but now they are gone as well, and the film is now set to be made by IT's Andy Muschietti.

At long last, The Flash solo movie seems to have some real legs under it, and behind the scenes it's been doing some significant work. It has been confirmed that screenwriter Christina Hodson is essentially creating a special big screen version of Flashpoint, complete with time travel and alternate timelines. The blockbuster will feature not just one, but two different versions of Batman (played by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton), and the eponymous hero will be getting a brand new suit designed for him by the Caped Crusader. What's more, the film will also be introducing a brand new version of Supergirl, who will be played by Sasha Calle. Find out more about The Flash here.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom - December 16, 2022

There was a time when James Wan’s Aquaman looked like it was in serious trouble. It was not only the first DC movie scheduled for release after the disappointment that was Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but it was also going up against some serious box office competition in December 2018. And yet now the film currently exists as the highest grossing DC Comics adaptation of all time. Warner Bros. wasted no time arranging plans for a sequel, and currently Aquaman 2 a.k.a. Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom is on track to be released in December 2022.

The studio has not yet made many formal announcements about the follow-up, but James Wan appears to be returning to the director's chair for the sequel, we can assume that the story will follow Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry a.k.a. Aquaman as he navigates the tricky existence of an undersea king. Meanwhile, Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and Dr. Stephen Shin (Randall Park) will be making efforts to both uncover the secrets of Atlantis and also take its monarch down, while Patrick Wilson's Orm is set to return as well. Find out more about Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom here.

Shazam!: Fury Of The Gods - June 2, 2023

While not as big as some other blockbusters about costumed crusaders, David F. Sandberg’s Shazam! made a respectable amount of money in spring 2019, ultimately bringing in $363 million globally. That’s a good thing, because Warner Bros. didn't have a lot of time to waste hemming and hawing about whether or not they should make a Shazam! 2. The young cast, including Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, and more, aren’t going to stay young forever, so the studio needs to work fast when it comes to making follow-ups. Fortunately, the sequel is now starting to come together, and the project even has an official title: Shazam!: Fury Of The Gods

Zachary Levi said in June 2019 that there were plans to start production on the film as early as late spring/early summer 2020, but that was before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a delay. With production schedules pushed, the set release date in April 2022 was moved to the latter half of that same year. The film is coming together at the same time as Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam movie (more on that in a minute), so expect plenty of speculation in the coming months/years about potential connections between the two productions, especially now that we know the villain-centric movie will be mostly set in the present. Find out more about Shazam! Fury Of The Gods here.

Static Shock

First introduced to the pages of DC Comics in 1993 by creators Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Michael Davis, and Derek T. Dingle, Static became a fan-favorite character in the modern era thanks to the Emmy-winning animated series that launched in 2000 – and while there has been talk for years about bringing him into live-action, only now does it actually seem like it's really happening. It was announced at DC Fandome in August 2020 by writer/director/producer Reginald Hudlin that a solo film centering on Static is now in the works. Unfortunately we don't have a release date yet, and it hasn't been announced who will be playing the lead role, but certainly adding to the excitement of the project is that Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan came aboard as part of the production team in October 2020.

Wonder Woman 3

Following her first four appearances in the DC Extended Universe, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman remains as popular as ever, and her adventures on the big screen will soon continue with the in-development and untitled Wonder Woman 3. Patty Jenkins, who directed both Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, is set to once again be in the director's chair, but part of the reason why the upcoming blockbuster doesn't have a release date yet is because she is hitting pause on her DC trilogy to make a movie in the Star Wars universe (namely Rogue Squadron). What will happen after Diana's lifechanging adventure in the mid-1980s? What will become of Barbara Ann Minerva a.k.a. Cheetah? We're just as excited as you are to find out.

Amazons

DC fans had the chance to take a brief return trip to Themyscira recently thanks to the flashback prologue in Wonder Woman 1984, but if you're dying to see more of Paradise Island on the big screen you're in luck. In addition to Wonder Woman 3, Warner Bros. is also currently developing a spin-off film that will be entirely about the Amazons with whom Wonder Woman grew up. Patty Jenkins, who is producing the Amazons movie, has said that the movie will take place between the events of Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, but star Connie Nielsen (who plays Queen Hippolyta) told CinemaBlend that the scope of the project won't just be limited to that time period, and will feature origin elements as well.

Zatanna

Emerald Fennell is a remarkably hot talent in Hollywood following her phenomenal directorial debut Promising Young Woman, and in the wake of that success her talents are being applied in furthering the world of DC Comics on the big screen. Specifically, Fennell will be working with Warner Bros. to create the first ever feature film version of Zatanna – the fan-favorite stage magician/actual magician introduced to the comics back in 1964. As of March 2021 she is only signed on to write the screenplay for a Zatanna movie, but we'll see how things develop, and keep our fingers crossed that she becomes so passionate about the material that she requests to direct as well.

Blue Beetle

In an age when blockbuster superheroes are getting more and more diverse, it’s surprising that neither DC nor Marvel has released a solo film about a latinx character – but that may change if the former can get the ball rolling with their Blue Beetle movie. As it’s currently being developed, the big screen adventure would center on the Jaime Reyes version of the hero, and if done right it would potentially be a generation-changer. Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (2019’s Miss Bala) was first reported to be taking care of the script back in 2018, but Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) signed a deal to direct the movie in February 2021, so the film is taking steps forward.

J.J. Abrams-Ta-Nehisi Coates Superman Movie

It remains unclear what is to become of Henry Cavill's Superman – especially with the futures for Ezra Miller's Flash, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa's Aquaman, and Ben Affleck's Batman being open ended – but that's not stopping Warner Bros. from developing a new version of the Man of Steel in the meantime. In February 2021 it was announced that J.J. Abrams is set to produce a new Superman blockbuster through his Bad Robot banner, and Ta-Nehisi Coates (who has written Black Panther and Captain America comics in recent years) has been tapped to pen the script. While little is known about the project, it is expected that it will feature the first Black interpretation of the legendary hero.

Plastic Man

DC definitely seems to be past its whole “dark and gritty phase,” and few upcoming projects suggest that more strongly than the in-development Plastic Man feature. This is unquestionably one of the silliest characters in the DC canon, and it’s impossible to imagine any film about him being anything but a straight-up comedy. Warner Bros. first hired newcomer Amanda Idoko to pen the screenplay in December 2018, but in the years since then the pen has changed hands, and as of December 2020 filmmaker Cat Vasko is working on the screenplay. Not much is known about the specific vision for the movie, but what's interesting given the title is that it is being developed as a feature with a female lead.

Gotham City Sirens

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn began her big screen life as a standout in David Ayer's Suicide Squad, but the status of her future as a more standalone character is a bit up in the air following the less-than-stellar opening of Birds of Prey. The psychotic villain is next set to appear in The Suicide Squad, but also still potentially on the table is Gotham City Sirens, another Harley-centric project that Warner Bros. wants to make. It’s been reported that David Ayer will be taking the helm of the project, and going by the title and comic book history, it's assumed that the feature will center on the adventures of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. In February 2020 Robbie expressed her continued interest to get the film made.

Green Lantern Corps

Following the unfortunate Green Lantern movie that came out in 2011, Warner Bros. and DC Comics are rebooting the story of the famed intergalactic peace keeping force by reportedly making a team movie instead of just focusing on a single Emerald Knight. Not much is known about the project yet, though it's been announced that the film will feature both Hal Jordan and John Stewart in addition to other famous intergalactic agents. It's also unclear exactly how this developing feature project will co-exist alongside the HBO Max series that is currently in the works.

Nightwing

A Nightwing movie was announced in the winter of 2017, with The LEGO Batman Movie's Chris McKay attached to direct. Since then we have heard scattered reports about the project continuing to exist in development, but not much else has been said about the movie. It’s not known currently when the film might be gearing up to start filming, or how it may ultimately relate to Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Booster Gold

DC has been teasing fans with the possibility of doing a Booster Gold film for years now, and while it remains totally unclear if the project will ever come together, we do at the very least know that a script for it exists. It was reported in May 2019 that Zack Stentz, whose previous writing credits include X-Men: First Class, has penned a draft of the movie. We’ll continue to await new updates about it, but it’s definitely the kind of feature that we expect the studio will hold off on until the franchise is on more stable ground.

Batgirl

Promoting female heroes on the big screen is apparently a big part of the future for the DC Extended Universe, which explains why the franchise has been working hard for years to try and get a Batgirl movie made. Unfortunately, progress has been slow. Joss Whedon, who directed the reshoots on Justice League, was originally hired to pen the script for the movie, but he backed out about a year after signing on when he simply couldn't find a proper hook for the story. Now the film doesn’t have a director, but Christina Hodson, who also worked with DC on the script for Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is holding the pen for the project (though we haven't heard many updates on the project since late 2018).

Lobo

As you may have noticed reading this feature, DC has been able to attract a lot of big names to direct movies based on their properties, but this one is a special case. Reports in early 2018 revealed that Michael Bay is working with Warner Bros. to potentially take the helm of Lobo – a film that would center on DC’s wackiest intergalactic bounty hunter. We’ve heard nothing about the project since then, so where the movie exists in terms of development is unclear, but you can be sure that this one has our attention.

Man Of Steel – June 14, 2013

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – March 20, 2016

Suicide Squad – August 5, 2016

Wonder Woman – June 2, 2017

Justice League – November 17, 2017

Aquaman – December 21, 2018

Shazam! – April 5, 2019

Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn) – April 5, 2019

Wonder Woman 1984 – December 25, 2020